The Fund employs a “passive management” — or indexing — investment approach designed to track the performance of the Underlying Index, which was developed by IndexIQ LLC (“IndexIQ”) with Candriam (“Candriam”) acting as index consultant to IndexIQ. In its role as index consultant, Candriam assists IndexIQ with the development, calculation and maintenance of the Underlying Index, including the ESG security selection process for the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index is designed to deliver exposure to equity securities of companies meeting environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) criteria developed by Candriam and weighted using a market-capitalization weighting methodology. As of September 16, 2022, the

market capitalization range of the Underlying Index was approximately $3.2 billion to $18.6 billion. The Fund will be concentrated in an industry or group of industries to the extent the Underlying Index is concentrated in an industry or group of industries. As of September 16, 2022, the primary sectors within the Underlying Index are Industrials, Information Technology, and Consumer Discretionary.

The first step in the ESG security selection process scores companies on stakeholder criteria and an issuer’s exposure to global sustainability trends. Companies are scored relative to other companies within the same industry. The stakeholder criteria are: