The Fund normally invests at least 90% of its net assets (including investment borrowings) in the exchange-traded funds “ETFs” ) that comprise the Index. The Fund, using an indexing investment approach, attempts to replicate, before fees and expenses, the performance of the Index. The ETFs comprising the Index selection universe are advised by First Trust Advisors L.P., the Fund’s investment advisor. The ETFs hold non-U.S. equity securities, including depositary receipts, of all market capitalization ranges. In general, “non-U.S.” shall mean securities issued or guaranteed by companies organized under the laws of countries other than the United States (including emerging markets). The Index is owned and was developed by Dorsey Wright & Associates, LLC (the “Index Provider” ). The Index Provider has retained Nasdaq, Inc. to calculate and maintain the Index. Nasdaq, Inc. may, from time to time, exercise reasonable discretion as it deems appropriate in order to ensure Index integrity. The Index is constructed pursuant to the Index Provider’s proprietary methodology, which takes into account the performance of certain First Trust international ETFs relative to one another. The Index is designed to provide targeted exposure to the five First Trust country/region-based ETFs that the Index Provider believes offer the greatest potential to outperform the other ETFs in the selection universe. The Index Provider believes that the most adaptive tool to achieve the goal of discerning the strongest trends versus that of the weakest is relative strength. According to the Index Provider, relative strength measures the price performance of a security versus a market average, another security or universe of securities. A security’s relative strength can improve if it rises more than the market in an uptrend, or goes down less than the market in a downtrend. With respect to the Index, the Index Provider uses relative strength to evaluate the momentum of certain First Trust country/region-based ETFs to determine the five ETFs that have the highest level of momentum, which the Index Provider considers to have the greatest probability of outperforming the other First Trust country/region-based ETFs. The Index Provider selects the Index’s potential inventory and uses the price data of the selected First Trust ETFs to perform relative strength analysis. The Fund may invest in growth and value stocks and U.S. dollar denominated and non-U.S. dollar denominated securities. According to the Index Provider, security selection for the Index will be conducted in the following manner: 1. The selection universe of the Index begins with all of the First Trust ETFs. 2. The Index Provider then identifies the First Trust ETFs that are designed to target a specific country or region, or that have a significant overweight towards a particular country or region. 3. The components of the Index’s potential inventory are then ranked using a relative strength methodology that is based upon each ETF’s market performance and characteristics that the Index Provider believes offer the greatest potential to outperform the other ETFs in the selection universe. Relative strength is a momentum technique that relies on unbiased, unemotional and objective data, rather than biased forecasting and subjective research. Relative strength is a way of recording historic performance patterns, and the Index Provider uses relative strength signals as a trend indicator for current momentum trends of a security versus another security. 4. The Index Provider then selects the five top-ranking First Trust ETFs according to the proprietary relative strength methodology for inclusion in the Index. 5. The Index is evaluated on a bi-monthly basis, and the five positions within the Index are held as long as those positions continue to suggest that they will outperform the majority of the inventory of other potential First Trust ETFs on a relative basis. An Index component will only be removed if it falls to the bottom half of the universe of First Trust ETFs according to the Index Provider’s proprietary relative strength methodology. An ETF is only added to the Index when a current member is removed. The Index will always be comprised of five First Trust ETFs. When an addition or deletion is made to the Index, the Index is rebalanced so that each position is equally weighted. The Index is rebalanced and reconstituted periodically and the Fund will make corresponding changes to its portfolio shortly after the Index changes are made public. The Index’s periodic rebalance and reconstitution schedule may cause the Fund to experience a higher rate of portfolio turnover. The Fund will be concentrated in an industry or a group of industries to the extent that the Index is so concentrated. To the extent the Fund invests a significant portion of its assets in a given jurisdiction or investment sector, the Fund may be exposed to the risks associated with that jurisdiction or investment sector. As of December 31, 2022, the Index was composed of the following First Trust ETFs: • First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund • First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF • First Trust Japan AlphaDEX ® Fund • First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX ® Fund • First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX ® Fund