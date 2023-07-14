Home
Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF

ETF
ICOW
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$30.65 -0.43 -1.38%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Value Equity
Vitals

YTD Return

12.9%

1 yr return

21.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

13.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

5.0%

Net Assets

$678 M

Holdings in Top 10

25.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$31.1
$22.87
$31.08

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.65%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 83.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

ICOW - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 11.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.52%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Pacer
  • Inception Date
    Jun 16, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    4100000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Bruce Kavanaugh

Fund Description

The Fund employs a “passive management” (or indexing) investment approach designed to track the total return performance, before fees and expenses, of the Index. The Index is based on a proprietary methodology developed and maintained by Index Design Group (the “Index Provider”), an affiliate of Pacer Advisors, Inc., the Fund’s investment adviser (the “Adviser”).
The Index
The Index uses an objective, rules-based methodology to provide exposure to large and mid-capitalization non-U.S. companies in developed markets with high free cash flow yields. Companies with high free cash flow yields are commonly referred to as “cash cows”.
Free Cash Flow (FCF): A company’s cash flow from operations minus capital expenditures.
Enterprise Value (EV): A company’s market capitalization plus its debt and minus its cash and cash equivalents.
Free Cash Flow Yield: FCF / EV
The initial index universe is derived from the component companies of the FTSE Developed ex US Index. The initial universe of companies is screened based on their average projected free cash flows and earnings (if available) over each of the next two fiscal years. Companies with no forward year estimates available for free cash flows or earnings will remain in the Index universe. Companies with negative average projected free cash flows or earnings are removed from the Index universe. Additionally, financial companies, other than real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), and companies with a market capitalization of less than $3 billion are excluded from the Index universe.
The remaining companies are ranked by their average daily trading value (“ADTV”) for the prior three months. The 500 companies with the highest ADTV are then ranked by their free cash flow yield for the trailing twelve month period. The equity securities of the 100 companies with the highest free cash flow yield are included in the Index.
At the time of each rebalance of the Index, the companies included in the Index are weighted in proportion to their trailing twelve month free cash flow, and weightings are capped at 2% of the weight of the Index for any individual company. As of June 30, 2022, the Index did not have significant exposure to companies in any countries, and the companies included in the Index had a market capitalization of $195 million to $7.03 billion. The Index is reconstituted and rebalanced semi-annually as of the close of business on the 3rd Friday of June and December based on data as of the 1st Friday of the applicable rebalance month.
The Fund’s Investment Strategy
Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) will be invested in the component securities of the Index and investments that have economic characteristics that are substantially identical to the economic characteristics of such component securities (e.g., depositary receipts). The Adviser expects that, over time, the correlation between the Fund’s performance and that of the Index, before fees and expenses, will be 95% or better.
The Fund will generally use a “replication” strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning it will invest in all of the component securities of the Index in the same approximate proportion as in the Index.
Read More

ICOW - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ICOW Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.9% -0.2% 22.6% 55.09%
1 Yr 21.9% -23.3% 32.8% 38.62%
3 Yr 13.0%* -4.6% 20.6% 5.11%
5 Yr 5.0%* -11.2% 9.8% 3.07%
10 Yr 0.0%* -5.5% 10.0% 67.68%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ICOW Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.0% -27.8% 166.1% 19.51%
2021 5.6% -42.2% 28.2% 16.10%
2020 2.3% -7.3% 5.5% 4.53%
2019 4.2% 1.1% 7.1% 22.26%
2018 -3.4% -8.1% -1.1% 17.07%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ICOW Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.3% -9.7% 22.6% 91.32%
1 Yr -3.9% -23.3% 56.0% 93.43%
3 Yr 11.0%* -4.6% 22.3% 8.92%
5 Yr N/A* -11.2% 12.6% 7.89%
10 Yr N/A* -5.5% 13.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ICOW Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.0% -27.8% 166.1% 19.51%
2021 5.6% -42.2% 28.2% 16.10%
2020 2.3% -7.3% 5.5% 4.53%
2019 4.2% 1.1% 7.1% 22.26%
2018 -3.4% -8.1% -1.1% 32.75%

ICOW - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ICOW Category Low Category High ICOW % Rank
Net Assets 678 M 2.2 M 44.7 B 36.72%
Number of Holdings 109 2 3900 45.83%
Net Assets in Top 10 32.7 M 530 K 13.7 B 76.19%
Weighting of Top 10 25.87% 7.3% 99.9% 53.96%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Mount Vernon Liquid Assets Portfolio, LLC 6.14%
  2. Industria de Diseno Textil SA 2.45%
  3. Bayerische Motoren Werke AG 2.37%
  4. Kia Corp 2.25%
  5. Deutsche Post AG 2.23%
  6. BP PLC 2.17%
  7. Orient Overseas International Ltd 2.15%
  8. Mitsubishi Corp 2.11%
  9. Honda Motor Co Ltd 2.09%
  10. Stellantis NV 2.04%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ICOW % Rank
Stocks 		99.67% 75.03% 100.46% 16.07%
Cash 		0.32% -31.92% 11.89% 80.06%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.34% 41.07%
Other 		0.00% -2.35% 6.11% 59.82%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.15% 36.61%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 31.71% 38.99%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ICOW % Rank
Basic Materials 		20.68% 0.00% 30.76% 2.40%
Industrials 		19.63% 1.03% 36.79% 7.21%
Energy 		15.25% 0.00% 26.59% 3.60%
Consumer Cyclical 		14.50% 0.00% 27.46% 17.42%
Communication Services 		12.01% 0.00% 23.78% 9.01%
Technology 		7.25% 0.00% 24.16% 45.95%
Consumer Defense 		6.14% 0.00% 31.84% 63.96%
Healthcare 		3.56% 0.00% 23.28% 95.80%
Utilities 		0.98% 0.00% 27.46% 84.98%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 17.64% 87.69%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 42.76% 100.00%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ICOW % Rank
Non US 		97.53% 71.47% 100.46% 30.95%
US 		2.14% 0.00% 15.02% 30.36%

ICOW - Expenses

Operational Fees

ICOW Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.65% 0.01% 21.16% 82.48%
Management Fee 0.65% 0.00% 1.25% 33.23%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.47% N/A

Sales Fees

ICOW Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

ICOW Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ICOW Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 83.00% 2.00% 158.16% 79.79%

ICOW - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ICOW Category Low Category High ICOW % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.83% 0.00% 8.48% 7.46%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ICOW Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ICOW Category Low Category High ICOW % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.52% 0.18% 7.85% 45.23%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ICOW Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ICOW - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Bruce Kavanaugh

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 16, 2017

4.96

5.0%

Mr. Kavanaugh has been Vice President of the Adviser since it began operations in 2004. He has been a portfolio manager with the Adviser since 2013.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.2 29.68 7.59 0.54

