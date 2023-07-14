Home
Trending ETFs
Vitals

YTD Return

12.4%

1 yr return

14.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

17.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$197 M

Holdings in Top 10

25.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$41.1
$33.20
$41.10

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.19%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

IUS - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -3.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 20.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.69%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Invesco RAFI(TM) Strategic US ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Invesco
  • Inception Date
    Sep 12, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    3250001
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Peter Hubbard

Fund Description

The Fund generally will invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Underlying Index.
Strictly in accordance with its guidelines and mandated procedures, Invesco Indexing LLC (the “Index Provider”) compiles and maintains the Underlying Index, which is designed to measure the performance of equity securities of U.S. companies that tend to have larger, higher quality businesses. The Index Provider is affiliated with Invesco Capital Management LLC, the Fund’s investment adviser (the “Adviser”), and Invesco Distributors, Inc., the Fund’s distributor (the “Distributor”).
The Index Provider selects components for inclusion in the Underlying Index from an investment universe of domestic equity securities with at least one year of trading history. Each eligible equity security is assigned a business-size score (“Business-Size Score”) based on the equally-weighted average of the following four factors of company size over the prior five years (or, if shorter, the life of the security): sales, operating cash flow, total return of capital (dividends and share repurchases) and book value. For real estate securities (real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and common stocks of companies in the real estate sector), operating cash flow is replaced by funds from operations and book value is replaced by total assets.
Each eligible security is then assigned a quality score (“Quality Score”) based on the equally-weighted average of the following two quality factors of its company’s business: efficiency (calculated as the ratio of sales-to-assets in the prior year) and growth (calculated as the percentage change in the ratio of sales-to-assets over the prior five years (or, if shorter, the life of the security)).
Each eligible security is ranked in descending order by its Business-Size Score. Those securities ranked in the top 90% in cumulative Business-Size Score are eligible for inclusion in the Underlying Index and, of those, the 80% with the highest Quality Scores are included in the Underlying Index. Securities in the Underlying Index are weighted proportionally to their float-adjusted Business-Size Scores.
As of October 31, 2022, the Underlying Index was comprised of 542constituents with market capitalizations ranging from approximately $295.12 million to $2.44 trillion.
The Fund employs a “full replication” methodology in seeking to track the Underlying Index, meaning that the Fund generally invests in all of the securities comprising the Underlying Index in proportion to their weightings in the Underlying Index.
Concentration Policy. The Fund will concentrate its investments (i.e., invest more than 25% of the value of its net assets) in securities of issuers in any one industry or group of industries only to the extent that the Underlying Index reflects a concentration in that industry or group of industries. The Fund will not otherwise concentrate its investments in securities of issuers in any one industry or group of industries.
Read More

IUS - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IUS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.4% -12.7% 217.8% 7.71%
1 Yr 14.9% -58.4% 200.0% 6.14%
3 Yr 17.8%* -23.0% 64.4% 2.71%
5 Yr 0.0%* -15.2% 29.3% 57.91%
10 Yr 0.0%* -17.0% 13.3% 70.78%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IUS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.3% -65.1% 22.3% 24.30%
2021 15.0% -25.3% 25.5% 3.21%
2020 4.8% -8.4% 56.7% 1.87%
2019 6.5% -9.2% 10.4% 3.85%
2018 N/A -9.4% 3.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IUS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -3.8% -12.7% 217.8% 95.68%
1 Yr 5.9% -58.4% 200.0% 37.54%
3 Yr 20.4%* -23.0% 64.4% 1.58%
5 Yr N/A* -14.9% 32.0% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -4.7% 19.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IUS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.3% -65.1% 22.3% 24.30%
2021 15.0% -25.3% 25.5% 3.21%
2020 4.8% -8.4% 56.7% 1.87%
2019 6.5% -9.2% 10.4% 3.85%
2018 N/A -8.9% 3.3% N/A

