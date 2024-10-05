The Fund employs a “passive management” – or indexing – investment approach designed to track the performance of the Index. The Fund generally uses a representative sampling strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning it generally will invest in a sample of the securities in the Index whose risk, return and other characteristics resemble the risk, return and other characteristics of the Index as a whole. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in the constituent securities of its Index, each of which is a security issued by a company incorporated in India and the shares of which are listed on an Indian stock exchange, or in financial instruments with economic characteristics that are similar to those of, or that provide investment exposure to one or more of the market risks associated with, the constituent securities.

WisdomTree, Inc. (“WisdomTree” or the “Index Provider”), the Index provider and parent company of WisdomTree Asset Management, Inc. (“WisdomTree Asset Management” or the “Adviser”), has created the Index to provide exposure to companies incorporated, listed, and traded in India, while at the same time “hedging” or neutralizing exposure to fluctuations in the value of the Indian rupee relative to the U.S. dollar.

The Index is reconstituted and rebalanced annually. To be eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must meet the following criteria as of the annual Index screening date: (i) be incorporated in India; (ii) be listed on the Bombay (Mumbai) Stock Exchange; (iii) have a float-adjusted market capitalization (“float-adjusted” means that the share amounts reflect only shares available to investors) of at least $200 million; (iv) have a median daily dollar trading volume of at least $200,000 for each of the preceding six months; and (v) have a trading volume of at least 250,000 shares per month for each of the preceding six months.

The top 75 companies by float-adjusted market capitalization that meet the investment criteria are selected as Index constituents. Each constituent is assigned an Index weight based on the company’s float-adjusted market capitalization, as modified to comply with limitations set forth in the Index methodology, certain of which are described below. On the Index’s annual screening date, the maximum weight of any constituent in the Index is capped at 10%, and the weight of constituents exposed to any one sector is capped at 30%. The Index also may adjust the weight of individual constituents on the annual screening date based on certain quantitative thresholds or limits tied to key metrics of a constituent, such as its trading volume. To the extent the Index reduces an individual constituent’s weight, the excess weight will be reallocated on a pro rata basis among the other constituents. Similarly, if the Index increases a constituent’s weight, the weight of the other constituents will be reduced on a pro rata basis to contribute the weight needed for such increase. The Index weight of an individual constituent or constituents exposed to a single sector may fluctuate above or below the specified caps between screening dates in response to market conditions.

Both the Index Provider and the Fund currently use the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS®), a widely recognized industry classification methodology developed by MSCI, Inc. and Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, to assign companies to a given sector or industry and identify the extent of the Index’s and the Fund’s exposure to a sector and/or industry. A GICS sector typically is composed of multiple industries. While the Index’s and the Fund’s sector exposure may vary from time to time, as of February 29, 2024, both the Index and the Fund had significant exposure to the Financials Sector and Information Technology Sector.

To the extent the Index’s constituents are concentrated (i.e., holds more than 25% of constituents) in the securities of companies assigned to a particular industry or group of industries, the Fund will seek to concentrate its investments in such industry or group of industries to approximately the same extent as the Index.

The Index “hedges” against, or seeks to minimize the impact of, fluctuations in the relative value of the Indian rupee and the U.S. dollar. The Index is designed to have higher returns than an equivalent un-hedged investment in Indian equity securities when the U.S. dollar is going up in value relative to the Indian rupee. Conversely, the Index is designed to have lower returns than an equivalent un-hedged investment in Indian equity securities when the U.S. dollar is falling in value relative to the Indian rupee. To hedge its currency exposure to the Indian rupee, the Index applies a published one-month forward rate of the Indian rupee in U.S. dollars to the Index’s total equity exposure.

Currency forward contracts and/or currency futures contracts are used to hedge the Fund’s exposure to the Indian rupee. The contract value of currency forward contracts and currency futures contracts in the Fund is based on the aggregate exposure of the Fund to the Indian rupee. While this hedging approach is designed to minimize the impact of currency fluctuations on Fund returns, it does not necessarily eliminate the Fund’s exposure to all currency fluctuations. The return of the currency forward contracts and currency futures contracts held by the Fund may not fully hedge or completely offset the Fund’s exposure to the Indian rupee or fluctuations in its value relative to that of the U.S. dollar.