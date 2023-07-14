ALPS Advisors, Inc. (the “Adviser”) will seek investment results that replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the performance of the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index is a rules-based index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the highest dividend paying stocks (i.e. “Dividend Dogs”) in the S-Network Developed International Equity 1000 Index, a universe of mainly large capitalization stocks in international developed markets not located in the Americas (the “S-Net Developed Markets”) on a sector by-sector basis. “Dividend Dogs” refers to the five stocks in each of the Global Industry Classification Standard (“GICS”) sectors (excluding the real estate sector) that make up the S-Net Developed Markets which offer the highest dividend yields.

The Underlying Index generally consists of 50 stocks on each annual reconstitution date, which is the third Friday of December each year. The Underlying Index’s stocks must be constituents of the S-Net Developed Markets universe, which includes stocks whose domicile and primary exchange listings are in countries in Europe, Australia and the Far East and identified by the World Bank as High Income Countries, and excludes stocks from countries a) located in the Americas, b) that do not have stock exchanges, c) were members of the former Comecon (Council for Mutual Economic Assistance, a former economic organization led by the Soviet Union that comprised Eastern Bloc countries and other socialist states elsewhere in the world) and d) whose companies, in the opinion of the Index Provider (defined below), have idiosyncratic dividend policies. The World Bank’s methodology for identifying High Income Countries is based on the country’s gross national income (GNI) per capita. The selection criteria for the universe also includes requirements for sector inclusion, primary exchange listing, minimum market capitalization, share price, average daily trading volume and other factors.

The Underlying Index methodology selects the five stocks in ten of the eleven GICS sectors (excluding the real estate sector) that make up the S-Net Developed Markets which offer the highest dividend yields as of the last trading day of November. Dividend yield is computed based on the regular cash dividends paid by the company over the previous twelve month period, divided by the share price. The eligible stocks that are selected for inclusion in the Underlying Index’s portfolio are equally weighted. If there are less than 5 eligible securities represented in any sector, then the Underlying Index will include only those securities that qualify. The Underlying Index is rebalanced quarterly.