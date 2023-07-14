The Fund generally will invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Underlying Index.

Strictly in accordance with its guidelines and mandated procedures, Invesco Indexing LLC (the “Index Provider”) compiles and maintains the Underlying Index, which is designed to measure the performance of equity securities of U.S. companies that tend to have larger, higher quality businesses. The Index Provider is affiliated with Invesco Capital Management LLC, the Fund’s investment adviser (the “Adviser”), and Invesco Distributors, Inc., the Fund’s distributor (the “Distributor”).

The Index Provider selects components for inclusion in the Underlying Index from an investment universe of domestic equity securities with at least one year of trading history. Each eligible equity security is assigned a business-size score (“Business-Size Score”) based on the equally-weighted average of the following four factors of company size over the prior five years (or, if shorter, the life of the security): sales, operating cash flow, total return of capital (dividends and share repurchases) and book value. For real estate securities (real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and common stocks of companies in the real estate sector), operating cash flow is replaced by funds from operations and book value is replaced by total assets.

Each eligible security is then assigned a quality score (“Quality Score”) based on the equally-weighted average of the following two quality factors of its company’s business: efficiency (calculated as the ratio of sales-to-assets in the prior year) and growth (calculated as the percentage change in the ratio of sales-to-assets over the prior five years (or, if shorter, the life of the security)).

Each eligible security is ranked in descending order by its Business-Size Score. Those securities ranked in the top 90% in cumulative Business-Size Score are eligible for inclusion in the Underlying Index and, of those, the 80% with the highest Quality Scores are included in the Underlying Index. Securities in the Underlying Index are weighted proportionally to their float-adjusted Business-Size Scores.

As of October 31, 2022, the Underlying Index was comprised of 542 constituents with market capitalizations ranging from approximately $295.12 million to $2.44 trillion.

The Fund employs a “full replication” methodology in seeking to track the Underlying Index, meaning that the Fund generally invests in all of the securities comprising the Underlying Index in proportion to their weightings in the Underlying Index.