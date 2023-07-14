Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests primarily in equity securities, principally common stocks, of companies selected based on their potential for growth tied to disruptive innovation. The Fund defines “disruptive innovation” as the development of new products, services, technologies and/or other advancements that could disrupt and displace existing businesses and business models over time. While the Fund invests primarily in securities of U.S. companies, the Fund may invest up to 25% of its assets in foreign securities, including those located in emerging market countries. The Fund invests in securities across the market capitalization spectrum. The Fund employs a multi-manager approach to achieve its investment objective. The Fund’s investment adviser, Harbor Capital Advisors, Inc. (the “Advisor”) is responsible for selecting and overseeing investment subadvisors (each, a “Subadvisor”) for the Fund. Each Subadvisor is responsible for providing the Advisor with a model portfolio, which the Advisor will implement in its discretion in managing the Fund. Each Subadvisor has its own process for identifying and evaluating companies that, in the Subadvisor’s view, have the potential for growth tied to disruptive innovation. A Subadvisor may recommend selling holdings when it believes that such company’s prospects have deteriorated, future growth is unlikely, or for other reasons that a Subadvisor may identify. The Advisor is responsible for allocating the Fund’s assets among each Subadvisor’s strategy as well as implementing each strategy (which includes buying and selling securities as recommended by each Subadvisor). The Advisor does not expect to independently identify securities for investment for the Fund. The Advisor will determine allocations between each Subadvisor’s strategy and adjust those allocations over time based upon its qualitative and quantitative assessment of each strategy and how those strategies work in combination to produce what the Advisor believes is an enhanced risk-adjusted investment outcome for the Fund. Holdings are expected to be diversified across sectors, but the Fund may, from time to time, have substantial exposure to a particular sector. Sector allocations are the result of the investment process for the Fund. The equity securities in which the Fund invests include common stocks as well as preferred securities. The Fund may invest in securities issued by equity real estate investment trusts (REITs). The Fund may also purchase American Depositary Receipts (ADRs), European Depositary Receipts (EDRs), and Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs), which are certificates typically issued by a bank or trust company that represent ownership interests in securities issued by a foreign or domestic company. The Advisor has selected 4BIO Partners LLP (“4BIO Capital”), NZS Capital, LLC (“NZS Capital”), Sands Capital Management, LLC (“Sands Capital”), Tekne Capital Management, LLC (“Tekne”) and Westfield Capital Management Company, L.P. (“Westfield”) to each serve as a Subadvisor to the Fund. 4BIO Capital recommends securities to the Advisor that reflect 4BIO Capital’s focus on new companies developing emerging technologies to disrupt the advanced therapies space, which includes gene therapy, gene editing, cell therapy, ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapy (treatments that target RNA or deliver it to cells), targeted therapies (cancer treatments targeted at specific genes and proteins) and microbiome (the collection of microorganisms living in or on the human body). 4BIO Capital assesses company valuations with a view toward their future potential value creation and typically recommends divestment either upon the company’s acquisition by another market player or when 4BIO Capital believes that future growth is unlikely. NZS Capital recommends securities of companies to the Advisor that it believes to be highly adaptable to the disruption presented by the transition of economies from analog to digital. Though many of the companies identified by NZS Capital for investment are in the technology and communication segments of the market, NZS Capital believes that disruption is increasingly impacting all sectors of the economy and may identify companies for investment across sectors. Sands Capital recommends securities to the Advisor based on Sands Capital’s belief that disruptive innovation improves upon the status quo, whether the innovations are on a large or small scale. Sands Capital identifies companies that it believes to have a leadership position in a promising business space, a significant competitive advantage, a clear mission, a value-add focus, financial strength and a rational valuation relative to the market and their business prospects. Sands Capital uses bottom-up research to identify companies across all sectors that it believes are benefitting from structural changes and secular trends that are distinct from cyclical economic factors. Tekne recommends securities to the Advisor based on Tekne’s belief that a disruptive innovation company is one that creates, uses or enables technology to change or influence an existing or new workflow, product or service. Tekne seeks to identify investments that it believes will derive success from longer-term growth rather than near-term momentum. Tekne relies on its expertise in the telecommunications, media and technology sectors as well as related industries such as fin-tech. Westfield recommends securities to the Advisor based on Westfield’s belief that disruptive innovation companies are those providing disruptive products or services to large addressable markets and that maintain a culture of continued innovation as they gain market share. Westfield will primarily focus on U.S. markets with a specialization in technology and health care.