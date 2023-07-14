Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
28.6%
1 yr return
16.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$30.3 M
Holdings in Top 10
31.6%
Expense Ratio 0.75%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|INNO Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|28.6%
|-49.0%
|26.9%
|96.79%
|1 Yr
|16.1%
|-80.5%
|2166.7%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-41.2%
|180.5%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-29.6%
|82.6%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-18.1%
|15.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|INNO Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-85.6%
|21888.9%
|0.17%
|2021
|N/A
|-52.0%
|800.0%
|0.18%
|2020
|N/A
|-100.0%
|195.3%
|100.00%
|2019
|N/A
|-100.0%
|9.5%
|100.00%
|2018
|N/A
|-33.3%
|36.8%
|6.79%
|Period
|INNO Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-54.7%
|26.9%
|98.99%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-80.5%
|2166.7%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-41.2%
|180.5%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-28.4%
|82.6%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.9%
|15.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|INNO Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-85.6%
|21888.9%
|0.17%
|2021
|N/A
|-52.0%
|800.0%
|0.18%
|2020
|N/A
|-100.0%
|195.3%
|100.00%
|2019
|N/A
|-100.0%
|9.5%
|100.00%
|2018
|N/A
|-33.3%
|36.8%
|10.98%
|INNO
|Category Low
|Category High
|INNO % Rank
|Net Assets
|30.3 M
|710 K
|85.5 B
|96.13%
|Number of Holdings
|92
|20
|3702
|25.80%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|2.26 M
|259 K
|10.9 B
|97.99%
|Weighting of Top 10
|31.58%
|5.5%
|92.1%
|27.30%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|INNO % Rank
|Stocks
|97.62%
|23.99%
|100.52%
|46.73%
|Cash
|2.38%
|-0.52%
|26.94%
|50.92%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.30%
|11.06%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|23.05%
|16.58%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|3.52%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.75%
|7.54%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|INNO % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.94%
|21.11%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.04%
|62.17%
|1.84%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|19.28%
|83.42%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|38.23%
|97.99%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|43.77%
|62.98%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|43.01%
|96.31%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|62.10%
|63.48%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.33%
|2.18%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.40%
|83.08%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|57.41%
|34.67%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.25%
|75.54%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|INNO % Rank
|US
|91.87%
|23.38%
|100.52%
|89.78%
|Non US
|5.75%
|0.00%
|35.22%
|5.19%
|INNO Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.75%
|0.02%
|2.69%
|77.80%
|Management Fee
|0.01%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|53.79%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|1.52%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.40%
|N/A
|INNO Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|INNO Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|INNO Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|417.06%
|N/A
|INNO
|Category Low
|Category High
|INNO % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.54%
|11.89%
|INNO
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|INNO
|Category Low
|Category High
|INNO % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-2.24%
|2.75%
|N/A
|INNO
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 01, 2021
0.5
0.5%
Mr. Lerner joined Harbor Capital in 2020 and is the Head of Multi-Asset Solutions, a Managing Director and a Portfolio Manager. Prior to joining Harbor Capital, Mr. Lerner was a Vice President of Equity and Quantitative Investment Research and Equity Manager Research for JP Morgan Asset Management. Before that, he worked as a Research, Portfolio Management and Quantitative Investment Strategy Associate for JP Morgan Asset Management. Mr. Lerner began his investment career in 2009.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 01, 2021
0.5
0.5%
Mr. Gleich joined Harbor Capital in 2018 and is President & CIO, supporting Harbor’s strategic growth plan. Prior to joining Harbor Capital, Mr. Gleich was a Managing Director and Global Head of Manager Selection at JP Morgan Chase & Co. Before that, he served as a fund manager with Architas. Mr Gleich began his investment career in 2004.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|36.3
|9.17
|2.25
