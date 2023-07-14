The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the NYSE® FactSet® Global Autonomous Driving and Electric Vehicle Index (the “Underlying Index”), which measures the performance of equity securities issued by companies that produce autonomous driving vehicles, electric vehicles, batteries for electric vehicles, or technologies related to such products. The determination of inclusion in the Underlying Index is made by ICE Data Indices, LLC, or its affiliates (the “Index Provider” or “IDI”).

The Underlying Index is composed of equity securities of companies listed in one of 43 developed or emerging market countries that derive a certain specified percentage of their revenue from selected autonomous or electric vehicle-related industries, as defined by IDI. Companies are selected using a combination of revenue exposure and supply-chain relationship data, as defined by the FactSet Revere Business Industry Classification System (“RBICS”). Companies in these autonomous or electric vehicle related industries include (i) autonomous and

electric vehicle manufacturers, (ii) autonomous software and electronics companies, (iii) autonomous and electric driving technology companies, (iv) electric vehicle battery producers, (v) electric vehicle battery materials producers, and (vi) electric vehicle charging companies.

Based on the Index Provider’s methodology and as determined by the Index Provider, companies included in the Underlying Index include:

(1) companies that generate 50% or more of their revenue from the manufacturing of autonomous or electric vehicles;

(2) companies that generate 50% or more of their revenue from electric vehicle battery manufacturing or companies that generate 50% or more of their revenue from heavy-duty and high-end battery manufacturing or traditional vehicle batteries and have products in electric vehicle batteries;

(3) companies that generate 50% or more of their revenue in aggregate from lithium mining or manufacturing and supply to car manufacturers or companies that have revenue generated from electric vehicle battery manufacturing;

(4) companies that generate 50% or more of their revenue from electric vehicle charging stations or battery charging equipment manufacturing and have a business description which includes “electric vehicle”;

(5) companies that generate 50% or more of their revenue from autonomous software or electronics (“autonomous software and electronics companies”); and

(6) companies that in aggregate generate 50% or more of their revenue from 8 selected automotive value chain

industries and are a supplier to at least one autonomous or electric vehicle manufacturing company (“autonomous and electric driving technology companies”).

The component securities of the Underlying Index are weighted by float adjusted market capitalization with individual securities capped at 4%.

The weight of autonomous software and electronics companies and autonomous and electric driving technology companies are in aggregate capped at 25%.

The Underlying Index will be reviewed and reconstituted annually in December each year. Constituent weights of the Underlying Index are rebalanced semi-annually. The Underlying Index includes large-, mid- and small-capitalization companies and may change over time.

As of November 1, 2022, a significant portion of the Underlying Index is represented by securities of companies in the automotive, consumer discretionary and industrials industries or sectors. As of November 1, 2022, the Underlying Index was comprised of 53 components. The components of the Underlying Index are likely to change over time. The Underlying Index includes technology companies that are involved in or exposed to, self-driving or electric vehicle-related industries. These companies may not be exclusively or substantially exposed to the information technology industry and may be classified in the consumer discretionary, industrials or materials industries or sectors.

BFA uses a “passive” or indexing approach to try to achieve the Fund’s investment objective. Unlike many investment companies, the Fund does not try to “beat” the index it tracks and

does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued.

Indexing may eliminate the chance that the Fund will substantially outperform the Underlying Index but also may reduce some of the risks of active management, such as poor security selection. Indexing seeks to achieve lower costs and better after-tax performance by aiming to keep portfolio turnover low in comparison to actively managed investment companies.

BFA uses a representative sampling indexing strategy to manage the Fund. “Representative sampling” is an indexing strategy that involves investing in a representative sample of securities that collectively has an investment profile similar to that of an applicable underlying index. The securities selected are expected to have, in the aggregate, investment characteristics (based on factors such as market capitalization and industry weightings), fundamental characteristics (such as return variability and yield) and liquidity measures similar to those of an applicable underlying index. The Fund may or may not hold all of the securities in the Underlying Index.

The Fund generally will invest at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of its Underlying Index and in investments that have economic characteristics that are substantially identical to the component securities of its Underlying Index ( i.e ., depositary receipts representing securities of the Underlying Index) and may invest up to 20% of its assets in certain futures, options and swap contracts, cash and cash equivalents, including shares of money market funds advised by BFA or its affiliates, as well as in securities not

included in the Underlying Index, but which BFA believes will help the Fund track the Underlying Index. Cash and cash equivalent investments associated with a derivative position will be treated as part of that position for the purposes of calculating the percentage of investments included in the Underlying Index. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Underlying Index before fees and expenses of the Fund.

The Fund may lend securities representing up to one-third of the value of the Fund's total assets (including the value of any collateral received).

The Underlying Index is owned, maintained and administered by the Index Provider, which is independent of the Fund and BFA. The Index Provider determines the composition and relative weightings of the securities in the Underlying Index and publishes information regarding the market value of the Underlying Index.