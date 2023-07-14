The Fund is an actively-managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in the equity securities of domestic and foreign companies that are expected to benefit, either directly or indirectly, from rising prices (inflation). The Fund’s investments in equity securities are generally expected to include common stock, ownership units of publicly traded master limited partnerships (“MLPs”), and units of royalty trusts. The Fund’s investment in equity interests of MLPs may include both general partnership interests and limited partnership interests of MLPs.

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC (the “Adviser”) is the Fund’s investment adviser. The Adviser seeks to identify companies that it believes are positioned to benefit from inflationary pressures, such as companies whose revenues are expected to increase with rising consumer, producer, raw material or assets prices without a corresponding increase in expenses. Such companies may include, for example, exploration and production companies, mining companies, transportation companies, infrastructure and real estate companies, with an emphasis on “asset light” businesses with royalty, streaming, rental, brokerage, management, and leasing exposure. “Asset light” refers to companies with relatively low working capital requirements and modest financial leverage that maintain exposure to inflation drivers. This may include companies with indirect exposure to inflation drivers, such as financial exchanges that facilitate transactions in commodity, interest rate and currency instruments, as well as data providers that specialize in data and analytics in industries that are sensitive to movements in interest rates and consumer prices. The Fund may invest in the securities of companies that earn revenue from precious metals or other commodities through active ( i.e. , mining or production) or passive ( i.e. , owning royalties or production streams) means. Royalties are the rights of a company to receive a percentage of the revenues generated from production of a commodity ( e.g. , from mining precious metals). Production streams are arrangements in which a company provides an upfront payment in exchange for the right to purchase, typically at a fixed price determined in advance of production, all or a portion of certain metals or other commodities produced from a mine.

In selecting individual securities for the Fund’s portfolio, the Adviser employs a value-driven, “bottom-up” or fundamental approach. The Adviser’s research and analysis leverages insights from diverse sources, including internal research, to develop and refine its investment themes for the Fund and identify and take advantage of trends that have ramifications for individual companies or entire industries. The types of companies the Adviser believes are relevant to this theme are typically those that can increase revenues without a corresponding increase in expenses in an inflationary environment. Often such companies own, or directly or indirectly benefit from exposure to, underlying variables that are sensitive to inflationary pressures. The Adviser expects to sell portfolio holdings when it determines they no longer fit the Adviser’s investment thesis or are no longer attractively valued.

The Fund’s portfolio generally will include the securities of approximately 20 to 60 issuers that may range from small- to large-capitalization companies. Although the majority of the Fund’s portfolio securities are expected to be of issuers that are either domiciled in, or earn a majority of their revenues from activities within, the United States, the Fund also may have significant exposure to issuers that are either domiciled in, or earn a majority of their revenues from activities within, Australia, Canada, and Europe.

The Fund may also have significant exposure to securities exchange companies.

The Fund is non-diversified and therefore may invest a larger percentage of its assets in the securities of a single issuer or lesser number of issuers than diversified funds.