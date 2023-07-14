Home
Trending ETFs
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Vitals

YTD Return

3.6%

1 yr return

2.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.7%

Net Assets

$71.1 M

Holdings in Top 10

95.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$30.8
$27.96
$32.27

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.50%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 60.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

INKM - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -6.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 4.02%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 5.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    SPDR SSGA Income Allocation ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    SPDR State Street Global Advisors
  • Inception Date
    Apr 25, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    3070000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jeremiah Holly

Fund Description

SSGA Funds Management, Inc. (the “Adviser” or “SSGA FM”) primarily invests the assets of the Fund among exchange traded products (“ETPs”) that provide exposure to five primary asset classes: (i) domestic and international equity securities; (ii) domestic and international investment-grade and high yield debt securities (commonly known as “junk” bonds); (iii) hybrid equity/debt securities (such as preferred stock and convertible securities); (iv) first lien senior secured floating rate bank loans, commonly referred to as “Senior Loans”; and (v) real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), including equity REITs and mortgage REITs. The Fund's allocation among those asset classes will be in proportions consistent with the Adviser's evaluation of the expected returns and risks of each asset class as well as the allocation that, in the Adviser's view, will best meet the Fund's investment objective. The Adviser's investment process relies on proprietary quantitative models as well as the Adviser's fundamental views regarding factors that may not be captured by the quantitative models. The allocations to each asset class will change over time as the Adviser's expectations of each asset class shift. The Fund's indirect holdings by virtue of investing in ETPs representing these asset classes will consist of a diversified mix of domestic and international, including emerging markets, equity securities, investment-grade and high yield government and corporate bonds, hybrid securities such as preferred stock and convertible securities, inflation protected securities, Senior Loans and REITs. 
ETPs in which the Fund invests include exchange-traded funds registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”) (“Underlying ETFs”), and exchange traded notes (“ETNs”). The Fund may invest in certain ETPs that pay fees to the Adviser and its affiliates for management, marketing or other services. In addition, the Fund may invest in cash and cash equivalents or money market instruments, such as money market funds (including money market funds advised by the Adviser). 
Read More

INKM - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period INKM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.6% -8.1% 19.3% 69.07%
1 Yr 2.6% -9.8% 54.5% 28.89%
3 Yr 3.2%* -6.6% 9.7% 2.88%
5 Yr 2.7%* -6.4% 6.1% 3.32%
10 Yr 3.8%* -4.5% 5.3% 1.40%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period INKM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.6% -35.0% 33.6% 5.26%
2021 4.2% -5.9% 7.0% 6.79%
2020 1.0% -3.6% 12.1% 65.35%
2019 4.0% -2.5% 5.1% 0.51%
2018 -1.1% -4.8% -0.6% 1.83%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period INKM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -6.6% -11.0% 19.3% 98.65%
1 Yr -5.0% -9.8% 54.5% 96.39%
3 Yr 4.5%* -6.6% 9.7% 2.41%
5 Yr 4.3%* -6.4% 7.5% 2.56%
10 Yr 5.1%* -4.5% 6.0% 1.77%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period INKM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.6% -35.0% 33.6% 5.26%
2021 4.2% -5.9% 14.7% 6.79%
2020 1.0% -3.6% 12.1% 65.35%
2019 4.0% -2.5% 5.1% 0.51%
2018 -1.1% -4.8% -0.4% 43.08%

INKM - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

INKM Category Low Category High INKM % Rank
Net Assets 71.1 M 130 K 62.8 B 88.51%
Number of Holdings 13 3 25236 82.23%
Net Assets in Top 10 96.2 M 125 K 11 B 78.36%
Weighting of Top 10 95.53% 6.3% 100.0% 9.82%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF 12.62%
  2. SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF 11.83%
  3. SPDR SP International Dividend ETF 11.13%
  4. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF 9.98%
  5. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF 9.07%
  6. SPDR SP Global Infrastructure ETF 8.17%
  7. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF 6.07%
  8. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF 5.04%
  9. SPDR Portfolio SP 500 High Dividend ETF 4.70%
  10. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF 4.61%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High INKM % Rank
Bonds 		46.45% 11.31% 89.41% 83.64%
Stocks 		43.40% 3.48% 51.81% 23.41%
Preferred Stocks 		5.68% 0.00% 21.95% 2.96%
Convertible Bonds 		2.42% 0.00% 71.77% 14.58%
Cash 		2.03% -35.68% 69.40% 82.23%
Other 		0.03% -2.79% 21.77% 57.86%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High INKM % Rank
Real Estate 		32.52% 0.00% 43.16% 3.67%
Utilities 		19.44% 0.00% 48.33% 2.98%
Energy 		10.95% 0.00% 62.93% 8.26%
Financial Services 		8.80% 0.00% 83.50% 97.02%
Industrials 		8.37% 0.14% 17.90% 86.70%
Healthcare 		5.68% 0.00% 24.25% 96.10%
Consumer Defense 		5.68% 0.00% 51.19% 87.16%
Communication Services 		4.43% 0.00% 11.11% 85.78%
Basic Materials 		1.71% 0.00% 32.82% 97.25%
Technology 		1.26% 0.22% 27.92% 97.48%
Consumer Cyclical 		1.15% 0.00% 14.20% 97.25%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High INKM % Rank
US 		31.71% 3.48% 51.08% 29.61%
Non US 		11.69% 0.00% 25.18% 36.22%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High INKM % Rank
Corporate 		54.22% 0.00% 96.66% 14.12%
Government 		42.19% 0.00% 94.29% 21.64%
Cash & Equivalents 		3.59% 0.15% 71.66% 92.94%
Securitized 		0.01% 0.00% 52.08% 91.34%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 27.44% 88.84%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 99.85% 92.03%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High INKM % Rank
US 		29.22% 9.98% 83.14% 95.67%
Non US 		17.23% 0.00% 30.21% 9.79%

INKM - Expenses

Operational Fees

INKM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.50% 0.01% 13.45% 67.89%
Management Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.25% 73.14%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

INKM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 1.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

INKM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

INKM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 60.00% 2.00% 380.00% 76.47%

INKM - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

INKM Category Low Category High INKM % Rank
Dividend Yield 5.49% 0.00% 6.08% 1.13%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

INKM Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

INKM Category Low Category High INKM % Rank
Net Income Ratio 4.02% -1.22% 6.83% 4.11%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

INKM Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

INKM - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jeremiah Holly

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 25, 2012

10.1

10.1%

Jerry is a Vice President at State Street Global Advisors and a Senior Portfolio Manager with the Investment Solutions Group (ISG). In this role, Jerry is responsible for managing a variety of multi-asset class portfolios, including tactical asset allocation strategies and derivatives-based overlay strategies. He is actively involved in the investment research that underpins the team's views across capital markets and also plays a key role in articulating those perspectives and ideas to clients. Before joining the Investment Solutions Group, Jerry was a member of the firm's Consultant Relations department supporting asset allocation and fixed income investment strategies. Prior to joining SSgA in 2005, Jerry worked as a Research Analyst at Chmura Economics & Analytics - an economic research firm in Richmond, Virginia. Jerry graduated from the University of Richmond with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics. He earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of both the Boston Security Analysts Society and CFA Institute. Jerry also serves on the Board of Directors for Tutoring Plus of Cambridge, a nonprofit tutoring and mentoring organization based in Cambridge, MA.

Michael Martel

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 21, 2014

7.61

7.6%

Mike is a Managing Director of State Street Global Advisors and the Head of Portfolio Management in the Americas for SSGA's Investment Solutions Group (ISG). In this role, he is responsible for the design and management of multi-asset class strategies geared towards meeting the investment objectives of a broad and diverse client base. His work with clients includes aligning assets with long and short-term investment objectives, tactical asset allocation, and employing overlay strategies to enhance return and better manage risks. Prior to this role, Mike led ISG's Exposure Management Team. He has been working in the investment management field since 1992. Mike holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from the College of the Holy Cross and Master degrees in both Finance and Business Administration from the Carroll School of Management at Boston College.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 28.73 6.42 2.41

