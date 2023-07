Health and Wellness: Activities related to providing healthy products and services, improving air quality, and investing in human capital through job creation, gender equality and decent working conditions.

Demographic Shifts: Activities related to providing products and services to aging populations in developed countries and supporting population growth in emerging countries through investment in infrastructure and the food supply chain.

This sector-specific analysis evaluates companies within the same sector each other, using criteria specific to the particular sector. Except for the excluded activities described below, the ESG security selection process seeks to maintain exposure to all industry sectors of the economy (e.g., financials, industrials, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, materials, health care, energy, utilities and information technology). The ESG selection process analyzes securities comprising approximately 85% of the market capitalization of equity securities domiciled in the following 23 international developed market country indexes: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. The companies with an overall ranking in the top 70% of the eligible universe within each industry sector based on this ESG selection process are included in the Underlying Index, unless a company is excluded as a result of the second step in the ESG security selection process.

The second step in the ESG security selection process is an exclusionary screen based on any continued and significant non-compliance with the Principles of the United Nation’s Global Compact, which address human rights, labor, environmental, and anti-corruption matters, as well as the exclusion of companies engaged in certain businesses beyond minimum thresholds (e.g., companies that operate in countries with oppressive regimes, that operate in adult content, alcohol, armament, gambling, nuclear, and tobacco sectors, or that utilize animal testing or genetic modification in research and development). As a result of this second step, the companies selected for inclusion in the Underlying Index represent less than 70% of the eligible universe. As of June 30, 2022, the Underlying Index consisted of 651 component securities.

The Underlying Index is reconstituted and rebalanced quarterly.

The Underlying Index may include as a component one or more ETFs advised by the Advisor (“Affiliated ETFs”) and the Fund will typically invest in any Affiliated ETF included in the Underlying Index. The Fund also may invest in Affiliated ETFs that are not components of the index if such an investment will help the Fund track the Underlying Index.