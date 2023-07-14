Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
1.5%
1 yr return
11.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$1.02 B
Holdings in Top 10
48.3%
Expense Ratio 0.85%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
|Period
|INFL Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.5%
|-44.3%
|9.5%
|5.77%
|1 Yr
|11.6%
|-51.1%
|24.7%
|0.65%
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-6.4%
|28.0%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-4.2%
|18.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|1.0%
|13.7%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|INFL Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|2.7%
|-50.5%
|18.8%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-27.4%
|103.5%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|3.5%
|66.4%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-64.5%
|5.6%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-9.3%
|49.7%
|N/A
|INFL
|Category Low
|Category High
|INFL % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.02 B
|2.31 M
|71.6 B
|17.50%
|Number of Holdings
|42
|31
|9561
|88.75%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|617 M
|452 K
|5.44 B
|16.88%
|Weighting of Top 10
|48.27%
|4.2%
|63.4%
|18.13%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|INFL % Rank
|Stocks
|98.22%
|40.59%
|104.41%
|17.50%
|Cash
|5.23%
|-4.41%
|47.07%
|81.25%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.04%
|51.25%
|Other
|0.00%
|-7.94%
|19.71%
|65.63%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.55%
|45.00%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|8.07%
|46.88%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|INFL % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|70.33%
|78.13%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|93.40%
|95.00%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|43.48%
|21.88%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|53.77%
|93.75%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|28.38%
|76.25%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|75.07%
|5.00%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|36.56%
|2.50%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.15%
|91.25%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|52.28%
|10.00%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|71.20%
|99.38%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|26.39%
|0.63%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|INFL % Rank
|US
|71.68%
|6.76%
|79.19%
|46.88%
|Non US
|26.54%
|12.39%
|83.06%
|30.00%
|INFL Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.85%
|0.43%
|2.93%
|81.88%
|Management Fee
|0.01%
|0.30%
|1.25%
|50.63%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.15%
|N/A
|INFL Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|INFL Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|INFL Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|7.00%
|145.00%
|0.74%
|INFL
|Category Low
|Category High
|INFL % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.02%
|0.00%
|14.18%
|8.13%
|INFL
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|INFL
|Category Low
|Category High
|INFL % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-1.92%
|6.98%
|10.83%
|INFL
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 30, 2023
|$0.158
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2023
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2022
|$0.084
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.170
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.179
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 11, 2021
1.38
1.4%
James joined the firm in 2005 and currently serves as an Assistant Portfolio Manager for several funds. He began his investment career with the firm in 2005, as a member of the trading desk and transitioned to the investment team in December 2006. James began his tenure on the investment team as a junior analyst covering investment and research opportunities for various strategies managed by the firm. James received a BBA in Finance from Loyola University in Maryland and was a member of the Sellinger Scholars business honors program.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 11, 2021
1.38
1.4%
Peter is a Senior Member of Horizon Kinetics’ Research Team. He is a member of the Investment Committee and the Board and manages customized portfolios for a number of Horizon Kinetics’ private clients. Peter is also the President of the Kinetics Mutual Funds, Inc., a series of U.S. mutual funds managed by Kinetics Asset Management LLC, a subsidiary of Horizon Kinetics. Previously, Peter was with Bankers Trust Company as a Senior Investment Officer, where he also served on the Finance, Utility and REIT Research sub-group teams. Peter received a BS from St. John’s University and an MBA from Fordham University
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 11, 2021
1.38
1.4%
Steven is the Portfolio Manager of Horizon’s Core Value strategy and was a co-founder of the Firm. Steven serves on the Investment Committee, the Board and is a senior member of Horizon Kinetics’ Research Team, with oversight responsibilities for all research reports produced by the Firm. Previously, he was a senior investment officer in the Private Bank at Bankers Trust Company (1985-1994), where he was a member of the Institutional/Individual Group responsible for the bank’s larger individual relationships and for setting equity investment guidelines for the Private Bank. Steven also served as a member of the Special Situations Equity Strategy Group, and in a variety of new product development projects. By 1994 Steven managed approximately $600 million in private client assets. He received a BA from Hunter College.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|39.6
|7.02
|9.33
