Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

18.0%

1 yr return

13.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

17.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

6.5%

Net Assets

$90.3 M

Holdings in Top 10

75.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$53.1
$43.31
$54.42

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.77%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 31.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

INCO - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -5.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 10.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.70%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Columbia India Consumer ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Columbia Threadneedle
  • Inception Date
    Aug 10, 2011
  • Shares Outstanding
    1550000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Christopher Lo

Fund Description

The Fund is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by attempting to replicate the performance of the Index through investments in equity securities, including, but not limited to, common shares traded on local exchanges, American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs). While the Fund has invested assets through a wholly owned subsidiary (the Subsidiary) located in the Republic of Mauritius (Mauritius), which in turn invested in Indian securities – a structure that enabled the Fund to obtain certain benefits under a tax treaty between Mauritius and India – the Fund expects, over time, to eliminate its investment in the Subsidiary in light of changes to such tax treaty. In light of this change, the Fund expects to correspondingly increase its direct investments in common shares traded on local exchanges, ADRs and GDRs.
Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets in Indian consumer companies included in the Index and generally expects to be substantially invested at such times, with at least 95% of its net assets invested in these securities. The Fund defines Indian consumer companies as companies that are included in the Index at the time of purchase, which include companies in India whose businesses involve: automobiles and parts, beverages, food production, household goods, leisure goods, personal goods, food and drug retail, general retail, media, travel and leisure, and tobacco. The Fund may invest in companies of all capitalization sizes, which includes small capitalization (small cap) companies (i.e., those with market capitalizations between U.S. $100 million and U.S. $2 billion), mid-capitalization (mid cap) companies (i.e., those with market capitalizations between U.S. $2 billion and U.S. $10 billion) as well as large capitalization companies. A substantial portion of the Fund’s assets are denominated in currencies other than the U.S. dollar.
The Index is a maximum 30-stock free-float adjusted market capitalization-weighted index designed to measure the market performance of companies in the consumer industry in India, as defined by Indxx’s proprietary methodology. The Index consists of common stocks listed on Indian stock exchanges. Securities eligible for inclusion in the Index at reconstitution must have a minimum market capitalization of $100 million, a 6-month average daily turnover greater than or equal to $1 million, and have traded on at least 90% of eligible trading days in the six months (three months in the case of initial public offerings) prior to Index reconstitution. At Index reconstitution, individual stocks are capped at 4.90%. The market capitalization of Index constituents as of June 30, 2022 ranged from approximately U.S. $3.0 billion to U.S. $66.4 billion. A free-float index is one that only uses freely traded shares in calculating the market capitalization weighting. Market capitalization weighting means each component security is weighted by the issuer’s market capitalization relative to the overall capitalization of the Index. 
The Fund intends to replicate the constituent securities of the Index as closely as possible using ADRs, GDRs or ordinary local shares (including through its Subsidiary). In certain circumstances when it may not be possible or practicable to fully implement a replication strategy, Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC (Columbia Management or the Investment Manager) may utilize a “representative sampling” strategy whereby the Fund would hold a significant number of the component securities of the Index, but may not track the Index with the same degree of accuracy as would an investment vehicle replicating the entire Index. 
The Fund concentrates its investments (i.e., holds 25% or more of its net assets) in a particular industry or group of industries to approximately the same extent that the Index is concentrated. As of March 31, 2022, the Index (and therefore the Fund) was concentrated in the consumer discretionary and consumer staples sectors. The Fund is non-diversified, which means that it can invest a greater percentage of its assets in any one issuer than a diversified fund can. 
INCO - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period INCO Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 18.0% 3.3% 18.0% 4.35%
1 Yr 13.6% -10.7% 18.3% 26.09%
3 Yr 17.3%* -3.0% 25.8% 17.39%
5 Yr 6.5%* -9.8% 9.3% 34.78%
10 Yr 11.0%* 0.0% 12.5% 15.00%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period INCO Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -7.0% -36.8% -3.5% 13.04%
2021 9.2% 1.0% 20.2% 69.57%
2020 4.6% -0.1% 6.1% 56.52%
2019 -1.1% -5.9% 3.2% 77.27%
2018 -2.3% -8.9% -0.3% 30.00%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period INCO Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -5.5% -19.7% 11.5% 60.87%
1 Yr 1.8% -10.7% 11.9% 30.43%
3 Yr 10.2%* -5.8% 15.5% 39.13%
5 Yr 5.9%* -9.8% 8.3% 38.10%
10 Yr 12.7%* -0.2% 12.7% 5.56%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period INCO Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -7.0% -36.8% -3.5% 13.04%
2021 9.2% 1.0% 20.2% 69.57%
2020 4.6% -0.1% 6.1% 56.52%
2019 -1.1% -5.9% 3.2% 77.27%
2018 -2.3% -8.9% -0.3% 40.00%

INCO - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

INCO Category Low Category High INCO % Rank
Net Assets 90.3 M 6.6 M 5.13 B 91.30%
Number of Holdings 18 18 474 100.00%
Net Assets in Top 10 18.9 M 3.11 M 2.3 B 91.30%
Weighting of Top 10 75.70% 12.4% 75.7% 4.35%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Nestle India Ltd 5.37%
  2. Titan Co Ltd 5.33%
  3. Hindustan Unilever Ltd 5.23%
  4. Avenue Supermarts Ltd 5.05%
  5. Britannia Industries Ltd 5.05%
  6. ITC Ltd 4.98%
  7. Tata Motors Ltd 4.86%
  8. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd 4.86%
  9. Bajaj Auto Ltd 4.77%
  10. Mahindra Mahindra Ltd 4.76%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High INCO % Rank
Stocks 		99.93% 93.28% 104.43% 30.43%
Cash 		0.07% -4.43% 5.11% 73.91%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 52.17%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 3.14% 56.52%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 52.17%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.01% 56.52%

INCO - Expenses

Operational Fees

INCO Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.77% 0.19% 2.24% 82.61%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.19% 1.25% 52.17%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 40.00%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.08% 0.20% N/A

Sales Fees

INCO Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 5.25% 5.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

INCO Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

INCO Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 31.00% 10.73% 67.00% 46.67%

INCO - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

INCO Category Low Category High INCO % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.20% 0.00% 9.03% 4.35%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

INCO Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

INCO Category Low Category High INCO % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.70% -1.69% 1.15% 26.09%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

INCO Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

INCO - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Christopher Lo

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 01, 2016

5.75

5.8%

Chris Lo is a senior portfolio manager on the Indexed and Tax Efficient Portfolio Solutions group for Columbia Threadneedle Investments. He leads the Indexed Portfolio Solutions team and is responsible the management of Columbia Threadneedle Equity Exchange Traded Funds and Index Mutual Funds. Mr. Lo joined one of the Columbia Threadneedle Investments legacy firms as senior vice president in 1998 where he held the position of portfolio manager. Previously, Mr. Lo was a senior consultant at KPMG Peat Marwick, LLP. Prior to that, Mr. Lo was an analyst at Deloitte and Touche, LLP. He has been a member of the investment community since 1998. Mr. Lo received a B.S. and an M.E. from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and an MBA from New York University, Stern School of Business. He also received his doctoral degree in Professional Studies (DPS) from Pace University, with a concentration in Finance and International Economics. He is a member of the New York Society of Securities Analysts and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

Henry Hom

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2021

0.66

0.7%

Mr. Hom joined the Investment Manager in 2007. Mr. Hom began his investment career in 2007 and earned a B.A. in economics from Boston University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.41 21.34 9.91 11.3

