The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Morningstar® Global Food Innovation Index (the “Underlying Index”), which measures the performance of equity securities issued by U.S. and non-U.S. companies that are expected to benefit from creating or using agricultural technologies or innovative food products or services, as determined by Morningstar or its affiliates (“Morningstar” or the “Index Provider”). Constituents represent sectors such as consumer staples, materials, industrials and health care. Morningstar evaluates companies based on five-year net profit and revenue projections as a producer or supplier with respect to four themes:

• Agriculture Technology: Solutions that enhance yield, improve efficiency or achieve waste reduction. Business activities may include seeds, yield enhancement, automation, precision agriculture, digital agriculture, environmentally friendly agricultural inputs and animal genetics. • Alternative Proteins: Food, beverages

or ingredients offering protein sourced from non-animal origins. Business activities may include plant-based meat, plant-based dairy, lab-cultured meat, insect-based proteins and mycoproteins.

• Nutritional Innovation and Safety: Technologies that reduce preventable nutrition-related death or disease via innovation or food safety practices. Business activities may include nutrigenomics, brain-body hunger impulse regulation, allergen-free nutrition, food scanners, zoonotic disease mitigation, food safety, diet tracking, and shelf-life extension. • Sustainable Food Production and Packaging: Sustainable food production practices or sustainable packaging solutions for food and beverages. Business activities may include regenerative agriculture, organic farming, vertical or rooftop farms, land-based aquaculture, biodiverse ocean farming and food waste reduction.

To construct the Underlying Index, the Index Provider begins with stocks from the Morningstar Global Markets Index and excludes those with an average three-month trailing daily trading volume of less than $2 million or a free float market capitalization of less than $300 million. To be eligible for inclusion, a company must be classified by the Index Provider as either a producer of goods or services related to a theme or a supplier of such producers. In addition, the issuer must have current revenues from at least one theme and, as determined by Morningstar, must be highly likely to experience at least a 5% increase in net profit in aggregate over the next five years from exposure to at least one theme.

Morningstar research analysts estimate the percentage of total revenue that a

company will derive over the next five years from its exposure to each theme of the Underlying Index. In making these projections, the research analysts may take into account, among other things, financial statements, historical growth rates, competitive and industry analyses, macroeconomic factors, and news and other data sources. Based on the analysts’ revenue projections, each company is assigned an “exposure score” for each theme as follows:

• Score of 0: Less than 10% of the issuer’s total revenue • Score of 1: 10-25% of the issuer’s total revenue • Score of 2: Greater than 25-50% of the issuer’s total revenue • Score of 3: Greater than 50% of the total revenue of an issuer that is a supplier • Score of 4: Greater than 50% of the total revenue of an issuer that is a producerA Morningstar committee reviews the assigned scores to help ensure internal consistency.

If a company has an exposure score of zero for each theme, it is excluded from the Underlying Index. The remaining potential constituents are designated as Tier 1 or Tier 2 based on their exposure scores. Tier 1 issuers are those with (i) a score of 3 or 4 in any theme; or (ii) an aggregate score (the sum of all exposure scores) of 5 or more; or (iii) a score of 2 in each of at least two themes. Tier 2 includes all qualifying issuers that are not in Tier 1. Morningstar then ranks issuers with preference given to, among other factors, Tier 1 over Tier 2, higher aggregate exposure score, current constituents and smaller market capitalization.

All Tier 1 constituents are selected for

the Underlying Index. However, if there are fewer than 50 Tier 1 constituents, the shortfall is filled with Tier 2 constituents, and the Underlying Index is capped at 50 constituents. Constituents are float market capitalization-weighted with a 4% cap for individual stocks. The Underlying Index is reconstituted and rebalanced each December. The themes are reviewed annually by the Index Provider and are subject to change as they evolve and new themes emerge.

The Index Provider’s methodology does not require that at least one company from each of the themes be included in the Underlying Index, nor does it require the inclusion of a minimum number of Tier 1 constituents. In addition, constituents may operate business lines that generate revenues in industries other than those related to the four themes.

The Underlying Index includes large-, mid- and small-capitalization companies and may change over time. As of August 31, 2022, a significant portion of the Underlying Index is represented by securities of companies in the consumer staples, industrials and materials industries or sectors. As of August 31, 2022, the Underlying Index consisted of securities from the following countries: Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, Norway, the Philippines, the United Kingdom (the “U.K.”) and the U.S.

BFA uses a “passive” or indexing approach to try to achieve the Fund’s investment objective. Unlike many investment companies, the Fund does not try to “beat” the index it tracks and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued.

Indexing may eliminate the chance that the Fund will substantially outperform the Underlying Index but also may reduce some of the risks of active management, such as poor security selection. Indexing seeks to achieve lower costs and better after-tax performance by aiming to keep portfolio turnover low in comparison to actively managed investment companies.

BFA uses a representative sampling indexing strategy to manage the Fund. “Representative sampling” is an indexing strategy that involves investing in a representative sample of securities that collectively has an investment profile similar to that of an applicable underlying index. The securities selected are expected to have, in the aggregate, investment characteristics (based on factors such as market capitalization and industry weightings), fundamental characteristics (such as return variability and yield) and liquidity measures similar to those of an applicable underlying index. The Fund may or may not hold all of the securities in the Underlying Index.

The Fund generally will invest at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of its Underlying Index and in investments that have economic characteristics that are substantially identical to the component securities of its Underlying Index ( i.e ., depositary receipts representing securities of the Underlying Index) and may invest up to 20% of its assets in certain futures, options and swap contracts, cash and cash equivalents, including shares of money market funds advised by BFA or its affiliates, as well as in securities not included in the Underlying Index, but which BFA believes will help the Fund track the Underlying Index. Cash and cash equivalent investments associated

with a derivative position will be treated as part of that position for the purposes of calculating the percentage of investments included in the Underlying Index. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Underlying Index before fees and expenses of the Fund.

The Fund may lend securities representing up to one-third of the value of the Fund's total assets (including the value of any collateral received).

The Underlying Index is sponsored by Morningstar, which is independent of the Fund and BFA. The Index Provider determines the composition and relative weightings of the securities in the Underlying Index and publishes information regarding the market value of the Underlying Index.