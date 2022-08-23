Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
-7.3%
1 yr return
1.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
14.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$35.8 M
Holdings in Top 10
61.2%
Expense Ratio 0.18%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 6.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
|Period
|IEIH Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-7.3%
|-11.3%
|31.3%
|98.17%
|1 Yr
|1.5%
|-25.2%
|34.7%
|62.80%
|3 Yr
|14.3%*
|-21.9%
|15.7%
|1.92%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-15.4%
|12.1%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.4%
|16.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|IEIH Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-53.9%
|5.0%
|22.54%
|2021
|N/A
|-22.3%
|12.3%
|42.59%
|2020
|N/A
|-4.7%
|41.4%
|68.28%
|2019
|N/A
|-10.2%
|13.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-5.7%
|16.7%
|N/A
|Period
|IEIH Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-7.3%
|-50.0%
|22.6%
|81.71%
|1 Yr
|1.5%
|-60.2%
|34.7%
|56.97%
|3 Yr
|14.3%*
|-21.9%
|17.8%
|9.21%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-15.4%
|16.9%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.4%
|18.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|IEIH Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-53.9%
|5.0%
|22.54%
|2021
|N/A
|-22.3%
|12.3%
|42.59%
|2020
|N/A
|-4.7%
|41.4%
|68.28%
|2019
|N/A
|-10.2%
|13.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-5.7%
|16.7%
|N/A
|IEIH
|Category Low
|Category High
|IEIH % Rank
|Net Assets
|35.8 M
|1.02 M
|46.2 B
|81.10%
|Number of Holdings
|271
|25
|473
|5.00%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|22 M
|1.78 M
|21.6 B
|78.75%
|Weighting of Top 10
|61.17%
|12.3%
|80.8%
|7.50%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IEIH % Rank
|Stocks
|98.31%
|85.37%
|106.13%
|56.25%
|Cash
|1.69%
|-0.04%
|9.01%
|36.88%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.86%
|38.13%
|Other
|0.00%
|-22.99%
|3.38%
|43.13%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.37%
|35.00%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.39%
|33.13%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IEIH % Rank
|Healthcare
|99.85%
|59.26%
|100.00%
|53.75%
|Technology
|0.11%
|0.00%
|22.69%
|5.00%
|Communication Services
|0.04%
|0.00%
|9.11%
|3.75%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|30.63%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.89%
|35.00%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.02%
|36.25%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.60%
|49.38%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|30.63%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.73%
|40.00%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.92%
|36.25%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.16%
|51.88%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IEIH % Rank
|US
|97.22%
|53.67%
|104.41%
|13.75%
|Non US
|1.09%
|0.00%
|45.40%
|89.38%
|IEIH Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.18%
|0.08%
|33.47%
|96.88%
|Management Fee
|0.18%
|0.03%
|1.25%
|3.05%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.25%
|N/A
|IEIH Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|IEIH Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|IEIH Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|6.00%
|0.00%
|238.00%
|8.63%
|IEIH
|Category Low
|Category High
|IEIH % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.01%
|44.85%
|IEIH
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|IEIH
|Category Low
|Category High
|IEIH % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.37%
|-2.54%
|1.85%
|3.18%
|IEIH
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 15, 2022
|$0.082
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2022
|$0.149
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.125
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 16, 2021
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.106
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2020
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 19, 2020
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.104
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.111
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2019
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2019
|$0.101
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 02, 2018
|$0.086
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 21, 2018
4.2
4.2%
Jeff Shen, PhD, Managing Director, is Co-CIO of Active Equity and Co-Head of Systematic Active Equity (SAE) at BlackRock. He is responsible for Asia Pacific and Emerging Market Active Equity Strategies. He is BlackRock's Head of Emerging Market and a member of the Global Operating Committee. Dr. Shen's service with BlackRock dates back to 2004, including his years with Barclays Global Investors (BGI), which merged with BlackRock in 2009. At BGI, he was the Head of Investment for Asia Pacific and Emerging Market active equities. Prior to joining BGI, he began his career in 1997 with JP Morgan where he held numerous positions in global macro investment and asset allocation research in both New York and London. Dr. Shen earned a BA degree in Economics from Hobart College, a MA degree in Economics from University of Massachusetts at Amherst, and a PhD degree in Finance from New York University. Dr. Shen is an adjunct professor at NYU teaching a MBA class on international investment. He also serves on the advisory board of Clausen Center at UC Berkeley.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 21, 2018
4.2
4.2%
Travis Cooke, CFA, Managing Director, is Head of the US portfolio management group within BlackRock's Scientific Active Equity (SAE) team. He is responsible for the management of the US long-only, partial long-short, and long-short equity strategies within SAE.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.02
|24.72
|7.86
|0.25
