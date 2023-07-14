Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
20.2%
1 yr return
24.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$18.5 M
Holdings in Top 10
24.5%
Expense Ratio 1.22%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|IPDP Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|20.2%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|24.1%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|IPDP Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Period
|IPDP Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|IPDP Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|IPDP
|Category Low
|Category High
|IPDP % Rank
|Net Assets
|18.5 M
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Number of Holdings
|58
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Assets in Top 10
|3.6 M
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting of Top 10
|24.54%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IPDP % Rank
|Stocks
|116.74%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Cash
|1.06%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other
|-17.80%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IPDP % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Technology
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Industrials
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Energy
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IPDP % Rank
|US
|116.74%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Non US
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|IPDP Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.22%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Management Fee
|0.01%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|IPDP Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|IPDP Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|IPDP Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|IPDP
|Category Low
|Category High
|IPDP % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|IPDP
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|IPDP
|Category Low
|Category High
|IPDP % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|IPDP
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 29, 2022
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2022
|$0.153
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2022
|$0.159
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 24, 2018
3.44
3.4%
Mr. Gilreath attended Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree. Mr. Gilreath has earned his Certified Financial Planner® (CFP) credential. He is a founding principal and Chief Investment Officer for Innovative Portfolios, LLC and Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC (SBIA). SBIA, an affiliate of the Adviser, is a SEC registered investment advisor. As Chief Investment Officer, Mr. Gilreath, shares responsibility for setting investment policy, asset allocation, and security selection for the Adviser. He has more than 30 years of experience in the financial services industry, beginning with Bache Halsey Stuart Shields and later with Morgan Stanley/Dean Witter. Mr. Gilreath has been with the Adviser since 2015 and SBIA since 2001.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 24, 2018
3.44
3.4%
Mr. Kaiser attended Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business where he earned Bachelor of Science degrees in finance, business economics, and public policy analysis. Mr. Kaiser has earned his designation as a Chartered Financial Analyst. As a portfolio manager for Dividend Performers, he helps with the security selection process, asset allocation, and portfolio analytics. Mr. Kaiser performs similar duties for the Adviser’s various other strategies and at Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC (SBIA), an affiliate of the Adviser. He has more than 10 years of experience in the financial services industry beginning with Northern Trust, then with Fitch Ratings, and most recently with 40|86 Advisors from 2016 to 2020. Mr. Kaiser has been with the Adviser since 2021 and with SBIA since 2020.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...