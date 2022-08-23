Home
Vitals

YTD Return

-7.3%

1 yr return

1.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

14.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$35.8 M

Holdings in Top 10

61.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$0.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.18%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 6.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

IEIH - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -7.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 14.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.37%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    iShares
  • Inception Date
    Mar 21, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    1100000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jeff Shen

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets in U.S. listed common stock of large-, mid- and small-capitalization pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, as defined by a proprietary classification system. The classification process, which uses data analysis tools consisting, in part, of machine learning, natural language processing (“NLP”) and clustering algorithms to allocate companies to one or more sectors according to a new classification system, is forward looking and evolves as companies evolve.
The eligible universe of securities that are part of the classification process includes U.S. listed common stock of large-, mid- and small-capitalization companies. Based on data and information in the company’s public filings (e.g., regulatory filings, etc.), a company is classified in one or more of the twelve defined sectors (each an “Evolved Sector”). Currently these public filings consist of several years of a company’s 10-Ks and S-1s (if no 10-Ks 
are available). While the Fund is actively managed, the Fund generally allocates its investments to securities of its Evolved Sector on a market capitalization basis (based on the available free floating capitalization). The classification system allows for a company to be classified into multiple sectors rather than being assigned solely to a single sector. The market capitalization of a single company will be allocated proportionally based on the one or more Evolved Sectors in which the company is classified. This reflects the multi-dimensional nature of these companies. Sector constituents are expected to evolve dynamically over time to reflect changing business models. BFA may exercise discretion in managing the classification process in limited instances. For example, a company may be excluded (or its inclusion limited) from an Evolved Sector, in part or whole, most commonly in response to position limit restrictions, limited liquidity of a particular security or the fit of a particular company in the Fund. This is different from traditional classification systems that typically will assign a company only to one sector and tend to group companies together on the basis of backward looking metrics like revenue. The Fund will not provide the same returns as a fund that tracks the healthcare sector as traditionally defined by other classification systems and as a result may not be appropriate for an investor seeking the same exposure as the healthcare sector as defined by such classification systems. 
As of July 31, 2021, there were twelve Evolved Sectors: Consumer Staples, Discretionary Spending, Energy, Financials, Healthcare Staples, Industrials, Innovative Healthcare, 
Media and Entertainment, Real Estate, Technology, Telecommunications and Utilities. Sector classifications are reviewed on a quarterly basis and may evolve over time. 
The Fund will hold common stock of those companies that fall into the Innovative Healthcare Evolved Sector which have economic characteristics that have been historically correlated with companies traditionally defined as pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The Fund may also invest in other securities, including but not limited to, cash and cash equivalents, including shares of money market funds advised by BFA or its affiliates. The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) and does not seek to replicate the performance of a specified index and may have a higher degree of portfolio turnover than such index funds. 
The Fund may lend securities representing up to one-third of the value of the Fund's total assets (including the value of the collateral received). 
Industry Concentration Policy. The Fund will concentrate its investments (i.e., hold 25% or more of its total assets) in an industry or group of industries that constitute the innovative healthcare sector. For purposes of this limitation, securities of the U.S. government (including its agencies and instrumentalities) and repurchase agreements collateralized by U.S. government securities are not considered to be issued by members of any industry. Industry concentration designations are based on output of the classification methodology referenced above. 
Read More

IEIH - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IEIH Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -7.3% -11.3% 31.3% 98.17%
1 Yr 1.5% -25.2% 34.7% 62.80%
3 Yr 14.3%* -21.9% 15.7% 1.92%
5 Yr N/A* -15.4% 12.1% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -6.4% 16.0% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IEIH Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -53.9% 5.0% 22.54%
2021 N/A -22.3% 12.3% 42.59%
2020 N/A -4.7% 41.4% 68.28%
2019 N/A -10.2% 13.1% N/A
2018 N/A -5.7% 16.7% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IEIH Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -7.3% -50.0% 22.6% 81.71%
1 Yr 1.5% -60.2% 34.7% 56.97%
3 Yr 14.3%* -21.9% 17.8% 9.21%
5 Yr N/A* -15.4% 16.9% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -6.4% 18.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IEIH Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -53.9% 5.0% 22.54%
2021 N/A -22.3% 12.3% 42.59%
2020 N/A -4.7% 41.4% 68.28%
2019 N/A -10.2% 13.1% N/A
2018 N/A -5.7% 16.7% N/A

