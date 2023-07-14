The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the NYSE® FactSet® Global Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Index (the “Underlying Index”), which measures the performance of equity securities across multiple sectors, including information technology, communication, industrials, consumer discretionary and healthcare, issued by companies involved in robotics and artificial intelligence activities (as determined by ICE Data Indices, LLC (the “Index Provider” or “IDI”)).

The Underlying Index is composed of equity securities of companies that are primarily listed in one of 43 developed or emerging market countries and that are the most involved in, or exposed to, (as determined by the Index Provider) one of the 22 robotics and artificial intelligence-related FactSet® Revere Business Industry Classification systems (“RBICS”) sub-industries. The Index Provider first conducts fundamental research to establish a universe of RBICS sectors that participate in providing robotics and/or artificial intelligence products and

services, and that universe is further refined to include only the most relevant RBICS sub-sectors (as determined by the Index Provider) related to robotics and artificial intelligence activities ( e.g. , semiconductor manufacturing, software, internet and data services). The companies within these sub-sectors are then ranked based on the data and information in their public filings and disclosures ( e.g. , regulatory filings, earning transcripts, etc.) to arrive at the 22 most relevant RBICS sub-industries (as determined by RBICS) related to robotics and artificial intelligence activities, and the Underlying Index includes the companies that either (1) derive 50% of their revenues, or (2) have at least a 20% market share, or generate $1 billion or more in absolute annual revenues, from one of the 22 RBICS sub-industries with exposure to a robotics and artificial intelligence theme, as determined by the Index Provider. The Index Provider's methodology does not require that at least one company from each of the sub-industries be included in the Underlying Index. In addition, companies included in the Underlying Index may also operate business lines that generate revenue in other industries.

To be included in the Underlying Index, companies must also have a float-adjusted market capitalization of $500 million or greater, but existing constituents could remain in the Underlying Index if the company’s float-adjusted market capitalization is equal to or greater than $400 million. In addition, companies must have a three month average daily trading value (“ADTV”) of $2 million or greater, but existing constituents could remain in the Underlying Index if the company’s

three-month ADTV is equal to or greater than $1.5 million. The component securities of the Underlying Index are equally weighted.

The Underlying Index will be reviewed and reconstituted annually in December each year. Constituent weights of the Underlying Index are rebalanced semi-annually.

As of July 31, 2022, the Underlying Index consisted of 113 issuers from the following 16 countries or regions: Australia, Canada, Cayman Islands, China, France, Germany, Israel, Japan, Jersey, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, South Korea, Sweden, Taiwan, the United Kingdom (the “U.K.”) and the U.S. The Underlying Index includes large-, mid- and small-capitalization companies and may change over time. As of July 31, 2022, a significant portion of the Underlying Index is represented by securities of companies in the communication services, industrials, information technology and semiconductor industries or sectors. The components of the Underlying Index are likely to change over time.

BFA uses a “passive” or indexing approach to try to achieve the Fund’s investment objective. Unlike many investment companies, the Fund does not try to “beat” the index it tracks and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued.

Indexing may eliminate the chance that the Fund will substantially outperform the Underlying Index but also may reduce some of the risks of active management, such as poor security selection. Indexing seeks to achieve lower costs and better after-tax performance by aiming to keep portfolio

turnover low in comparison to actively managed investment companies.

BFA uses a representative sampling indexing strategy to manage the Fund. “Representative sampling” is an indexing strategy that involves investing in a representative sample of securities that collectively has an investment profile similar to that of an applicable underlying index. The securities selected are expected to have, in the aggregate, investment characteristics (based on factors such as market capitalization and industry weightings), fundamental characteristics (such as return variability and yield) and liquidity measures similar to those of an applicable underlying index. The Fund may or may not hold all of the securities in the Underlying Index.

The Fund generally will invest at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of its Underlying Index and in investments that have economic characteristics that are substantially identical to the component securities of its Underlying Index ( i.e ., depositary receipts representing securities of the Underlying Index) and may invest up to 20% of its assets in certain futures, options and swap contracts, cash and cash equivalents, including shares of money market funds advised by BFA or its affiliates, as well as in securities not included in the Underlying Index, but which BFA believes will help the Fund track the Underlying Index. Cash and cash equivalent investments associated with a derivative position will be treated as part of that position for the purposes of calculating the percentage of investments included in the Underlying Index. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Underlying Index before fees and expenses of the Fund.

The Fund may lend securities representing up to one-third of the value of the Fund's total assets (including the value of any collateral received).

The Underlying Index is owned, maintained and administered by the Index Provider, which is independent of the Fund and BFA. The Index Provider determines the composition and relative weightings of the securities in the Underlying Index and publishes information regarding the market value of the Underlying Index.