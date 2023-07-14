Home
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Harbor Disruptive Innovation ETF

INNO | Active ETF

$13.87

$30.3 M

0.00%

0.75%

Vitals

YTD Return

28.6%

1 yr return

16.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$30.3 M

Holdings in Top 10

31.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.9
$10.46
$14.31

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.75%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

INNO - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Harbor Disruptive Innovation ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    Dec 01, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Spenser Lerner

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests primarily in equity securities, principally common stocks, of companies selected based on their potential for growth tied to disruptive innovation. The Fund defines “disruptive innovation” as the development of new products, services, technologies and/or other advancements that could disrupt and displace existing businesses and business models over time. While the Fund invests primarily in securities of U.S. companies, the Fund may invest up to 25% of its assets in foreign securities, including those located in emerging market countries. The Fund invests in securities across the market capitalization spectrum.The Fund employs a multi-manager approach to achieve its investment objective. The Fund’s investment adviser, Harbor Capital Advisors, Inc. (the “Advisor”) is responsible for selecting and overseeing investment subadvisors (each, a “Subadvisor”) for the Fund. Each Subadvisor is responsible for providing the Advisorwith a model portfolio, which the Advisor will implement in its discretion in managing the Fund. Each Subadvisor has its own process for identifying and evaluating companies that, in the Subadvisor’s view, have the potential for growth tied to disruptive innovation. A Subadvisor may recommend selling holdings when it believes that such company’s prospects have deteriorated, future growth is unlikely, or for other reasons that a Subadvisor may identify. The Advisor is responsible for allocating the Fund’s assets among each Subadvisor’s strategy as well as implementing each strategy (which includes buying and selling securities as recommended by each Subadvisor). The Advisor does not expect to independently identify securities for investment for the Fund. The Advisor will determine allocations between each Subadvisor’s strategy and adjust those allocations over time based upon its qualitative and quantitative assessment of each strategy and how those strategies work in combination to produce what the Advisorbelieves is an enhanced risk-adjusted investment outcome for the Fund.Holdings are expected to be diversified across sectors, but the Fund may, from time to time, have substantial exposure to a particular sector. Sector allocations are the result of the investment process for the Fund.The equity securities in which the Fund invests include common stocks as well as preferred securities. The Fund may invest in securities issued by equity real estate investment trusts (REITs). The Fund may also purchase American Depositary Receipts (ADRs), European Depositary Receipts (EDRs), and Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs), which are certificates typically issued by a bank or trust company that represent ownership interests in securities issued by a foreign or domestic company.The Advisor has selected 4BIO Partners LLP (“4BIO Capital”), NZS Capital, LLC (“NZS Capital”), Sands Capital Management, LLC (“Sands Capital”), Tekne Capital Management, LLC (“Tekne”) and Westfield Capital Management Company, L.P. (“Westfield”) to each serve as a Subadvisor to the Fund.4BIO Capital recommends securities to the Advisor that reflect 4BIO Capital’s focus on new companies developing emerging technologies to disrupt the advanced therapies space, which includes gene therapy, gene editing, cell therapy, ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapy (treatments that target RNA or deliver it to cells), targeted therapies (cancer treatments targeted at specific genes and proteins) and microbiome (the collection of microorganisms living in or on the human body). 4BIO Capital assesses company valuations with a view toward their future potential value creation and typically recommends divestment either upon the company’s acquisition by another market player or when 4BIO Capital believes that future growth is unlikely.NZS Capital recommends securities of companies to the Advisorthat it believes to be highly adaptable to the disruption presented by the transition of economies from analog to digital. Though many of the companies identified by NZS Capital for investment are in the technology and communication segments of the market, NZS Capital believes that disruption is increasingly impacting all sectors of the economy and may identify companies for investment across sectors.Sands Capital recommends securities to the Advisor based on Sands Capital’s belief that disruptive innovation improves upon the status quo, whether the innovations are on a large or small scale. Sands Capital identifies companies that it believes to have a leadership position in a promising business space, a significant competitive advantage, a clear mission, a value-add focus, financial strength and a rational valuation relative to the market and their business prospects. Sands Capital uses bottom-up research to identify companies across all sectors that it believes are benefitting from structural changes and secular trends that are distinct from cyclical economic factors.Tekne recommends securities to the Advisor based on Tekne’s belief that a disruptive innovation company is one that creates, uses or enables technology to change or influence an existing or new workflow, product or service. Tekne seeks to identify investments that it believes will derive success from longer-term growth rather than near-term momentum. Tekne relies on its expertise in the telecommunications, media and technology sectors as well as related industries such as fin-tech.Westfield recommends securities to the Advisor based on Westfield’s belief that disruptive innovation companies are those providing disruptive products or services to large addressable markets and that maintain a culture of continued innovation as they gain market share. Westfield will primarily focus on U.S. markets with a specialization in technology and health care.
Read More

