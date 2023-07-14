Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
12.4%
1 yr return
14.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
17.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$197 M
Holdings in Top 10
25.1%
Expense Ratio 0.19%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|IUS Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.4%
|-12.7%
|217.8%
|7.71%
|1 Yr
|14.9%
|-58.4%
|200.0%
|6.14%
|3 Yr
|17.8%*
|-23.0%
|64.4%
|2.71%
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-15.2%
|29.3%
|57.91%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-17.0%
|13.3%
|70.78%
* Annualized
|Period
|IUS Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-8.3%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|24.30%
|2021
|15.0%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|3.21%
|2020
|4.8%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|1.87%
|2019
|6.5%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|3.85%
|2018
|N/A
|-9.4%
|3.1%
|N/A
|Period
|IUS Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-3.8%
|-12.7%
|217.8%
|95.68%
|1 Yr
|5.9%
|-58.4%
|200.0%
|37.54%
|3 Yr
|20.4%*
|-23.0%
|64.4%
|1.58%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.9%
|32.0%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.7%
|19.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|IUS Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-8.3%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|24.30%
|2021
|15.0%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|3.21%
|2020
|4.8%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|1.87%
|2019
|6.5%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|3.85%
|2018
|N/A
|-8.9%
|3.3%
|N/A
|IUS
|Category Low
|Category High
|IUS % Rank
|Net Assets
|197 M
|1 M
|151 B
|82.24%
|Number of Holdings
|546
|2
|1727
|2.73%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|32.1 M
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|85.61%
|Weighting of Top 10
|25.11%
|5.0%
|99.2%
|63.58%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IUS % Rank
|Stocks
|99.99%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|8.35%
|Cash
|0.02%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|89.66%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.57%
|93.71%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|91.98%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|93.13%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|93.47%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IUS % Rank
|Technology
|18.93%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|7.73%
|Healthcare
|16.94%
|0.00%
|30.08%
|58.44%
|Energy
|11.28%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|14.38%
|Communication Services
|9.53%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|6.98%
|Consumer Defense
|9.47%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|35.49%
|Financial Services
|9.43%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|98.09%
|Industrials
|8.76%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|80.30%
|Consumer Cyclical
|8.75%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|16.96%
|Basic Materials
|3.43%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|47.80%
|Utilities
|2.78%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|73.07%
|Real Estate
|0.70%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|79.14%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IUS % Rank
|US
|98.24%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|18.53%
|Non US
|1.75%
|0.00%
|41.42%
|68.82%
|IUS Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.19%
|0.04%
|45.41%
|97.04%
|Management Fee
|0.19%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|3.83%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|IUS Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.95%
|5.00%
|N/A
|IUS Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|IUS Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|488.00%
|4.68%
|IUS
|Category Low
|Category High
|IUS % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.42%
|0.00%
|41.61%
|8.90%
|IUS
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|IUS
|Category Low
|Category High
|IUS % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.69%
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|31.26%
|IUS
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 23, 2023
|$0.174
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 24, 2023
|$0.172
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2022
|$0.147
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2022
|$0.156
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.189
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.159
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.141
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.123
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.147
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.143
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.121
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.147
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.132
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.123
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.112
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 12, 2018
3.72
3.7%
Peter Hubbard, Vice President and Director of Portfolio Management of the Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC. Mr. Hubbard has been a Portfolio Manager of the Adviser since June 2007 and has been associated with the Adviser since 2005. Prior to joining the Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC, Hubbard was a research analyst and trader for Ritchie Capital from September 2003 to May 2005.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 12, 2018
3.72
3.7%
Michael Jeanette, Senior Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management LLC, has been associated with Invesco Capital Management LLC since 2008. Prior to joining Invesco Capital Management LLC, Mr. Jeanette was a trust advisor and GM of Chicago based Richard Lamb, LLC from 1998 to 2007.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 12, 2018
3.72
3.7%
Tony Seisser is a Vice President and Portfolio Manager of Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC since December 2013. Prior to joining the Adviser, he was employed by Guggenheim Funds Distributors, Inc. where he was a trader from 2010 to 2013. Prior to that, Mr. Seisser was a compliance investigator at the Chicago Board of Options Exchange and Chicago Futures Exchange from 2008 to 2010.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 20, 2019
2.45
2.5%
Pratik Doshi is a Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management. Mr. Doshi has been a Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management since October 2019 and has been associated with Invesco Capital Management since 2018. Prior to joining Invesco Capital Management, Mr. Doshi was a business student in the MBA program at the University of Chicago from 2016 to 2018. From 2014 to 2016, he served as a Vice President at Bank of America, and from 2007 to 2014 he served as Assistant Vice President at Barclays Capital.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.97
|16.42
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...