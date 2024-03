The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Underlying Index. Strictly in accordance with its guidelines and mandated procedures, Nasdaq, Inc. (“Nasdaq” or the “Index Provider”) compiles, maintains, and calculates the Underlying Index, which is comprised of the securities of foreign companies that are classified as “International BuyBack Achievers TM ” pursuant to the Index Provider’s proprietary selection methodology. To qualify as an “International BuyBack Achiever TM ” a company must have effected a net reduction of 5% or more of its outstanding shares in its latest fiscal year. Additionally, to be eligible for inclusion in the Underlying Index, a security must: (i) be included in the NASDAQ Global Ex-US Index (a broad-based index designed to track the performance of the global equity market and whose component securities are issued by companies located throughout the world, excluding the United States); (ii) have a minimum market capitalization of $250 million; and (iii) have a minimum three-month average daily dollar trading volume of $1 million. As of December 31, 2021, the Underlying Index was comprised of 56 securities with market capitalizations ranging from $311 million to $81.3 billion. The Fund employs a “full replication” methodology in seeking to track the Underlying Index, meaning that the Fund generally invests in all of the securities comprising the Underlying Index in proportion to their weightings in the Underlying Index. The Fund is “non-diversified” and therefore is not required to meet certain diversification requirements under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”). Concentration Policy . The Fund will concentrate its investments (i.e., invest more than 25% of the value of its net assets) in securities of issuers in any one industry or group of industries only to the extent that the Underlying Index reflects a concentration in that industry or group of industries. The Fund will not otherwise concentrate its investments in securities of issuers in any one industry or group of industries.