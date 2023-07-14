Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Dividend Performers ETF

Active ETF
IPDP
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$15.9502 +0.01 +0.07%
primary theme
N/A
IPDP (ETF)

Dividend Performers ETF

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$15.9502 +0.01 +0.07%
primary theme
N/A
IPDP (ETF)

Dividend Performers ETF

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$15.9502 +0.01 +0.07%
primary theme
N/A

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Dividend Performers ETF

IPDP | Active ETF

$15.95

$18.5 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.22%

Vitals

YTD Return

20.2%

1 yr return

24.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$18.5 M

Holdings in Top 10

24.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$15.9
$11.48
$16.50

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.22%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Dividend Performers ETF

IPDP | Active ETF

$15.95

$18.5 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.22%

IPDP - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Dividend Performers ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    Dec 24, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Dave Gilreath

Fund Description

The Fund’s investment strategy is twofold: (1) investing in dividend paying U.S. equity securities, and (2) credit spread options on an S&P 500 ETF or Index; both of which are described in detail below.
Dividend Investment Strategy
The Fund will invest in common stocks of dividend paying U.S. companies. The Fund invests, generally, in large capitalization companies ($10 billion or higher) but has the ability to invest in income-producing equity securities of all capitalizations with ten years of rising dividend payments. The Fund may also invest in equity real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in dividend-paying securities.
The Fund’s adviser, Innovative Portfolios, LLC (the “Adviser”), invests the Fund’s assets in companies that have a ten-year history of paying dividends, appear to have the ability to continue to pay dividends, have a history of increasing their dividends, and meet certain risk standards (as discussed in more detail below). The Adviser will generally sell a security if the security is no longer expected to meet the Adviser’s dividend or growth expectations or if the risk characteristics place the equity in higher risk deciles.
The selection of dividend-paying stocks is based on the universe of companies based in the U.S. with a history of increasing dividends for 10 consecutive years (Dividend Achievers). That list is further sorted by the companies with the best downside risk (lowest) characteristics. Historically, the companies with lower downside risk scores have potential for long-term growth and have exhibited
lower volatility and lower downside risk. The downside risk score utilizes a fundamental value approach, evaluating the security on certain factors (e.g., free cash-flow, revenue stability, profitability changes and trend, leverage, stock price volatility and correlation, and earning surprise persistency). These variables are used to evaluate downside risk on the securities, meaning the risk of the stock versus the potential return, with the objective to avoid downside risk. The portfolio is periodically rebalanced where companies with higher risk characteristics are exchanged for companies with lower risk characteristics. The quantitative nature of this screening process can lead to sector over-or-under weighting.
S&P 500 Options Strategy
The Fund intends to maintain approximately 20% asset exposure to a credit spread options strategy, although market conditions may dictate additional exposure. The Fund seeks to achieve a credit spread on an S&P 500 ETF or Index by selling/writing an out-of-the-money (an out-of-the-money put option is one whose strike price is lower than the market price of the underlying reference asset of the option) short put option each month while simultaneously purchasing an out-of-the-money long put option below the short option position. A credit spread is an options strategy that involves the purchase of one option and a sale of another option in the same class and with the same expiration but different strike prices. Such a strategy results in a net credit for entering the option position, and is profitable when the spreads narrow or expire. By buying a protective long put option, the Fund seeks to hedge any significant downside risk posed by the short put option.
The short option premium is derived from “implied volatility” — the expected level of volatility priced into an option — and is higher, on average, than the volatility actually experienced on the security underlying the option. For example, an option buyer typically pays a premium to an option seller, such as the Fund, that is priced based on the expected amount by which the value of the instrument underlying the option will move up or down. On average, this expected amount of value movement (or implied volatility) is generally greater than the amount by which the value of the underlying instrument actually moves (realized volatility). By entering into derivatives contracts, the Fund is, in essence, accepting a risk that its counterparty seeks to transfer in exchange for the premium received by the Fund under the derivatives contract. By providing this risk transfer service, the Fund seeks to benefit over the long-term from the difference between the level of volatility priced into the options it sells and the level of volatility realized on the securities underlying those options. There can be no assurance that the variance risk premium will be positive for the Fund’s investments at any time or on average and over time.
The premium paid for a long put option is typically priced based on the expected amount by which the value of the instrument underlying the option will move up or down. On average, this expected amount of value movement (or implied volatility) is generally greater than the amount by which the value of the underlying instrument actually moves (realized volatility). By entering into this derivative contract, the Fund is, in essence, transferring a risk that its counterparty seeks to accept in exchange for the premium received by the counterparty under the derivatives contract. By transferring this risk to a counterparty, the Fund seeks to benefit over the long-term from the difference in premium collected on the short put option premium above and the long option premium paid herein. There can be no assurance that the variance risk premium will be positive for the Fund’s investments at any time or on average and over time.
A put option typically gives the option buyer the right to sell, and obligates the option seller to purchase, a security at an agreed-upon price. Generally, the Fund intends to sell put options that are out-of-the-money. Options that are more substantially out-of-the-money generally would pay lower premiums than options that are at or slightly out-of-the-money. By selling put options, the Fund will sell protection against depreciation below the option exercise price to the option purchaser in exchange for an option premium. If an option is exercised, the Fund will either purchase or sell the security at the strike price or pay to the option holder the difference between the strike price and the current price level of the underlying equity security, ETF or index, depending on the terms of the option.
The potential returns of the Fund are generally limited to the amount of cash (premiums) the Fund receives when selling short puts, net of any cash (premiums) paid by the Fund to purchase long puts, plus the returns of the underlying Investments in which the Fund invests.
When the Fund enters into derivatives transactions, it is typically required to post collateral to secure its payment or delivery obligations. The Fund invests as indicated above in common stocks of dividend paying companies. These securities will be used to meet margin requirements on the Fund’s option writing strategy. The Fund may write put options in respect of an underlying security in which the Fund does not have a short position (so-called “naked” put options). The Fund may hold positions in equities and ETFs to the extent necessary to meet margin requirements. Generally, the investment goal is to write options with a target of 20% spread notional exposure however market conditions may dictate more notional exposure. The Fund may be considered to have created investment leverage; leverage increases the volatility of the Fund and may result in losses greater than if the Fund had not been leveraged.
Read More