INNO - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period INNO Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 28.6% -49.0% 26.9% 96.79%
1 Yr 16.1% -80.5% 2166.7% N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* -41.2% 180.5% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -29.6% 82.6% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -18.1% 15.5% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period INNO Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -85.6% 21888.9% 0.17%
2021 N/A -52.0% 800.0% 0.18%
2020 N/A -100.0% 195.3% 100.00%
2019 N/A -100.0% 9.5% 100.00%
2018 N/A -33.3% 36.8% 6.79%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period INNO Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -54.7% 26.9% 98.99%
1 Yr N/A -80.5% 2166.7% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -41.2% 180.5% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -28.4% 82.6% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -16.9% 15.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period INNO Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -85.6% 21888.9% 0.17%
2021 N/A -52.0% 800.0% 0.18%
2020 N/A -100.0% 195.3% 100.00%
2019 N/A -100.0% 9.5% 100.00%
2018 N/A -33.3% 36.8% 10.98%

INNO - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

INNO Category Low Category High INNO % Rank
Net Assets 30.3 M 710 K 85.5 B 96.13%
Number of Holdings 92 20 3702 25.80%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.26 M 259 K 10.9 B 97.99%
Weighting of Top 10 31.58% 5.5% 92.1% 27.30%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Amazon.com Inc 4.38%
  2. Microsoft Corp 3.90%
  3. Workday Inc 3.40%
  4. MercadoLibre Inc 3.24%
  5. ServiceNow Inc 2.84%
  6. Lam Research Corp 2.78%
  7. Adyen NV 2.78%
  8. Cadence Design Systems Inc 2.50%
  9. Microchip Technology Inc 2.33%
  10. NextEra Energy Inc 2.06%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High INNO % Rank
Stocks 		97.62% 23.99% 100.52% 46.73%
Cash 		2.38% -0.52% 26.94% 50.92%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.30% 11.06%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 23.05% 16.58%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 3.52%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 44.75% 7.54%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High INNO % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 12.94% 21.11%
Technology 		0.00% 0.04% 62.17% 1.84%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 19.28% 83.42%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 38.23% 97.99%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 43.77% 62.98%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 43.01% 96.31%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 62.10% 63.48%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 18.33% 2.18%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 16.40% 83.08%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 57.41% 34.67%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 17.25% 75.54%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High INNO % Rank
US 		91.87% 23.38% 100.52% 89.78%
Non US 		5.75% 0.00% 35.22% 5.19%

INNO - Expenses

Operational Fees

INNO Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.75% 0.02% 2.69% 77.80%
Management Fee 0.01% 0.00% 1.50% 53.79%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 1.52%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

INNO Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

INNO Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

INNO Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 417.06% N/A

INNO - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

INNO Category Low Category High INNO % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.54% 11.89%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

INNO Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

INNO Category Low Category High INNO % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -2.24% 2.75% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

INNO Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

INNO - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Spenser Lerner

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 01, 2021

0.5

0.5%

Mr. Lerner joined Harbor Capital in 2020 and is the Head of Multi-Asset Solutions, a Managing Director and a Portfolio Manager. Prior to joining Harbor Capital, Mr. Lerner was a Vice President of Equity and Quantitative Investment Research and Equity Manager Research for JP Morgan Asset Management. Before that, he worked as a Research, Portfolio Management and Quantitative Investment Strategy Associate for JP Morgan Asset Management. Mr. Lerner began his investment career in 2009.

Kristof Gleich

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 01, 2021

0.5

0.5%

Mr. Gleich joined Harbor Capital in 2018 and is President & CIO, supporting Harbor’s strategic growth plan. Prior to joining Harbor Capital, Mr. Gleich was a Managing Director and Global Head of Manager Selection at JP Morgan Chase & Co. Before that, he served as a fund manager with Architas. Mr Gleich began his investment career in 2004.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 36.3 9.17 2.25

