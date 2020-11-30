Welcome to Dividend.com
Please help us personalize your experience.
Select the one that best describes you
Home
Best Dividends
High Yield
Ex Dates
Monthly Income
Screener
Resources
Channels
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

iShares Evolved U.S. Healthcare Staples ETF

etf
IEHS
Dividend policy
None
Price as of:
$35.77 +0.03 +0%
primary theme
Health Care Sector Equity
IEHS (ETF)

iShares Evolved U.S. Healthcare Staples ETF

Dividend policy
None
Price as of:
$35.77 +0.03 +0%
primary theme
Health Care Sector Equity
IEHS (ETF)
iShares Evolved U.S. Healthcare Staples ETF
Dividend policy
None
Price as of:
$35.77 +0.03 +0%
primary theme
Health Care Sector Equity

IEHS - Snapshot

Vitals

  • YTD Return 12.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Return N/A
  • Net Assets $14.9 M
  • Holdings in Top 10 52.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$35.74
$22.18
$36.76

Expenses

OPERATING RELATED FEES

  • Expense Ratio 0.18%

SALES FEES

  • Front Load N/A
  • Deferred Load N/A

BROKERAGE FEES

  • Turnover 12.00%

TRADING FEES

  • Max Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

  • Standard (Taxable) N/A
  • IRA N/A

Fund Classification

  • Primary Theme Health Care Sector Equity
  • Fund Type Exchange Traded Fund
  • Investment Style Health

Compare IEHS to Popular Health Care Sector Equity Funds

Overview

Next Dividend

Income Profile

Income Risk

Returns Profile

Allocations

Expenses

About

Dividend.com Ratings*

Vanguard Health Care Index Fund

Fund

$107.87

+0.39%

$12.74 B

1.19%

$1.27

blocked
blocked
blocked

12.42%

-

Compare IEHS to Popular Health Care Sector Equity ETFs

Overview

Next Dividend

Income Profile

Income Risk

Returns Profile

Allocations

Expenses

About

Dividend.com Ratings*

Health Care Select Sector SPDR® Fund

XLV | ETF

$109.74

+0.27%

$22.44 B

1.50%

$1.65

blocked
blocked
blocked

8.64%

-

Vanguard Health Care Index Fund

VHT | ETF

$215.66

+0.31%

$12.74 B

1.19%

$2.55

blocked
blocked
blocked

13.29%

-

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

IBB | ETF

$144.98

+1.23%

$8.76 B

0.21%

$0.30

blocked
blocked
blocked

20.59%

-

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

IHI | ETF

$313.21

+0.73%

$8.15 B

0.27%

$0.84

blocked
blocked
blocked

18.72%

-

SPDR® S&P Biotech ETF

XBI | ETF

$133.20

+1.32%

$5.33 B

0.08%

$0.11

blocked
blocked
blocked

39.77%

-

IEHS - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 11.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.02%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    iShares Evolved U.S. Healthcare Staples ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    iShares
  • Inception Date
    Mar 21, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    450000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jeff Shen

Fund Description

The fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets in U.S. listed common stock of large-, mid- and small-capitalization healthcare equipment and services companies. It will hold common stock of those companies that fall into the Healthcare Staples Evolved Sector which have economic characteristics that have been historically correlated with companies traditionally defined as healthcare equipment and services companies. The fund is non-diversified.

IEHS - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IEHS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.6% -4.8% 143.7% 65.22%
1 Yr 13.1% -1.4% 132.6% 71.88%
3 Yr N/A* 0.8% 40.7% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -0.7% 29.6% N/A
10 Yr N/A* 8.1% 19.7% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IEHS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2019 22.3% 3.8% 63.8% 35.17%
2018 N/A -49.7% 21.5% N/A
2017 N/A -59.8% 54.4% N/A
2016 N/A -36.6% 11.6% N/A
2015 N/A -62.4% 27.9% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IEHS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.8% -4.8% 143.7% 66.46%
1 Yr 13.1% -6.5% 132.6% 68.75%
3 Yr N/A* -0.3% 40.7% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -0.7% 29.6% N/A
10 Yr N/A* 8.1% 19.7% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IEHS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2019 22.3% 3.8% 63.8% 35.17%
2018 N/A -25.3% 22.2% N/A
2017 N/A -10.8% 54.4% N/A
2016 N/A -36.6% 11.6% N/A
2015 N/A -16.6% 27.9% N/A