IPDP - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IPDP Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 20.2% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 24.1% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IPDP Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IPDP Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IPDP Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

IPDP - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

IPDP Category Low Category High IPDP % Rank
Net Assets 18.5 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 58 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 3.6 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 24.54% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. First American Government Obligations Fund 3.33%
  2. Broadcom Inc 2.49%
  3. Microsoft Corp 2.48%
  4. Stryker Corp 2.42%
  5. WW Grainger Inc 2.36%
  6. Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc 2.32%
  7. Rockwell Automation Inc 2.31%
  8. United Parcel Service Inc 2.30%
  9. Cisco Systems Inc 2.28%
  10. Donaldson Co Inc 2.28%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High IPDP % Rank
Stocks 		116.74% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		1.06% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		-17.80% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IPDP % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IPDP % Rank
US 		116.74% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

IPDP - Expenses

Operational Fees

IPDP Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.22% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

IPDP Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

IPDP Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

IPDP Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

IPDP - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

IPDP Category Low Category High IPDP % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

IPDP Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

IPDP Category Low Category High IPDP % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

IPDP Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

IPDP - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Dave Gilreath

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 24, 2018

3.44

3.4%

Mr. Gilreath attended Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree. Mr. Gilreath has earned his Certified Financial Planner® (CFP) credential. He is a founding principal and Chief Investment Officer for Innovative Portfolios, LLC and Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC (SBIA). SBIA, an affiliate of the Adviser, is a SEC registered investment advisor. As Chief Investment Officer, Mr. Gilreath, shares responsibility for setting investment policy, asset allocation, and security selection for the Adviser. He has more than 30 years of experience in the financial services industry, beginning with Bache Halsey Stuart Shields and later with Morgan Stanley/Dean Witter. Mr. Gilreath has been with the Adviser since 2015 and SBIA since 2001.

Thomas Kaiser

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 24, 2018

3.44

3.4%

Mr. Kaiser attended Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business where he earned Bachelor of Science degrees in finance, business economics, and public policy analysis. Mr. Kaiser has earned his designation as a Chartered Financial Analyst. As a portfolio manager for Dividend Performers, he helps with the security selection process, asset allocation, and portfolio analytics. Mr. Kaiser performs similar duties for the Adviser’s various other strategies and at Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC (SBIA), an affiliate of the Adviser. He has more than 10 years of experience in the financial services industry beginning with Northern Trust, then with Fitch Ratings, and most recently with 40|86 Advisors from 2016 to 2020. Mr. Kaiser has been with the Adviser since 2021 and with SBIA since 2020.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×