The Fund is an actively-managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, in securities of dividend-paying companies.

The Fund’s portfolio typically consists of 40-60 companies that pay dividends and that the sub-adviser, Opal Capital LLC, expects will grow the dividends over time and are trading at attractive valuations at the time of the investment. The sub-adviser seeks companies that are established businesses with high cash flow, stable revenue streams, and disciplined capital reinvestment programs that may, as a result, experience lower volatility relative to the overall international equity market.

The Fund invests in non-U.S. companies with market capitalizations greater than $8 billion, but may include companies with market capitalizations of less than $8 billion if their dividend yields are above the market average. The Fund typically invests in non-U.S. companies through sponsored and/or unsponsored American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”) but may directly invest in such companies on foreign exchanges. The sub-adviser makes its initial identification of potential portfolio securities based on its assessment of a company’s ability and commitment to sustain and grow its dividends. The sub-adviser next identifies “high quality companies,” which are generally defined as companies with a sustainable competitive advantage, offering stable and growing free cash flows, and quality management teams that have the capital discipline to distribute dividends to shareholders. The sub-adviser then selects companies whose stock is trading at a valuation that it believes offers an opportunity to generate above average returns over time.

The Fund invests at least 40% of its net assets in securities of companies that are economically tied to a country or countries outside the U.S., including emerging markets, meaning the company (i) is organized outside of the U.S.; (ii) has a class of securities whose principal securities market is outside of the U.S.; (iii) derives more than 50% of total revenues or earnings from goods produced, sales made, or services provided outside of the U.S.; or (iv) maintains more than 50% of its employees, assets, investments, operations, or other business activity outside of the U.S.

The MSCI ACWI ex USA High Dividend Yield Total Return Index (the “Index”) referenced in the objective of the Fund is designed to reflect the performance of equities in the MSCI ACWI ex USA (excluding REITs) with higher dividend income and quality characteristics than average dividend yields that are both sustainable and persistent. The Index also applies quality screens and reviews 12-month past performance to omit stocks with potentially deteriorating fundamentals that could force them to cut or reduce dividends.

The Fund is classified as a “non-diversified” investment company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, which means that the Fund may invest a higher percentage of its assets in a fewer number of issuers than is permissible for a “diversified” fund.