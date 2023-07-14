Home
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF

IVOL | Active ETF

$20.73

$738 M

3.53%

$0.75

1.03%

Vitals

YTD Return

-7.2%

1 yr return

-14.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

-4.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$738 M

Holdings in Top 10

82.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$21.3
$20.37
$26.06

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.03%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 0.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF

IVOL | Active ETF

$20.73

$738 M

3.53%

$0.75

1.03%

IVOL - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -3.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.06%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    KraneShares
  • Inception Date
    May 13, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    62638668
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Nancy Davis

Fund Description

The Fund is actively managed and, under normal circumstances, seeks to achieve its investment objective primarily by investing, directly or indirectly, in a mix of U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (“TIPS”) and long options tied to the shape of the U.S. interest rate curve (described below). A “long option” refers to the purchase of an option, as opposed to the sale of an option not previously owned by the Fund, which would be referred to as a “short option.” The Fund’s strategy is designed to hedge against inflation risk and generate positive returns from the Fund’s options during periods when interest rate volatility increases and/or the U.S. interest rate curve steepens (i.e., the spread between interest rates on U.S. long-term debt instruments and U.S. shorter-term debt instruments widens). Because equity and real estate market corrections tend to be correlated with interest rate volatility and a steepening of the interest rate curve, the Fund’s strategy may also serve to hedge against the risks of such market corrections.

The Fund invests in TIPS directly or through other exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) that invest in TIPS. TIPS are U.S. government bonds (specifically, Treasury securities) whose principal amount increases with inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (“CPI”), and are designed to protect investors from inflation risk. The Fund may purchase TIPS of any maturity.

The Fund also invests in long options tied to the shape of the U.S. interest rate swap curve. The U.S. interest rate swap curve is a type of interest rate curve that reflects the fixed interest rates used in interest rate swap agreements with different maturities (swap rates are the fixed interest rate exchanged for a floating interest rate in an interest rate swap). Such options are expected to (i) appreciate in value as the curve steepens or interest rate volatility increases and (ii) decrease in value or become worthless as the curve flattens or inverts or interest rate volatility declines. The U.S. interest rate swap curve “steepens” when the spread between swap rates on longer-term debt instruments and shorter-term debt instruments widens, “flattens” when such spread narrows, and “inverts” when swap rates on longer-term debt instruments become lower than those for shorter-term debt instruments (i.e., the spread is negative).

When the Fund purchases an option, the Fund pays a cost (premium) to purchase the option. The Fund’s investments in options will be traded in the over-the counter (“OTC”) market. OTC derivative instruments generally have more flexible terms negotiated between the buyer and the seller. These instruments would generally be subject to greater counterparty risk. Many of the protections afforded to exchange participants will not be available for OTC options and there is no daily price fluctuation limits. OTC instruments also may be subject to greater liquidity risk. Under the Fund’s option contracts, the Fund pays upfront for the option contracts (i.e., the premium), and counterparties are not required to post variation margin. There is no potential additional cash outflow or future liability for the Fund under the options; the Fund’s only potential loss on such options is the premium paid in advance. However, the Fund’s options contracts are subject to counterparty risk, which is the risk of non-performance by an options counterparty. Such non-performance could result in a material loss to the Fund. The Fund is also subject to custodial risk as a result of (1) holding cash at the Fund’s custodian because such cash deposits are unsecured liabilities of the custodian and (2) the custodian, at times, sweeping excess cash to other banks, which would be unsecured liabilities of those other banks.

Options contracts, by their terms, have stated expirations; therefore, to maintain consistent exposure to options, the Fund must periodically migrate out of options nearing expiration and into options with later expirations — a process referred to as “rolling.” The Fund’s investment sub-adviser, Quadratic Capital Management LLC (“Quadratic” or the “Sub-Adviser”), expects that the Fund will typically purchase options with a time-to-expiration of between six months and two years, though the Fund may purchase options with shorter or longer expirations.

Under normal circumstances, the Sub-Adviser generally expects to invest less than 20% of the Fund’s assets in option premiums (as defined below) and to actively manage the Fund’s options investments to reduce the weight of such options in the Fund’s portfolio if their value increases above the desired amount. Similarly, the Sub-Adviser generally expects to sell portfolio investments and reinvest proceeds in options if the value of such options declines below the desired amount.

Investments in derivative instruments, such as options, have the economic effect of creating financial leverage in the Fund’s portfolio because such investments may give rise to gains or losses that are disproportionate to the amount the Fund has invested in those instruments. Because the Fund only invests in long options as part of its principal investment strategy, the maximum loss for the Fund’s options position is the “options premium,” which is defined as the premium paid for the options and any post-purchase appreciation in value. Thus, any disproportionate returns are generally expected to exist only when the value of such options appreciates. However, following such appreciation, even small changes in the shape of the U.S. interest rate curve or interest rate volatility may result in a significant decline in the value of such options with a maximum loss equal to the options premium. The Fund is likely to be significantly more volatile than a fund holding only long positions in the same U.S. government bonds as the Fund because the options component of the Fund could result in significant gains for the Fund or in a complete loss of the premium for the Fund’s options.

The Fund is non-diversified and therefore may invest a larger percentage of its assets in the securities of a single issuer or smaller number of issuers than diversified funds.

Read More

IVOL - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IVOL Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -7.2% -9.8% 203.2% 99.52%
1 Yr -14.2% -18.9% 153.2% 99.52%
3 Yr -4.5%* -30.1% 9.0% 54.73%
5 Yr 0.0%* -18.4% 9.6% 9.60%
10 Yr 0.0%* -3.1% 4.7% 11.85%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IVOL Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.2% -52.3% -2.9% 19.81%
2021 -0.3% -4.0% 3.8% 79.80%
2020 4.6% -11.0% 7.7% 1.50%
2019 N/A 0.2% 4.1% N/A
2018 N/A -2.3% 0.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IVOL Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -3.8% -20.7% 203.2% 96.19%
1 Yr -7.4% -18.9% 153.2% 64.76%
3 Yr 3.4%* -30.1% 9.0% 7.96%
5 Yr N/A* -18.3% 9.6% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -3.1% 4.7% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IVOL Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.2% -52.3% -2.9% 19.81%
2021 -0.3% -4.0% 3.8% 79.80%
2020 4.6% -11.0% 7.7% 1.50%
2019 N/A 0.2% 4.1% N/A
2018 N/A -1.9% 0.1% N/A

IVOL - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

IVOL Category Low Category High IVOL % Rank
Net Assets 738 M 6.3 M 61.7 B 58.77%
Number of Holdings 18 6 1306 98.58%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.32 B -122 M 35.7 B 31.75%
Weighting of Top 10 82.52% 9.2% 100.0% 7.54%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. SCHWAB U.S. TIPS ETF MUTUAL FUND 80.02%
  2. USD CMS 2-10 11/13/2024 30 CAP E CONSTANT MATURITY SWAP SPREAD OPTION 4.54%
  3. USD CMS 2-10 06/19/2024 48 CAP E CONSTANT MATURITY SWAP SPREAD OPTION 4.04%
  4. USD CMS 2-10 09/17/2025 8 CAP E CONSTANT MATURITY SWAP SPREAD OPTION 2.35%
  5. USD CMS 2-10 03/13/2025 27 CAP E CONSTANT MATURITY SWAP SPREAD OPTION 1.96%
  6. USD CMS 2-10 11/28/23 000 CAP E CONSTANT MATURITY SWAP SPREAD OPTION 1.31%
  7. USD CMS 2-10 10/03/2023 45 CAP E CONSTANT MATURITY SWAP SPREAD OPTION 0.42%
  8. USD CMS 2-10 07/12/2023 95 CAP E CONSTANT MATURITY SWAP SPREAD OPTION 0.11%
  9. USD CMS 2-10 04/19/2023 -25 CAP E CONSTANT MATURITY SWAP SPREAD OPTION 0.02%
  10. USD CMS 2-10 07/12/2023 162.5 CAP E CONSTANT MATURITY SWAP SPREAD OPTION 0.00%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High IVOL % Rank
Bonds 		94.96% 59.62% 150.30% 64.45%
Cash 		5.04% -50.72% 30.48% 27.96%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 29.58% 73.46%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.43% 68.25%
Other 		0.00% -1.41% 29.91% 64.45%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.96% 78.67%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IVOL % Rank
Government 		94.96% 6.70% 112.97% 22.27%
Cash & Equivalents 		5.04% 0.00% 18.36% 45.02%
Derivative 		0.00% -20.72% 17.98% 72.51%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 58.03% 90.52%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 50.64% 88.15%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 1.28% 76.30%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IVOL % Rank
US 		94.96% 13.82% 120.98% 48.34%
Non US 		0.00% -8.42% 54.30% 80.09%

IVOL - Expenses

Operational Fees

IVOL Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.03% 0.03% 8.35% 19.71%
Management Fee 0.99% 0.00% 0.99% 100.00%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 11.46%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

IVOL Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 1.00% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

IVOL Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

IVOL Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 0.00% 0.00% 246.00% 0.50%

IVOL - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

IVOL Category Low Category High IVOL % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.53% 0.00% 10.29% 25.12%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

IVOL Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Quarterly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

IVOL Category Low Category High IVOL % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.06% -0.06% 6.71% 100.00%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

IVOL Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

IVOL - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Nancy Davis

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 13, 2019

3.05

3.1%

Nancy Davis founded Quadratic Capital in 2013. She is the portfolio manager for The Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSE Ticker: IVOL), an inflation-protected bond fund and The Quadratic Deflation ETF (NYSE Ticker: BNDD), a government bond ETF. Ms. Davis began her career at Goldman Sachs where she spent nearly ten years, the last seven with the proprietary trading group where she rose to become the Head of Credit, Derivatives and OTC Trading. Prior to starting Quadratic, she served as a portfolio manager at Highbridge Capital Management and in a senior executive role at AllianceBernstein. Ms. Davis has been profiled by Forbes, and interviewed by Barron’s, The Economist, The Wall Street Journal, and The Financial Times among others. Ms. Davis is a frequent guest on television including CNBC, Bloomberg, CNN, Sina and ABC. Ms. Davis writes and speaks frequently about markets and investing.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.17 20.51 6.56 11.1

