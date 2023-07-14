Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
2.9%
1 yr return
-6.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$11.9 M
Holdings in Top 10
18.2%
Expense Ratio 1.06%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
|Period
|IPPP Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.9%
|-8.3%
|14.4%
|N/A
|1 Yr
|-6.1%
|-14.3%
|2.9%
|30.86%
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-10.1%
|7.4%
|3.95%
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-7.1%
|6.1%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-3.6%
|5.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|IPPP
|Category Low
|Category High
|IPPP % Rank
|Net Assets
|11.9 M
|12.9 M
|16.4 B
|98.84%
|Number of Holdings
|110
|32
|500
|76.67%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|2.11 M
|2.06 K
|2.37 B
|92.22%
|Weighting of Top 10
|18.16%
|12.4%
|48.5%
|36.67%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IPPP % Rank
|Preferred Stocks
|107.99%
|2.27%
|115.85%
|16.67%
|Cash
|1.57%
|-27.79%
|5.28%
|1.11%
|Stocks
|0.22%
|-2.67%
|34.04%
|100.00%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.65%
|78.89%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|83.26%
|77.78%
|Other
|-9.77%
|-0.16%
|11.21%
|67.78%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IPPP % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|11.43%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|57.14%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|68.57%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.56%
|62.86%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.02%
|62.86%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|68.57%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|14.14%
|62.86%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.77%
|62.86%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|57.14%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|57.14%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|57.14%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IPPP % Rank
|US
|0.22%
|-2.67%
|34.04%
|100.00%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.17%
|66.67%
|IPPP Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.06%
|0.22%
|2.45%
|56.04%
|Management Fee
|0.01%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|86.05%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|22.86%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.55%
|N/A
|IPPP Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|IPPP Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|IPPP Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|12.00%
|199.00%
|N/A
|IPPP
|Category Low
|Category High
|IPPP % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|6.19%
|0.00%
|9.57%
|94.62%
|IPPP
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Quarterly
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|IPPP
|Category Low
|Category High
|IPPP % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|0.88%
|7.54%
|N/A
|IPPP
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 29, 2023
|$0.141
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2023
|$0.158
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2022
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2022
|$0.141
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2022
|$0.148
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 24, 2018
3.44
3.4%
Mr. Gilreath attended Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree. Mr. Gilreath has earned his Certified Financial Planner® (CFP) credential. He is a founding principal and Chief Investment Officer for Innovative Portfolios, LLC and Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC (SBIA). SBIA, an affiliate of the Adviser, is a SEC registered investment advisor. As Chief Investment Officer, Mr. Gilreath, shares responsibility for setting investment policy, asset allocation, and security selection for the Adviser. He has more than 30 years of experience in the financial services industry, beginning with Bache Halsey Stuart Shields and later with Morgan Stanley/Dean Witter. Mr. Gilreath has been with the Adviser since 2015 and SBIA since 2001.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 24, 2018
3.44
3.4%
JR’s experience as a financial consultant spans more than 25 years, and he has worked extensively in alternative asset allocations and the creation of equity selection processes to achieve greater quantitative and more disciplined equity selections. Working much of that time as a portfolio manager at BKD Wealth Advisor, JR previously served as a trust investment officer at United National Bank in West Virginia, and as a senior options specialist in the active trader division at Charles Schwab in Indianapolis. JR holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance from Marshall Univer
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|30.32
|7.94
|11.42
