Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
4.0%
1 yr return
3.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$3.1 M
Holdings in Top 10
41.6%
Expense Ratio 0.59%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|IVRA Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|4.0%
|-49.2%
|11.9%
|93.36%
|1 Yr
|3.3%
|-47.4%
|116.8%
|1.05%
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-21.4%
|30.0%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-14.5%
|17.5%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-9.4%
|11.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|IVRA Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-10.0%
|-51.3%
|81.2%
|5.99%
|2021
|16.7%
|-21.3%
|31.3%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-14.7%
|41.4%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-26.4%
|9.4%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-10.9%
|7.8%
|N/A
|IVRA
|Category Low
|Category High
|IVRA % Rank
|Net Assets
|3.1 M
|1.28 M
|78.4 B
|98.12%
|Number of Holdings
|51
|20
|642
|30.41%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.25 M
|7.44 K
|35.2 B
|99.32%
|Weighting of Top 10
|41.61%
|15.9%
|99.8%
|86.85%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IVRA % Rank
|Stocks
|99.51%
|0.01%
|106.94%
|15.54%
|Cash
|0.49%
|-98.06%
|25.84%
|79.73%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.12%
|33.96%
|18.58%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.70%
|94.17%
|26.69%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.95%
|9.80%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-3.17%
|97.45%
|17.91%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IVRA % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.09%
|0.36%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.02%
|24.56%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|34.46%
|100.00%
|98.22%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.39%
|11.39%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.53%
|6.41%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|37.05%
|17.08%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|33.11%
|1.07%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|11.61%
|14.95%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.53%
|0.36%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.29%
|25.62%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.69%
|0.71%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IVRA % Rank
|US
|75.85%
|0.01%
|101.17%
|85.81%
|Non US
|23.66%
|0.00%
|44.90%
|1.35%
|IVRA Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.59%
|0.07%
|4.72%
|84.41%
|Management Fee
|0.01%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|27.80%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.45%
|N/A
|IVRA Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|IVRA Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|IVRA Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.11%
|380.00%
|49.43%
|IVRA
|Category Low
|Category High
|IVRA % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.13%
|0.00%
|20.32%
|36.70%
|IVRA
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|IVRA
|Category Low
|Category High
|IVRA % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-1.14%
|6.05%
|20.21%
|IVRA
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 23, 2023
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 26, 2023
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2023
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 24, 2023
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 24, 2023
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 27, 2023
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2022
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 25, 2022
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 28, 2022
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2022
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 22, 2022
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2021
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.157
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 18, 2020
1.45
1.5%
Ms. Wang is an Invesco Senior Director and a Portfolio Manager on the Real Estate Securities Investment Team.Ms. Wang evaluates global real estate companies with a particular focus on Asian and North American countries while managing and performing portfolio risk analysis. In addition to these duties, Ms. Wang formulates investment strategies, spearheads thematic research projects and serves on the Real Estate Securities Management Executive Committee. She holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 18, 2020
1.45
1.5%
Darin Turner is a portfolio manager and member of the Real Estate Securities Portfolio Management and Research Team with Invesco Real Estate. His current duties involve evaluating structured real estate securities with a focus on fi xed-income instruments such as commercial mortgage-backed securities, corporate debt and corporate preferred stock. Mr. Turner also provides tenant and credit quality analysis, capital structure analysis and debt pricing analysis for equity portfolios. Mr. Turner joined Invesco in 2005 as an acquisitions analyst.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 18, 2020
1.45
1.5%
Grant Jackson is a senior director and portfolio manager with Invesco Real Estate’s Global Securities team. Mr. Jackson began his investment career in 2002 and joined Invesco in 2005. Prior to joining Invesco, he worked for PricewaterhouseCoopers Consulting where he was engaged in various technical roles involving data management, database coordination, and application development. Mr. Jackson earned a BS in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Texas at Austin and a MBA from Southern Methodist University’s Cox School of Business. Mr. Jackson is a CFA® charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 18, 2020
1.45
1.5%
Mr. Cowen is a Portfolio Manager with the Invesco Real Estate Global Securities Team. He has 18 years of experience in real estate and has worked for Invesco for 15 years. Prior to joining the team in 2004, he worked in a real estate corporate finance role for Invesco in Europe and as an analyst for a management consulting business based in London. He has a Bachelor and Masters Degree from the University of Manchester and a M.Phil degree from Cambridge University. He is a member of the UK Society of Investment Professionals, UK Securities & Investment Institute and is a UK FSA approved person.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 18, 2020
1.45
1.5%
Jim Pfertner, Portfolio Manager, has been associated with Invesco Advisers, Inc. and/or its affiliates since 2013.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|28.42
|7.92
|2.23
