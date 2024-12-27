Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

The Opal International Dividend Income ETF

ETF
IDVZ
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$25.04 +25.04 +0%
primary theme
N/A
IDVZ (ETF)

The Opal International Dividend Income ETF

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$25.04 +25.04 +0%
primary theme
N/A
IDVZ (ETF)

The Opal International Dividend Income ETF

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$25.04 +25.04 +0%
primary theme
N/A

Name

As of 12/27/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

The Opal International Dividend Income ETF

IDVZ | ETF

$25.04

-

-

0.75%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$0.0
$25.04
$25.04

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.75%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

As of 12/27/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

The Opal International Dividend Income ETF

IDVZ | ETF

$25.04

-

-

0.75%

IDVZ - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    The Opal International Dividend Income ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    Dec 27, 2024
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively-managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, in securities of dividend-paying companies.

The Fund’s portfolio typically consists of 40-60 companies that pay dividends and that the sub-adviser, Opal Capital LLC, expects will grow the dividends over time and are trading at attractive valuations at the time of the investment. The sub-adviser seeks companies that are established businesses with high cash flow, stable revenue streams, and disciplined capital reinvestment programs that may, as a result, experience lower volatility relative to the overall international equity market.

The Fund invests in non-U.S. companies with market capitalizations greater than $8 billion, but may include companies with market capitalizations of less than $8 billion if their dividend yields are above the market average. The Fund typically invests in non-U.S. companies through sponsored and/or unsponsored American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”) but may directly invest in such companies on foreign exchanges. The sub-adviser makes its initial identification of potential portfolio securities based on its assessment of a company’s ability and commitment to sustain and grow its dividends. The sub-adviser next identifies “high quality companies,” which are generally defined as companies with a sustainable competitive advantage, offering stable and growing free cash flows, and quality management teams that have the capital discipline to distribute dividends to shareholders. The sub-adviser then selects companies whose stock is trading at a valuation that it believes offers an opportunity to generate above average returns over time.

The Fund invests at least 40% of its net assets in securities of companies that are economically tied to a country or countries outside the U.S., including emerging markets, meaning the company (i) is organized outside of the U.S.; (ii) has a class of securities whose principal securities market is outside of the U.S.; (iii) derives more than 50% of total revenues or earnings from goods produced, sales made, or services provided outside of the U.S.; or (iv) maintains more than 50% of its employees, assets, investments, operations, or other business activity outside of the U.S.

The MSCI ACWI ex USA High Dividend Yield Total Return Index (the “Index”) referenced in the objective of the Fund is designed to reflect the performance of equities in the MSCI ACWI ex USA (excluding REITs) with higher dividend income and quality characteristics than average dividend yields that are both sustainable and persistent. The Index also applies quality screens and reviews 12-month past performance to omit stocks with potentially deteriorating fundamentals that could force them to cut or reduce dividends.

The Fund is classified as a “non-diversified” investment company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, which means that the Fund may invest a higher percentage of its assets in a fewer number of issuers than is permissible for a “diversified” fund.

Read More

IDVZ - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IDVZ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IDVZ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IDVZ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IDVZ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

IDVZ - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

IDVZ Category Low Category High IDVZ % Rank
Net Assets N/A N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High IDVZ % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

IDVZ - Expenses

Operational Fees

IDVZ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.75% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.75% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

IDVZ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

IDVZ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

IDVZ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

IDVZ - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

IDVZ Category Low Category High IDVZ % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

IDVZ Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

IDVZ Category Low Category High IDVZ % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

IDVZ Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

IDVZ - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×