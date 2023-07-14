Home
Trending ETFs
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock's yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock's dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock's Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock's dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock's dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock's Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company's expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year's expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Vitals

YTD Return

10.6%

1 yr return

0.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$22.1 M

Holdings in Top 10

29.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$28.5
$23.04
$28.49

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.65%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

IDVO - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Amplify International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in dividend-paying U.S. exchange-traded American depositary receipt (“ADR”) securities (“Equity Securities”) that are organized or located outside of the United States and will opportunistically utilize an “option strategy” consisting of writing (selling) U.S. exchange-traded covered call option contracts on such Equity Securities. For purposes of this test, the Fund values the options contracts at mark-to-market and considers an Equity Security to be “dividend paying” if it meets any or all of the following criteria: paid a dividend in the last year, has a history of paying dividends, or the portfolio managers believe will pay a dividend. Amplify Investments LLC (“Amplify Investments” or the “Adviser”) serves as the investment adviser to the Fund. Capital Wealth Planning, LLC (“CWP” or a “Sub-Adviser”) and Penserra Capital Management LLC (“Penserra” or a “Sub-Adviser”, and collectively with CWP, the “Sub-Advisers”) each serve as investment sub-advisers to the Fund. Penserra is responsible for implementing the Fund’s investment program by, among other things, trading portfolio securities and performing related services, rebalancing the Fund’s portfolio and providing cash management services in accordance with the investment advice formulated by, and model portfolios delivered by, CWP and Amplify Investments. The Sub-Advisers are not affiliated with the Fund or Amplify Investments.

The Fund pursues its investment objective by investing primarily in ADRs that deliver cash flows from dividends and simultaneously writing (selling) call option contracts to receive option premiums (as explained further below). CWP constructs a portfolio that is diversified across the GICS® sectors and developed and emerging market countries and sells call option contracts tactically to generate additional income. CWP actively manages sector allocation and country allocation, and opportunistically seeks to participate in defensive and cyclical trends within economic cycles. CWP also screens for growth and value stocks that have a history of increasing dividends and possess strong fundamentals.

Equity Securities Portfolio. CWP seeks to identify Equity Securities of high-quality large capitalization companies from the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index that CWP believes are likely to, over time, sustain their earnings and cash flow growth, and increase their dividends. The MSCI ACWI ex USA Index captures large and mid-cap representation across 22 of 23 developed markets (excluding the United States) and 24 emerging market countries. The MSCI ACWI ex USA Index consists of approximately 2,300 constituents and covers approximately 85% of the global equity opportunities outside the United States.

CWP seeks to identify Equity Securities of companies that are likely to consistently raise annual dividends. In constructing the Fund’s portfolio of approximately 30 to 50 of such Equity Securities, CWP considers which industry sectors or countries appear to be outperforming relative to the overall market and over-weights those sectors or countries by selecting Equity Securities that are outperforming relative to their peers. Under normal market circumstances, the Fund’s aggregate exposure to any one sector or country will be less than 25% of the value of the Fund, and the maximum weighting of each Equity Security will be no more than 8%. The Equity Securities held by the Fund will, on an ongoing basis, be screened and adjusted according to other investment attributes, including market capitalization, management track record, earnings, cash flows and return on equity.

Covered Call Option Strategy. The Fund will also employ an option strategy in which it will write U.S. exchange-traded covered call options on Equity Securities in the Portfolio in order to seek additional income (in the form of premiums on the options) and selective repurchase of such options. A call option written (sold) by the Fund will give the holder (buyer) the right to buy a certain equity security at a predetermined strike price from the Fund. A premium is the income received by the writer of the option contract. CWP seeks to lower risk and enhance total return by tactically selling short-term call option contracts on some, or all, of the Equity Securities in the Portfolio. Specifically, CWP seeks to provide gross income of approximately 3-4% from dividend income and 2-4% from option premium, plus the potential for capital appreciation. In selling call option contracts, the Fund effectively sells its ability to participate in gains of the reference security beyond the predetermined strike price in exchange for the premium income received. Unlike a systematic covered call program, CWP is not obligated to continuously cover each individual equity position. When one of the underlying stocks demonstrates strength or an increase in implied volatility, CWP identifies that opportunity and sells call option contracts tactically, rather than keeping all positions covered and limiting potential upside.

Cash Equivalent and Short-Term Investments. The Fund may invest in securities with maturities of less than one year or cash equivalents, or it may hold cash. The percentage of the Fund invested in such holdings or cash varies and depends on several factors, including market conditions. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest 5% or less of its assets in such holdings or cash.

For more information on the Fund’s principal investment strategy, please refer to the section entitled “Additional Information About the Fund’s Strategies—Principal Investment Strategies”.

Diversification Status. The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”).

IDVO - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IDVO Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.6% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 0.0% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IDVO Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IDVO Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IDVO Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

IDVO - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

IDVO Category Low Category High IDVO % Rank
Net Assets 22.1 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 66 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 704 K N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 29.03% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Invesco Government Agency Portfolio 11.96%
  2. Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV 3.18%
  3. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA 3.16%
  4. TotalEnergies SE 2.98%
  5. NatWest Group PLC 2.81%
  6. Tenaris SA 2.66%
  7. Tencent Holdings Ltd 2.62%
  8. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 2.61%
  9. ICICI Bank Ltd 2.56%
  10. ASML Holding NV 2.56%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High IDVO % Rank
Stocks 		95.46% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		3.78% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.94% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		-0.18% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IDVO % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IDVO % Rank
US 		95.43% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.03% N/A N/A N/A

IDVO - Expenses

Operational Fees

IDVO Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.65% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

IDVO Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

IDVO Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

IDVO Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

IDVO - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

IDVO Category Low Category High IDVO % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

IDVO Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

IDVO Category Low Category High IDVO % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

IDVO Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

IDVO - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

