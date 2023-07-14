Home
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock's yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock's dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock's Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock's dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock's dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock's Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company's expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year's expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF

Vitals

YTD Return

11.8%

1 yr return

21.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

11.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

5.0%

Net Assets

$213 M

Holdings in Top 10

22.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$29.1
$21.31
$29.07

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.50%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

IDOG - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 8.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 3.92%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 8.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    ALPS
  • Inception Date
    Jun 27, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    6475000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Ryan Mischker

Fund Description

ALPS Advisors, Inc. (the “Adviser”) will seek investment results that replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the performance of the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index is a rules-based index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the highest dividend paying stocks (i.e. “Dividend Dogs”) in the S-Network Developed International Equity 1000 Index, a universe of mainly large capitalization stocks in international developed markets not located in the Americas (the “S-Net Developed Markets”) on a sector by-sector basis. “Dividend Dogs” refers to the five stocks in each of the Global Industry Classification Standard (“GICS”) sectors (excluding the real estate sector) that make up the S-Net Developed Markets which offer the highest dividend yields.

The Underlying Index generally consists of 50 stocks on each annual reconstitution date, which is the third Friday of December each year. The Underlying Index’s stocks must be constituents of the S-Net Developed Markets universe, which includes stocks whose domicile and primary exchange listings are in countries in Europe, Australia and the Far East and identified by the World Bank as High Income Countries, and excludes stocks from countries a) located in the Americas, b) that do not have stock exchanges, c) were members of the former Comecon (Council for Mutual Economic Assistance, a former economic organization led by the Soviet Union that comprised Eastern Bloc countries and other socialist states elsewhere in the world) and d) whose companies, in the opinion of the Index Provider (defined below), have idiosyncratic dividend policies. The World Bank’s methodology for identifying High Income Countries is based on the country’s gross national income (GNI) per capita. The selection criteria for the universe also includes requirements for sector inclusion, primary exchange listing, minimum market capitalization, share price, average daily trading volume and other factors.

The Underlying Index methodology selects the five stocks in ten of the eleven GICS sectors (excluding the real estate sector) that make up the S-Net Developed Markets which offer the highest dividend yields as of the last trading day of November. Dividend yield is computed based on the regular cash dividends paid by the company over the previous twelve month period, divided by the share price. The eligible stocks that are selected for inclusion in the Underlying Index’s portfolio are equally weighted. If there are less than 5 eligible securities represented in any sector, then the Underlying Index will include only those securities that qualify. The Underlying Index is rebalanced quarterly.

Read More

IDOG - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IDOG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.8% -0.2% 22.6% 67.96%
1 Yr 21.1% -23.3% 32.8% 47.60%
3 Yr 11.0%* -4.6% 20.6% 11.82%
5 Yr 5.0%* -11.2% 9.8% 3.41%
10 Yr 4.9%* -5.5% 10.0% 2.02%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IDOG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -4.5% -27.8% 166.1% 4.27%
2021 5.5% -42.2% 28.2% 17.03%
2020 -0.6% -7.3% 5.5% 67.64%
2019 5.1% 1.1% 7.1% 5.65%
2018 -2.9% -8.1% -1.1% 9.06%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IDOG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.0% -9.7% 22.6% 88.32%
1 Yr 1.4% -23.3% 56.0% 89.25%
3 Yr 8.5%* -4.6% 22.3% 36.31%
5 Yr 5.3%* -11.2% 12.6% 3.13%
10 Yr N/A* -5.5% 13.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IDOG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -4.5% -27.8% 166.1% 4.27%
2021 5.5% -42.2% 28.2% 17.03%
2020 -0.6% -7.3% 5.5% 67.64%
2019 5.1% 1.1% 7.1% 5.98%
2018 -2.9% -8.1% -1.1% 13.24%

IDOG - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

IDOG Category Low Category High IDOG % Rank
Net Assets 213 M 2.2 M 44.7 B 71.94%
Number of Holdings 55 2 3900 86.01%
Net Assets in Top 10 40.8 M 530 K 13.7 B 72.92%
Weighting of Top 10 22.38% 7.3% 99.9% 62.80%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Nippon Steel Corp. 2.52%
  2. Erste Group Bank AG 2.43%
  3. Intesa Sanpaolo SpA 2.34%
  4. Fresenius Medical Care AG Co. KGaA 2.29%
  5. Credit Agricole SA 2.28%
  6. Stellantis NV 2.27%
  7. Telenor ASA 2.26%
  8. Nippon Yusen KK 2.19%
  9. Orange SA 2.19%
  10. Bayerische Motoren Werke AG 2.18%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High IDOG % Rank
Stocks 		99.13% 75.03% 100.46% 27.68%
Cash 		0.87% -31.92% 11.89% 67.26%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.34% 47.62%
Other 		0.00% -2.35% 6.11% 64.29%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.15% 43.15%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 31.71% 45.54%

IDOG - Expenses

Operational Fees

IDOG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.50% 0.01% 21.16% 87.92%
Management Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.25% 17.66%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.47% N/A

Sales Fees

IDOG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

IDOG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

IDOG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 2.00% 158.16% 59.46%

IDOG - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

IDOG Category Low Category High IDOG % Rank
Dividend Yield 8.74% 0.00% 8.48% 4.48%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

IDOG Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

IDOG Category Low Category High IDOG % Rank
Net Income Ratio 3.92% 0.18% 7.85% 8.62%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

IDOG Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

IDOG - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Ryan Mischker

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2015

7.17

7.2%

Ryan Mischker is manager of Index Management. Mr. Mischker has oversight of the day-to-day operations of the department. Prior to joining ALPS Advisors, Mr. Mischker served as Compliance Manager of ALPS Fund Services, where he was primarily responsible for managing all post-trade monitoring for IRS, SEC and Prospectus/Statement of Additional Information investment guidelines and restrictions. Mr. Mischker has over 13 years financial services experience and graduated from the University of Northern Colorado with a B.S. in Finance and B.A. in Economics.

Andrew Hicks

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2016

6.17

6.2%

Andrew Hicks, Vice President of Index Management, of ALPS Advisors, Inc.. Mr. Hicks joined ALPS Advisors as a portfolio manager in 2015. Prior to joining ALPS Advisors, Mr. Hicks was a senior equity trader and research analyst with Virtus Investment Partners in New York City, specializing in ETF trading and international research. From 2007 to 2011, Mr. Hicks was an equity trader and research analyst at SCM Advisors in San Francisco, an affiliate of Virtus Investment Partners. With over many years of experience, Mr. Hicks gained international equity trading experience while at Wentworth, Hauser & Violich, and he began his career in semiconductor equity research at Citi. Mr. Hicks earned an accounting degree from Miami University (Ohio) while interning each summer on the American Stock Exchange in New York City.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.2 29.68 7.59 0.54

