Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in dividend-paying U.S. exchange-traded American depositary receipt (“ADR”) securities (“Equity Securities”) that are organized or located outside of the United States and will opportunistically utilize an “option strategy” consisting of writing (selling) U.S. exchange-traded covered call option contracts on such Equity Securities. For purposes of this test, the Fund values the options contracts at mark-to-market and considers an Equity Security to be “dividend paying” if it meets any or all of the following criteria: paid a dividend in the last year, has a history of paying dividends, or the portfolio managers believe will pay a dividend. Amplify Investments LLC (“Amplify Investments” or the “Adviser”) serves as the investment adviser to the Fund. Capital Wealth Planning, LLC (“CWP” or a “Sub-Adviser”) and Penserra Capital Management LLC (“Penserra” or a “Sub-Adviser”, and collectively with CWP, the “Sub-Advisers”) each serve as investment sub-advisers to the Fund. Penserra is responsible for implementing the Fund’s investment program by, among other things, trading portfolio securities and performing related services, rebalancing the Fund’s portfolio and providing cash management services in accordance with the investment advice formulated by, and model portfolios delivered by, CWP and Amplify Investments. The Sub-Advisers are not affiliated with the Fund or Amplify Investments.

The Fund pursues its investment objective by investing primarily in ADRs that deliver cash flows from dividends and simultaneously writing (selling) call option contracts to receive option premiums (as explained further below). CWP constructs a portfolio that is diversified across the GICS® sectors and developed and emerging market countries and sells call option contracts tactically to generate additional income. CWP actively manages sector allocation and country allocation, and opportunistically seeks to participate in defensive and cyclical trends within economic cycles. CWP also screens for growth and value stocks that have a history of increasing dividends and possess strong fundamentals.

Equity Securities Portfolio. CWP seeks to identify Equity Securities of high-quality large capitalization companies from the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index that CWP believes are likely to, over time, sustain their earnings and cash flow growth, and increase their dividends. The MSCI ACWI ex USA Index captures large and mid-cap representation across 22 of 23 developed markets (excluding the United States) and 24 emerging market countries. The MSCI ACWI ex USA Index consists of approximately 2,300 constituents and covers approximately 85% of the global equity opportunities outside the United States.

CWP seeks to identify Equity Securities of companies that are likely to consistently raise annual dividends. In constructing the Fund’s portfolio of approximately 30 to 50 of such Equity Securities, CWP considers which industry sectors or countries appear to be outperforming relative to the overall market and over-weights those sectors or countries by selecting Equity Securities that are outperforming relative to their peers. Under normal market circumstances, the Fund’s aggregate exposure to any one sector or country will be less than 25% of the value of the Fund, and the maximum weighting of each Equity Security will be no more than 8%. The Equity Securities held by the Fund will, on an ongoing basis, be screened and adjusted according to other investment attributes, including market capitalization, management track record, earnings, cash flows and return on equity.

Covered Call Option Strategy. The Fund will also employ an option strategy in which it will write U.S. exchange-traded covered call options on Equity Securities in the Portfolio in order to seek additional income (in the form of premiums on the options) and selective repurchase of such options. A call option written (sold) by the Fund will give the holder (buyer) the right to buy a certain equity security at a predetermined strike price from the Fund. A premium is the income received by the writer of the option contract. CWP seeks to lower risk and enhance total return by tactically selling short-term call option contracts on some, or all, of the Equity Securities in the Portfolio. Specifically, CWP seeks to provide gross income of approximately 3-4% from dividend income and 2-4% from option premium, plus the potential for capital appreciation. In selling call option contracts, the Fund effectively sells its ability to participate in gains of the reference security beyond the predetermined strike price in exchange for the premium income received. Unlike a systematic covered call program, CWP is not obligated to continuously cover each individual equity position. When one of the underlying stocks demonstrates strength or an increase in implied volatility, CWP identifies that opportunity and sells call option contracts tactically, rather than keeping all positions covered and limiting potential upside.

Cash Equivalent and Short-Term Investments. The Fund may invest in securities with maturities of less than one year or cash equivalents, or it may hold cash. The percentage of the Fund invested in such holdings or cash varies and depends on several factors, including market conditions. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest 5% or less of its assets in such holdings or cash.

For more information on the Fund’s principal investment strategy, please refer to the section entitled “Additional Information About the Fund’s Strategies—Principal Investment Strategies”.

Diversification Status. The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”).