The Fund is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by attempting to replicate the performance of the Index through investments in equity securities, including, but not limited to, common shares traded on local exchanges, American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs). While the Fund has invested assets through a wholly owned subsidiary (the Subsidiary) located in the Republic of Mauritius (Mauritius), which in turn invested in Indian securities – a structure that enabled the Fund to obtain certain benefits under a tax treaty between Mauritius and India – the Fund expects, over time, to eliminate its investment in the Subsidiary in light of changes to such tax treaty. In light of this change, the Fund expects to correspondingly increase its direct investments in common shares traded on local exchanges, ADRs and GDRs.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets in Indian consumer companies included in the Index and generally expects to be substantially invested at such times, with at least 95% of its net assets invested in these securities. The Fund defines Indian consumer companies as companies that are included in the Index at the time of purchase, which include companies in India whose businesses involve: automobiles and parts, beverages, food production, household goods, leisure goods, personal goods, food and drug retail, general retail, media, travel and leisure, and tobacco. The Fund may invest in companies of all capitalization sizes, which includes small capitalization (small cap) companies (i.e., those with market capitalizations between U.S. $100 million and U.S. $2 billion), mid-capitalization (mid cap) companies (i.e., those with market capitalizations between U.S. $2 billion and U.S. $10 billion) as well as large capitalization companies. A substantial portion of the Fund’s assets are denominated in currencies other than the U.S. dollar.

The Index is a maximum 30-stock free-float adjusted market capitalization-weighted index designed to measure the market performance of companies in the consumer industry in India, as defined by Indxx’s proprietary methodology. The Index consists of common stocks listed on Indian stock exchanges. Securities eligible for inclusion in the Index at reconstitution must have a minimum market capitalization of $100 million, a 6-month average daily turnover greater than or equal to $1 million, and have traded on at least 90% of eligible trading days in the six months (three months in the case of initial public offerings) prior to Index reconstitution. At Index reconstitution, individual stocks are capped at 4.90%. The market capitalization of Index constituents as of June 30, 2022 ranged from approximately U.S. $3.0 billion to U.S. $66.4 billion. A free-float index is one that only uses freely traded shares in calculating the market capitalization weighting. Market capitalization weighting means each component security is weighted by the issuer’s market capitalization relative to the overall capitalization of the Index.

The Fund intends to replicate the constituent securities of the Index as closely as possible using ADRs, GDRs or ordinary local shares (including through its Subsidiary). In certain circumstances when it may not be possible or practicable to fully implement a replication strategy, Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC (Columbia Management or the Investment Manager) may utilize a “representative sampling” strategy whereby the Fund would hold a significant number of the component securities of the Index, but may not track the Index with the same degree of accuracy as would an investment vehicle replicating the entire Index.

The Fund concentrates its investments (i.e., holds 25% or more of its net assets) in a particular industry or group of industries to approximately the same extent that the Index is concentrated. As of March 31, 2022, the Index (and therefore the Fund) was concentrated in the consumer discretionary and consumer staples sectors. The Fund is non-diversified, which means that it can invest a greater percentage of its assets in any one issuer than a diversified fund can.