IUS - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

IUS Category Low Category High IUS % Rank
Net Assets 197 M 1 M 151 B 82.24%
Number of Holdings 546 2 1727 2.73%
Net Assets in Top 10 32.1 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 85.61%
Weighting of Top 10 25.11% 5.0% 99.2% 63.58%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc. 5.12%
  2. Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Class B 3.28%
  3. Alphabet Inc., Class A 2.91%
  4. Microsoft Corp. 2.83%
  5. Exxon Mobil Corp. 2.20%
  6. INVESCO PRIVATE PRIME FUND 1.88%
  7. Meta Platforms, Inc., Class A 1.84%
  8. ATT Inc. 1.65%
  9. Amazon.com, Inc. 1.45%
  10. UnitedHealth Group Inc. 1.30%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High IUS % Rank
Stocks 		99.99% 28.02% 125.26% 8.35%
Cash 		0.02% -88.20% 71.98% 89.66%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 93.71%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 91.98%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 93.13%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 93.47%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IUS % Rank
Technology 		18.93% 0.00% 54.02% 7.73%
Healthcare 		16.94% 0.00% 30.08% 58.44%
Energy 		11.28% 0.00% 54.00% 14.38%
Communication Services 		9.53% 0.00% 26.58% 6.98%
Consumer Defense 		9.47% 0.00% 34.10% 35.49%
Financial Services 		9.43% 0.00% 58.05% 98.09%
Industrials 		8.76% 0.00% 42.76% 80.30%
Consumer Cyclical 		8.75% 0.00% 22.74% 16.96%
Basic Materials 		3.43% 0.00% 21.69% 47.80%
Utilities 		2.78% 0.00% 27.04% 73.07%
Real Estate 		0.70% 0.00% 90.54% 79.14%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IUS % Rank
US 		98.24% 24.51% 121.23% 18.53%
Non US 		1.75% 0.00% 41.42% 68.82%

IUS - Expenses

Operational Fees

IUS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.19% 0.04% 45.41% 97.04%
Management Fee 0.19% 0.00% 1.50% 3.83%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

IUS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

IUS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

IUS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 488.00% 4.68%

IUS - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

IUS Category Low Category High IUS % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.42% 0.00% 41.61% 8.90%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

IUS Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

IUS Category Low Category High IUS % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.69% -1.51% 4.28% 31.26%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

IUS Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

IUS - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Peter Hubbard

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 12, 2018

3.72

3.7%

Peter Hubbard, Vice President and Director of Portfolio Management of the Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC. Mr. Hubbard has been a Portfolio Manager of the Adviser since June 2007 and has been associated with the Adviser since 2005. Prior to joining the Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC, Hubbard was a research analyst and trader for Ritchie Capital from September 2003 to May 2005.

Michael Jeanette

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 12, 2018

3.72

3.7%

Michael Jeanette, Senior Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management LLC, has been associated with Invesco Capital Management LLC since 2008. Prior to joining Invesco Capital Management LLC, Mr. Jeanette was a trust advisor and GM of Chicago based Richard Lamb, LLC from 1998 to 2007.

Tony Seisser

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 12, 2018

3.72

3.7%

Tony Seisser is a Vice President and Portfolio Manager of Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC since December 2013. Prior to joining the Adviser, he was employed by Guggenheim Funds Distributors, Inc. where he was a trader from 2010 to 2013. Prior to that, Mr. Seisser was a compliance investigator at the Chicago Board of Options Exchange and Chicago Futures Exchange from 2008 to 2010.

Pratik Doshi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 20, 2019

2.45

2.5%

Pratik Doshi is a Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management. Mr. Doshi has been a Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management since October 2019 and has been associated with Invesco Capital Management since 2018. Prior to joining Invesco Capital Management, Mr. Doshi was a business student in the MBA program at the University of Chicago from 2016 to 2018. From 2014 to 2016, he served as a Vice President at Bank of America, and from 2007 to 2014 he served as Assistant Vice President at Barclays Capital.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.97 16.42

