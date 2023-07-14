Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF

Active ETF
IVRA
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$13.7221 -0.14 -1.0%
primary theme
N/A
IVRA (ETF)

Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$13.7221 -0.14 -1.0%
primary theme
N/A
IVRA (ETF)

Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$13.7221 -0.14 -1.0%
primary theme
N/A

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF

IVRA | Active ETF

$13.72

$3.1 M

2.13%

$0.30

0.59%

Vitals

YTD Return

4.0%

1 yr return

3.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$3.1 M

Holdings in Top 10

41.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.9
$12.04
$15.09

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.59%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF

IVRA | Active ETF

$13.72

$3.1 M

2.13%

$0.30

0.59%

IVRA - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    INVESCOETF
  • Inception Date
    Dec 22, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Ping-Ying Wang

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that operates pursuant to an exemptive order from the SEC (the “Order”) and is not required to publicly disclose its complete portfolio holdings each day that the Fund is open (a “Business Day”). Instead, the Fund publishes each Business Day on its website a “Tracking Basket,” which is designed to closely track the daily performance of the Fund but is not the Fund’s actual portfolio. The Tracking Basket is comprised of: (1) select recently disclosed portfolio holdings (“Strategy Components”); (2) ETFs that convey information about the types of instruments (that are not otherwise fully represented by the Strategy Components) in which the Fund invests (“Representative ETFs”); and (3) cash and cash equivalents.
In addition, the Fund also publishes each Business Day on its website the “Tracking Basket Weight Overlap,” which is the percentage weight overlap between the holdings of the prior Business Day’s Tracking Basket compared to the holdings of the Fund that formed the basis for the Fund’s calculation of net asset value (“NAV”) per share at the end of the prior Business Day. The Tracking Basket Weight Overlap is designed to provide investors with an understanding of how similar the Tracking Basket is to the Fund’s actual portfolio in percentage terms.
The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the value of its net assets (plus the
amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in exchange-traded equity securities of “real assets” companies (as identified below). The “real assets” companies in which the Fund invests are located in North America and must meet environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) standards, as determined by the Fund’s sub-adviser, Invesco Adviser’s Inc. (the “Sub-Adviser”), through the process described below.
Real assets are characterized by having physical attributes, including real estate, infrastructure, natural resources and timber. The Sub-Adviser considers “real assets” companies to be those that are either principally engaged in real estate, infrastructure, natural resources or timber industries, or support such businesses, and it anticipates focusing the Fund’s investments in such industries. In selecting equity securities for the Fund, the Sub-Adviser uses fundamental analysis to identify securities that adhere to ESG principals described herein and are viewed to have relatively favorable long-term prospects. Some of the factors that the Sub-Adviser considers include, but are not limited to: assessment of long term fundamental growth, sustainable dividends, attractive physical and locational attributes and capital structure viability. As a result of that analysis, the portfolio managers generally favor companies with a balanced mix of the factors above. The Sub-Adviser will consider selling a security when it no longer meets the investment criteria, or a more attractive alternative is identified. The Fund may invest in companies of any market capitalization.
The Fund may invest up to 25% of its net assets in common stock of foreign issuers, including up to 10% of its net assets in emerging market countries, i.e., those that are in the early stages of their industrial cycles. The Fund may make such investment in common stock of foreign issuers by either: (i) investing directly in common stock listed on a foreign exchange that trades on such exchange contemporaneously with the Shares (currently limited to Canada and Mexico); or (ii) investing in exchange-traded American depositary receipts (“ADRs”) representing common stock trading on any foreign exchange that trades contemporaneously with the Shares.
Under normal market conditions, the Sub-Adviser will employ the following ESG methodology to assess all investment opportunities (as identified by the strategy described above) as an integral part of the process for selecting portfolio holdings: The investment team first employs a proprietary ESG screen to exclude issuers from the investment universe of securities in which the Fund may invest that do not meet its investment criteria. Such screens include substantial involvement (generally defined as generating more than 0-10% of its revenue, depending on the screen) in the following areas: tobacco, alcohol, controversial and conventional weapons, recreational cannabis, extraction of thermal coal, extraction of fossil fuels from unconventional sources, and operators of private prisons. Issuers will also be excluded based on their non-compliance with United Nations (“UN”) Global Compact principles (whether or not the issuer has signed on to the UN Global Compact itself). The principles of the UN Global Compact represent a set of values that the UN believes responsible businesses should incorporate into their operations in order to meet fundamental responsibilities in the areas of human rights, labor, the environment and anti-corruption. In implementing this screen, the Sub-Adviser utilizes a third-party ESG data provider (the “ESG Vendor”), which assesses issuers for their involvement in the screened business areas. The Sub-Adviser has selected the ESG Vendor through a comprehensive due diligence process and continuously monitors its performance and screening. To the extent an issuer’s status changes to meet the qualification for exclusion, the Fund shall take steps to divest its holdings of the issuer within a reasonable period of time. This screening criteria may be updated periodically.
Next, based on research and due diligence, each investment opportunity is evaluated by the investment team related to multiple ESG factors under
each individual pillar of the ESG framework and specific real asset sector. The individual pillars can include but are not limited to the following: environmental pillar (“E”) factors: natural resources, pollution and waste, supply chain impact, and environmental opportunities; social pillar (“S”) factors: workforce, community, product responsibility, and human rights; and governance pillar (“G”) factors: management, shareholders, board of directors, auditors, regulatory issuers, corporate social responsibility strategy, anti-corruption, and business ethics. The investment team considers each ESG pillar and investment opportunity separately and neither weighs each pillar equally, nor consistently emphasizes one pillar over another. This analysis generally identifies those companies with relatively attractive ESG factors and favors those that provide functionally efficient assets with positive environmental credentials, operating as highest and best use with relatively positive local impact. In making such scoring determinations, the Sub-Adviser may employ a proprietary ESG scoring tool, as well as, and in combination with, certain data provided by the ESG Vendor. Both the ESG Vendor and the proprietary ESG scoring tool are continuously assessed and reviewed by the Sub-Adviser for screening and scoring outcomes. The foregoing factors in each ESG pillar may be updated periodically.
The Fund is “non-diversified” and therefore is not required to meet certain diversification requirements under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”).
Concentration Policy. The Fund will concentrate its investments (i.e., invest more than 25% of the value of its net assets) in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the U.S. real estate and infrastructure industries.
Read More

IVRA - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IVRA Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.0% -49.2% 11.9% 93.36%
1 Yr 3.3% -47.4% 116.8% 1.05%
3 Yr 0.0%* -21.4% 30.0% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -14.5% 17.5% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -9.4% 11.0% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IVRA Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.0% -51.3% 81.2% 5.99%
2021 16.7% -21.3% 31.3% N/A
2020 N/A -14.7% 41.4% N/A
2019 N/A -26.4% 9.4% N/A
2018 N/A -10.9% 7.8% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IVRA Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -49.2% 11.9% 93.36%
1 Yr N/A -47.4% 116.8% 1.40%
3 Yr N/A* -21.4% 30.0% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -14.5% 20.9% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -9.4% 13.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IVRA Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.0% -51.3% 81.2% 5.99%
2021 16.7% -21.3% 31.3% N/A
2020 N/A -14.7% 41.4% N/A
2019 N/A -26.4% 9.4% N/A
2018 N/A -10.7% 8.2% N/A

IVRA - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

IVRA Category Low Category High IVRA % Rank
Net Assets 3.1 M 1.28 M 78.4 B 98.12%
Number of Holdings 51 20 642 30.41%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.25 M 7.44 K 35.2 B 99.32%
Weighting of Top 10 41.61% 15.9% 99.8% 86.85%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Prologis, Inc. 6.62%
  2. American Tower Corp. 6.39%
  3. Enbridge Inc. 5.38%
  4. Invesco Private Prime Fund 4.22%
  5. Cheniere Energy, Inc. 4.02%
  6. Targa Resources Corp. 3.45%
  7. SBA Communications Corp., Class A 3.40%
  8. Regency Centers Corp. 3.22%
  9. ONEOK, Inc. 2.98%
  10. Keyera Corp. 2.97%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High IVRA % Rank
Stocks 		99.51% 0.01% 106.94% 15.54%
Cash 		0.49% -98.06% 25.84% 79.73%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.12% 33.96% 18.58%
Other 		0.00% -1.70% 94.17% 26.69%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 10.95% 9.80%
Bonds 		0.00% -3.17% 97.45% 17.91%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IVRA % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 9.09% 0.36%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 12.02% 24.56%
Real Estate 		0.00% 34.46% 100.00% 98.22%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 7.39% 11.39%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 0.53% 6.41%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 37.05% 17.08%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 33.11% 1.07%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 11.61% 14.95%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 1.53% 0.36%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 45.29% 25.62%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 13.69% 0.71%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IVRA % Rank
US 		75.85% 0.01% 101.17% 85.81%
Non US 		23.66% 0.00% 44.90% 1.35%

IVRA - Expenses

Operational Fees

IVRA Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.59% 0.07% 4.72% 84.41%
Management Fee 0.01% 0.00% 1.50% 27.80%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

IVRA Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

IVRA Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

IVRA Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.11% 380.00% 49.43%

IVRA - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

IVRA Category Low Category High IVRA % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.13% 0.00% 20.32% 36.70%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

IVRA Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Quarterly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

IVRA Category Low Category High IVRA % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -1.14% 6.05% 20.21%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

IVRA Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

IVRA - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Ping-Ying Wang

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 18, 2020

1.45

1.5%

Ms. Wang is an Invesco Senior Director and a Portfolio Manager on the Real Estate Securities Investment Team.Ms. Wang evaluates global real estate companies with a particular focus on Asian and North American countries while managing and performing portfolio risk analysis. In addition to these duties, Ms. Wang formulates investment strategies, spearheads thematic research projects and serves on the Real Estate Securities Management Executive Committee. She holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Darin Turner

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 18, 2020

1.45

1.5%

Darin Turner is a portfolio manager and member of the Real Estate Securities Portfolio Management and Research Team with Invesco Real Estate. His current duties involve evaluating structured real estate securities with a focus on fi xed-income instruments such as commercial mortgage-backed securities, corporate debt and corporate preferred stock. Mr. Turner also provides tenant and credit quality analysis, capital structure analysis and debt pricing analysis for equity portfolios. Mr. Turner joined Invesco in 2005 as an acquisitions analyst.

Grant Jackson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 18, 2020

1.45

1.5%

Grant Jackson is a senior director and portfolio manager with Invesco Real Estate’s Global Securities team. Mr. Jackson began his investment career in 2002 and joined Invesco in 2005. Prior to joining Invesco, he worked for PricewaterhouseCoopers Consulting where he was engaged in various technical roles involving data management, database coordination, and application development. Mr. Jackson earned a BS in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Texas at Austin and a MBA from Southern Methodist University’s Cox School of Business. Mr. Jackson is a CFA® charterholder.

James Cowen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 18, 2020

1.45

1.5%

Mr. Cowen is a Portfolio Manager with the Invesco Real Estate Global Securities Team. He has 18 years of experience in real estate and has worked for Invesco for 15 years. Prior to joining the team in 2004, he worked in a real estate corporate finance role for Invesco in Europe and as an analyst for a management consulting business based in London. He has a Bachelor and Masters Degree from the University of Manchester and a M.Phil degree from Cambridge University. He is a member of the UK Society of Investment Professionals, UK Securities & Investment Institute and is a UK FSA approved person.

Jim Pfertner

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 18, 2020

1.45

1.5%

Jim Pfertner, Portfolio Manager, has been associated with Invesco Advisers, Inc. and/or its affiliates since 2013.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 28.42 7.92 2.23

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×