IEIH - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

IEIH Category Low Category High IEIH % Rank
Net Assets 35.8 M 1.02 M 46.2 B 81.10%
Number of Holdings 271 25 473 5.00%
Net Assets in Top 10 22 M 1.78 M 21.6 B 78.75%
Weighting of Top 10 61.17% 12.3% 80.8% 7.50%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Johnson Johnson 10.24%
  2. BlackRock Cash Funds: Treasury, SL Agency Shares 7.73%
  3. Eli Lilly Co 7.55%
  4. AbbVie Inc 6.08%
  5. Merck Co Inc 5.77%
  6. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co 5.36%
  7. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc 5.13%
  8. Moderna Inc 4.50%
  9. Amgen Inc 4.39%
  10. Gilead Sciences Inc 4.01%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High IEIH % Rank
Stocks 		98.31% 85.37% 106.13% 56.25%
Cash 		1.69% -0.04% 9.01% 36.88%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 7.86% 38.13%
Other 		0.00% -22.99% 3.38% 43.13%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.37% 35.00%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 12.39% 33.13%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IEIH % Rank
Healthcare 		99.85% 59.26% 100.00% 53.75%
Technology 		0.11% 0.00% 22.69% 5.00%
Communication Services 		0.04% 0.00% 9.11% 3.75%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 30.63%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 5.89% 35.00%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 7.02% 36.25%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 1.60% 49.38%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 30.63%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 25.73% 40.00%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 1.92% 36.25%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 7.16% 51.88%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IEIH % Rank
US 		97.22% 53.67% 104.41% 13.75%
Non US 		1.09% 0.00% 45.40% 89.38%

IEIH - Expenses

Operational Fees

IEIH Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.18% 0.08% 33.47% 96.88%
Management Fee 0.18% 0.03% 1.25% 3.05%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.25% N/A

Sales Fees

IEIH Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

IEIH Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

IEIH Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 6.00% 0.00% 238.00% 8.63%

IEIH - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

IEIH Category Low Category High IEIH % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.01% 44.85%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

IEIH Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

IEIH Category Low Category High IEIH % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.37% -2.54% 1.85% 3.18%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

IEIH Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

IEIH - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jeff Shen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 21, 2018

4.2

4.2%

Jeff Shen, PhD, Managing Director, is Co-CIO of Active Equity and Co-Head of Systematic Active Equity (SAE) at BlackRock. He is responsible for Asia Pacific and Emerging Market Active Equity Strategies. He is BlackRock's Head of Emerging Market and a member of the Global Operating Committee. Dr. Shen's service with BlackRock dates back to 2004, including his years with Barclays Global Investors (BGI), which merged with BlackRock in 2009. At BGI, he was the Head of Investment for Asia Pacific and Emerging Market active equities. Prior to joining BGI, he began his career in 1997 with JP Morgan where he held numerous positions in global macro investment and asset allocation research in both New York and London. Dr. Shen earned a BA degree in Economics from Hobart College, a MA degree in Economics from University of Massachusetts at Amherst, and a PhD degree in Finance from New York University. Dr. Shen is an adjunct professor at NYU teaching a MBA class on international investment. He also serves on the advisory board of Clausen Center at UC Berkeley.

Travis Cooke

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 21, 2018

4.2

4.2%

Travis Cooke, CFA, Managing Director, is Head of the US portfolio management group within BlackRock's Scientific Active Equity (SAE) team. He is responsible for the management of the US long-only, partial long-short, and long-short equity strategies within SAE.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.02 24.72 7.86 0.25