IEHS - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

IEHS Category Low Category High IEHS % Rank
Net Assets 14.9 M 3.74 M 46 B 88.95%
Number of Holdings 161 24 426 9.30%
Net Assets in Top 10 7.75 M 952 K 19.6 B 88.37%
Weighting of Top 10 52.03% 14.0% 75.7% 11.63%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. UnitedHealth Group Inc 11.06%
  2. Abbott Laboratories 8.93%
  3. Medtronic PLC 6.25%
  4. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc 5.01%
  5. Johnson & Johnson 4.69%
  6. Danaher Corp 4.39%
  7. Intuitive Surgical Inc 3.74%
  8. Intuitive Surgical Inc 3.74%
  9. Intuitive Surgical Inc 3.74%
  10. Intuitive Surgical Inc 3.74%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High IEHS % Rank
Stocks 		99.48% 61.47% 102.50% 32.56%
Cash 		0.52% -0.01% 32.46% 61.63%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 6.63% 59.30%
Other 		0.00% -2.50% 6.07% 66.86%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.06% 55.23%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 16.11% 56.98%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IEHS % Rank
Healthcare 		97.53% 61.81% 100.00% 87.21%
Real Estate 		1.27% 0.00% 6.03% 4.07%
Consumer Defense 		0.46% 0.00% 34.31% 4.07%
Technology 		0.27% 0.00% 15.86% 11.05%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.20% 0.00% 1.09% 7.56%
Industrials 		0.18% 0.00% 5.94% 6.98%
Basic Materials 		0.11% 0.00% 2.60% 28.49%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 54.07%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 3.31% 72.09%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 54.07%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 4.69% 56.40%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IEHS % Rank
US 		99.46% 47.91% 99.98% 6.98%
Non US 		0.02% 0.00% 43.79% 95.35%

IEHS - Expenses

Operational Fees

IEHS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.18% 0.08% 25.14% 97.59%
Management Fee 0.18% 0.00% 1.25% 4.07%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

IEHS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

IEHS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

IEHS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 12.00% 0.70% 252.00% 11.04%

IEHS - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

IEHS Category Low Category High IEHS % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.55% 0.00% 3.15% 9.30%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

IEHS Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

IEHS Category Low Category High IEHS % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.02% -2.53% 2.53% 10.18%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

IEHS Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Dividend Payout History

View More +

IEHS - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jeff Shen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 21, 2018

2.62

2.6%

Jeff Shen, PhD, Managing Director, is Co-CIO of Active Equity and Co-Head of Systematic Active Equity (SAE) at BlackRock. He is responsible for Asia Pacific and Emerging Market Active Equity Strategies. He is BlackRock's Head of Emerging Market and a member of the Global Operating Committee. Dr. Shen's service with BlackRock dates back to 2004, including his years with Barclays Global Investors (BGI), which merged with BlackRock in 2009. At BGI, he was the Head of Investment for Asia Pacific and Emerging Market active equities. Prior to joining BGI, he began his career in 1997 with JP Morgan where he held numerous positions in global macro investment and asset allocation research in both New York and London. Dr. Shen earned a BA degree in Economics from Hobart College, a MA degree in Economics from University of Massachusetts at Amherst, and a PhD degree in Finance from New York University. Dr. Shen is an adjunct professor at NYU teaching a MBA class on international investment. He also serves on the advisory board of Clausen Center at UC Berkeley.

Travis Cooke

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 21, 2018

2.62

2.6%

Travis Cooke, CFA, Managing Director, is Head of the US portfolio management group within BlackRock's Scientific Active Equity (SAE) team. He is responsible for the management of the US long-only, partial long-short, and long-short equity strategies within SAE.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 23.14 7.28 20.52

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs