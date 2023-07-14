Home
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock's yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock's dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock's Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock's dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock's dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock's Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company's expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year's expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Vitals

YTD Return

0.0%

1 yr return

0.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$101 M

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$25.4
$24.91
$25.40

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.38%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

INCM - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Franklin Income Focus ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Franklin Templeton Group of Funds
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of debt and equity securities. The Fund may dynamically shift its investments from one

asset class to another based on the investment manager's analysis of the best opportunities for the Fund’s portfolio in a given market. “Income Focus” in the Fund’s name refers to the Fund’s strategy of seeking to maximize income over a full market cycle by investing opportunistically across different asset classes, markets and sectors and utilizing income generation strategies. The equity securities in which the Fund invests consist primarily of common stocks, including those with dividend yields the investment manager believes are attractive, and convertible preferred securities. Debt securities include all varieties of fixed, floating and variable rate instruments, including secured and unsecured bonds, senior floating rate and term loans, mortgage-backed securities and other asset-backed securities, debentures, and shorter-term instruments.

The Fund may invest up to 30% of its assets in equity index-linked notes, with respect to which interest payments are typically derived from the implied volatility of an equity index (e.g., the S&P 500 Index) and 10% of its assets in equity linked notes (ELNs). ELNs are hybrid instruments that are specially designed to combine the characteristics of one or more reference securities (usually a single stock) and a related equity derivative, such as a put or call option, in a single note form.

The Fund may invest up to 25% of its total assets in debt securities that are rated below investment grade (also known as “junk bonds”), including a portion in defaulted securities. The Fund may also invest up to 25% of its assets in foreign securities, including developing or emerging markets, either directly or through depositary receipts. The Fund’s investments in bonds may include U.S. and foreign corporate debt, U.S. Treasuries and foreign government bonds. Bonds may be denominated and issued in the local currency or in another currency.

The Fund maintains the flexibility to invest in securities of companies from a variety of sectors, but from time to time, based on economic conditions, the Fund may have significant investments in particular sectors.

The Fund may, from time to time, use a variety of equity-related derivatives and complex equity securities, which may include purchasing or selling call and put options on equity securities and equity security indices, futures on equity securities and equity indices, and options on equity index futures and equity volatility futures for various purposes including enhancing Fund returns, increasing liquidity, gaining exposure to particular instruments in more efficient or less expensive ways and/or hedging risks relating to changes in certain equity markets. In addition, the Fund may use interest rate-related derivatives, including interest rate swaps and interest rate and/or bond futures contracts (including U.S. Treasury futures contracts) for various purposes including enhancing Fund returns, increasing liquidity, gaining exposure to particular instruments in more efficient or less expensive ways and/or hedging risks relating to changes in interest rates. The Fund also may, from time to time, use currency-related derivatives, such as forward foreign currency exchange contracts and currency futures contracts to hedge currency risks, and credit-related

derivatives, such as credit default swaps, to hedge credit risks. The use of such derivative transactions may allow the Fund to obtain net long or net short exposures to selected markets, interest rates, countries or durations.

The Fund's investment manager searches for undervalued or out-of-favor securities it believes offer opportunities for current income and significant growth potential. In analyzing both corporate debt and equity securities, the investment manager considers a variety of factors, including:

·a security’s relative value based on such factors as anticipated cash flow, interest or dividend coverage, asset coverage, and earnings prospects;

·the experience and strength of the company's management;

·the company's changing financial condition and market recognition of the change;

·the company's sensitivity to changes in interest rates and business conditions; and

·the company's debt maturity schedules and borrowing requirements.

When choosing investments for the Fund, the investment manager applies a "bottom-up," value oriented, long-term approach, focusing on the market price of a company's securities relative to the investment manager's evaluation of the company's long-term earnings, asset value and cash flow potential. The investment manager also considers a company's price/earnings ratio, profit margins and liquidation value. It generally performs independent analysis of the debt securities being considered for the Fund's portfolio, rather than relying principally on the ratings assigned by rating organizations.

Read More

INCM - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period INCM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.0% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 0.0% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period INCM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period INCM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period INCM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

INCM - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

INCM Category Low Category High INCM % Rank
Net Assets 101 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High INCM % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

INCM - Expenses

Operational Fees

INCM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.38% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.38% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

INCM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

INCM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

INCM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

INCM - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

INCM Category Low Category High INCM % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.73% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

INCM Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

INCM Category Low Category High INCM % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

INCM Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

INCM - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

