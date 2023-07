The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in high-yield, below-investment grade, fixed-income securities (also referred to as “junk” bonds), and in derivatives and other instruments that have economic characteristics similar to such securities. The Fund's fixed income investments may include certain restricted securities, including securities that are only eligible for resale pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) (such securities being referred to as “Rule 144A Securities”).

Below-investment grade securities are securities rated below “BBB-” or below “Baa3” by at least one of S&P Global Ratings (S&P) or Moody’s Investors Service (Moody’s), respectively, or that have comparable ratings from other nationally recognized statistical rating organizations (“NRSROs”).The Fund may also invest in unrated securities, in which case the Fund’s sub-adviser, Invesco Advisers, Inc. (the “Sub-Adviser”), may internally assign ratings to certain of those securities, after assessing their credit quality, in categories similar to those of NRSROs. In such instances, the unrated securities would then be counted toward the 80% investment strategy if determined to be below-investment grade by the Sub-Adviser. There can be no assurance, nor is it intended, that the Sub-Adviser’s credit

analysis is consistent or comparable with the credit analysis process used by an NRSRO. In investing in below-investment grade securities, the Fund may invest in “distressed” securities and securities that are in default.

The Fund may purchase securities of any maturity and of issuers of any market capitalization.

The Sub-Adviser selects securities for the Fund’s portfolio by utilizing a factor-based strategy that involves systematically targeting securities exhibiting quantifiable issuer characteristics (or “factors”) that the Sub-Adviser believes will have higher returns than other fixed income securities with comparable characteristics over market cycles. Securities no longer exhibiting these factors will typically be sold. In practice, this means the Fund may have higher allocations to: value bonds (bonds that have high spreads relative to other securities of similar credit quality and/or sector); low volatility bonds (bonds that have lower levels of price volatility); and high carry bonds (bonds with higher absolute yield or spread). The portfolio managers expect to include additional factors or modify the factors used to build the Fund’s portfolio as they deem appropriate. The portfolio managers will also seek to minimize some of the residual risks associated with the higher allocations to the types of bonds mentioned above (such as duration and sector concentration), including through the use of derivatives, as described below.

Additionally, the Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in U.S. Treasury and agency securities. The Fund may also invest up to 10% of its net assets in certain collateralized debt obligations (CDOs), including collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) and collateralized loan obligations (CLOs), of any rating, and loan obligations, including bank loans. The Fund may also, subject to the requirements regarding below-investment grade allocations described above, invest in foreign debt securities, including securities issued by foreign governments or companies in developing and emerging markets, but may only invest up to 10% of its net assets in securities denominated in non-U.S. dollar currencies. The Fund may use derivatives to seek to hedge any foreign currency exposure.

For purposes of the percent allocations described above, the Sub-Adviser applies such rules to the Fund’s portfolio at the time of purchasing a security. Accordingly, the Fund’s portfolio may deviate from such limits due to market movement.

The Fund may also use certain types of derivative investments for investment purposes or for hedging, including: options, futures, forward contracts, swaps, “structured” notes and other types of derivatives.

The Fund can use swap contracts, including interest rate swaps, to hedge or adjust its exposure to interest rates. The Fund can also use swap contracts, including credit default swaps, to create long or short exposure to corporate or sovereign debt securities. The Fund can further use swap contracts, including: credit default index swaps, to hedge credit risk or take a position on a basket of credit entities; total return swaps, to gain exposure to a reference asset; and volatility swaps to adjust the volatility profile of the Fund.

The Fund can use options, including currency options, to seek alpha (return on investments in excess of the benchmark index) or to mitigate risk and to hedge against adverse movements in the foreign currencies in which portfolio securities are denominated. The Fund can also use credit default swap options to gain the right to enter into a credit default swap at a specified future date. The Fund can further use swaptions (options on swaps) to manage interest rate risk, and options on bond or rate futures to manage interest rate exposure.

The Fund can use futures contracts, including interest rate futures and Treasury futures, to increase or reduce its exposure to interest rate changes. The Fund can also use currency futures to increase or decrease its exposure to foreign currencies. The Fund can engage in foreign currency

transactions either on a spot basis (i.e., for prompt delivery and settlement at the rate prevailing in the currency exchange market at the time) or through forward foreign currency contracts to gain or mitigate the risk of foreign currency exposure.

The Fund may also invest in certain mortgage-related securities or asset-backed securities, which may include privately issued and U.S. agency securities and securities of any credit rating.