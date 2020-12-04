Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
The fund generally invests at least 90% of its assets in securities of the underlying index and in depositary receipts representing securities of the underlying index. It seeks to track the investment results of the S&P Latin America 40TM (the "underlying index"), which is comprised of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries. The fund is non-diversified.
|Period
|ILF Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-15.5%
|-25.4%
|-4.2%
|28.00%
|1 Yr
|-14.4%
|-20.3%
|1.6%
|32.00%
|3 Yr
|-4.4%*
|-5.0%
|9.1%
|95.65%
|5 Yr
|5.6%*
|3.9%
|19.3%
|77.27%
|10 Yr
|-4.0%*
|-6.2%
|1.0%
|40.00%
* Annualized
|Period
|ILF Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2019
|10.2%
|10.2%
|47.4%
|100.00%
|2018
|-9.8%
|-14.7%
|-2.6%
|47.62%
|2017
|23.9%
|9.7%
|48.5%
|84.21%
|2016
|30.2%
|16.7%
|61.2%
|31.58%
|2015
|-33.4%
|-51.8%
|-30.5%
|77.78%
|Period
|ILF Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Period
|ILF Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|ILF
|Category Low
|Category High
|ILF % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.16 B
|2.14 M
|5.71 B
|8.00%
|Number of Holdings
|52
|35
|162
|56.00%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|655 M
|812 K
|3.18 B
|8.00%
|Weighting of Top 10
|56.69%
|28.3%
|56.7%
|4.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ILF % Rank
|Stocks
|99.61%
|68.62%
|100.21%
|40.00%
|Cash
|0.39%
|-0.43%
|17.08%
|52.00%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.63%
|44.00%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.83%
|44.00%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|40.00%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|14.31%
|52.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ILF % Rank
|Financial Services
|31.28%
|3.96%
|36.68%
|12.00%
|Basic Materials
|22.95%
|3.71%
|24.90%
|36.00%
|Consumer Defense
|13.18%
|6.26%
|17.86%
|40.00%
|Energy
|11.96%
|0.88%
|12.09%
|8.00%
|Communication Services
|5.81%
|0.00%
|6.21%
|28.00%
|Industrials
|4.60%
|1.43%
|19.89%
|96.00%
|Consumer Cyclical
|4.38%
|4.38%
|16.40%
|100.00%
|Utilities
|2.78%
|0.00%
|22.52%
|32.00%
|Technology
|2.26%
|0.48%
|10.81%
|84.00%
|Real Estate
|0.79%
|0.00%
|11.43%
|68.00%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.85%
|100.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ILF % Rank
|Non US
|98.27%
|62.34%
|99.68%
|48.00%
|US
|1.34%
|0.00%
|10.54%
|56.00%
|ILF Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.48%
|0.21%
|3.46%
|92.00%
|Management Fee
|0.48%
|0.19%
|1.10%
|12.00%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.08%
|0.25%
|N/A
|ILF Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|ILF Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ILF Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|22.00%
|12.74%
|189.00%
|16.67%
|ILF
|Category Low
|Category High
|ILF % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.93%
|0.00%
|3.94%
|12.00%
|ILF
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|ILF
|Category Low
|Category High
|ILF % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|3.08%
|-0.72%
|4.26%
|20.00%
|ILF
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Jun 19, 2020
|$0.272
|Dec 20, 2019
|$0.571
|Jun 21, 2019
|$0.480
|Dec 24, 2018
|$0.451
|Jun 25, 2018
|$0.511
|Jan 04, 2018
|$0.031
|Dec 28, 2017
|$0.276
|Jun 26, 2017
|$0.310
|Dec 29, 2016
|$0.285
|Jun 27, 2016
|$0.153
|Jan 05, 2016
|$0.143
|Dec 28, 2015
|$0.223
|Jun 30, 2015
|$0.320
|Dec 29, 2014
|$0.348
|Jul 01, 2014
|$0.386
|Dec 27, 2013
|$0.597
|Jul 02, 2013
|$0.624
|Jan 03, 2013
|$0.145
|Dec 24, 2012
|$0.344
|Jun 27, 2012
|$0.636
|Dec 29, 2011
|$0.653
|Jun 27, 2011
|$0.737
|Jan 05, 2011
|$0.037
|Dec 30, 2010
|$0.353
|Jun 25, 2010
|$0.770
|Jan 06, 2010
|$0.036
|Dec 31, 2009
|$0.403
|Jun 26, 2009
|$0.304
|Jan 05, 2009
|$0.075
|Dec 31, 2008
|$0.464
|Jun 27, 2008
|$0.521
|Jan 04, 2008
|$0.684
|Dec 28, 2006
|$0.643
|Dec 30, 2005
|$0.333
|Dec 30, 2004
|$0.185
|Jan 07, 2004
|$0.020
|Jan 02, 2004
|$0.126
|Jan 02, 2003
|$0.182
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2008
12.92
12.9%
Greg Savage, Managing Director; has been associated with BlackRock Fund Advisors since 2009. Mr. Savage has been a senior portfolio manager for BFA and BTC since 2009. Prior to his employment with BFA and BTC, Mr. Savage was a senior portfolio manager from 2006 to 2009 for BGFA and BGI and a portfolio manager from 2001 to 2006 for BGFA and BGI.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 01, 2012
8.34
8.3%
Jennifer Hsui has been employed by BlackRock Fund Advisors as a senior portfolio manager since 2007. Prior to that, Ms. Hsui was a portfolio manager from 2006 to 2007 for BGFA. She was a research analyst for RBC Capital Markets from 2003 to 2006.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 15, 2016
4.63
4.6%
Alan Mason is a Managing Director of BlackRock Advisors, LLC since 2009. Previously, Mr. Mason was a Managing Director of Barclays Global Investors from 2008 to 2009 and a Principal from 1996 to 2008.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 01, 2018
2.33
2.3%
Amy Whitelaw is Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2013 and was Director of the firm from 2009 to 2012. Ms. Whitelaw's service with the firm dates back to 1998, including her years with Barclays Global Investors (BGI), which merged with BlackRock in 2009. Ms. Whitelaw served as Principal of BGI from 2000 to 2009. Previously Ms. Whitelaw worked in the Transition Services group as a transition manager and strategist, and was also an international equity trader on BGI’s trading desk.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 01, 2018
2.33
2.3%
Rachel Aguirre is a Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2018. Rachel Aguirre has been with BlackRock since 2006, including her years with Barclays Global Investors (“BGI”), which merged with BlackRock in 2009.Ms. Aguirre was previously a Director of BlackRock, Inc. from 2012 to 2017, Vice President of BlackRock, Inc. from 2009 to 2011 and Principal and Portfolio Manager of Barclays Global Investors from 2005 to 2009.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.55
|12.92
|5.68
|7.92
