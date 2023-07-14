The Fund is actively managed and, under normal circumstances, seeks to achieve its investment objective primarily by investing, directly or indirectly, in a mix of U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (“TIPS”) and long options tied to the shape of the U.S. interest rate curve (described below). A “long option” refers to the purchase of an option, as opposed to the sale of an option not previously owned by the Fund, which would be referred to as a “short option.” The Fund’s strategy is designed to hedge against inflation risk and generate positive returns from the Fund’s options during periods when interest rate volatility increases and/or the U.S. interest rate curve steepens (i.e., the spread between interest rates on U.S. long-term debt instruments and U.S. shorter-term debt instruments widens). Because equity and real estate market corrections tend to be correlated with interest rate volatility and a steepening of the interest rate curve, the Fund’s strategy may also serve to hedge against the risks of such market corrections.

The Fund invests in TIPS directly or through other exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) that invest in TIPS. TIPS are U.S. government bonds (specifically, Treasury securities) whose principal amount increases with inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (“CPI”), and are designed to protect investors from inflation risk. The Fund may purchase TIPS of any maturity.

The Fund also invests in long options tied to the shape of the U.S. interest rate swap curve. The U.S. interest rate swap curve is a type of interest rate curve that reflects the fixed interest rates used in interest rate swap agreements with different maturities (swap rates are the fixed interest rate exchanged for a floating interest rate in an interest rate swap). Such options are expected to (i) appreciate in value as the curve steepens or interest rate volatility increases and (ii) decrease in value or become worthless as the curve flattens or inverts or interest rate volatility declines. The U.S. interest rate swap curve “steepens” when the spread between swap rates on longer-term debt instruments and shorter-term debt instruments widens, “flattens” when such spread narrows, and “inverts” when swap rates on longer-term debt instruments become lower than those for shorter-term debt instruments (i.e., the spread is negative).

When the Fund purchases an option, the Fund pays a cost (premium) to purchase the option. The Fund’s investments in options will be traded in the over-the counter (“OTC”) market. OTC derivative instruments generally have more flexible terms negotiated between the buyer and the seller. These instruments would generally be subject to greater counterparty risk. Many of the protections afforded to exchange participants will not be available for OTC options and there is no daily price fluctuation limits. OTC instruments also may be subject to greater liquidity risk. Under the Fund’s option contracts, the Fund pays upfront for the option contracts (i.e., the premium), and counterparties are not required to post variation margin. There is no potential additional cash outflow or future liability for the Fund under the options; the Fund’s only potential loss on such options is the premium paid in advance. However, the Fund’s options contracts are subject to counterparty risk, which is the risk of non-performance by an options counterparty. Such non-performance could result in a material loss to the Fund. The Fund is also subject to custodial risk as a result of (1) holding cash at the Fund’s custodian because such cash deposits are unsecured liabilities of the custodian and (2) the custodian, at times, sweeping excess cash to other banks, which would be unsecured liabilities of those other banks.

Options contracts, by their terms, have stated expirations; therefore, to maintain consistent exposure to options, the Fund must periodically migrate out of options nearing expiration and into options with later expirations — a process referred to as “rolling.” The Fund’s investment sub-adviser, Quadratic Capital Management LLC (“Quadratic” or the “Sub-Adviser”), expects that the Fund will typically purchase options with a time-to-expiration of between six months and two years, though the Fund may purchase options with shorter or longer expirations.

Under normal circumstances, the Sub-Adviser generally expects to invest less than 20% of the Fund’s assets in option premiums (as defined below) and to actively manage the Fund’s options investments to reduce the weight of such options in the Fund’s portfolio if their value increases above the desired amount. Similarly, the Sub-Adviser generally expects to sell portfolio investments and reinvest proceeds in options if the value of such options declines below the desired amount.

Investments in derivative instruments, such as options, have the economic effect of creating financial leverage in the Fund’s portfolio because such investments may give rise to gains or losses that are disproportionate to the amount the Fund has invested in those instruments. Because the Fund only invests in long options as part of its principal investment strategy, the maximum loss for the Fund’s options position is the “options premium,” which is defined as the premium paid for the options and any post-purchase appreciation in value. Thus, any disproportionate returns are generally expected to exist only when the value of such options appreciates. However, following such appreciation, even small changes in the shape of the U.S. interest rate curve or interest rate volatility may result in a significant decline in the value of such options with a maximum loss equal to the options premium. The Fund is likely to be significantly more volatile than a fund holding only long positions in the same U.S. government bonds as the Fund because the options component of the Fund could result in significant gains for the Fund or in a complete loss of the premium for the Fund’s options.

The Fund is non-diversified and therefore may invest a larger percentage of its assets in the securities of a single issuer or smaller number of issuers than diversified funds.