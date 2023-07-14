Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF

Active ETF
ICAP
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$23.9011 -0.06 -0.25%
primary theme
N/A
ICAP (ETF)

InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$23.9011 -0.06 -0.25%
primary theme
N/A
ICAP (ETF)

InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$23.9011 -0.06 -0.25%
primary theme
N/A

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF

ICAP | Active ETF

$23.90

$46.7 M

9.01%

$2.16

1.71%

Vitals

YTD Return

-4.2%

1 yr return

-6.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$46.7 M

Holdings in Top 10

30.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$24.0
$22.10
$29.46

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.71%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF

ICAP | Active ETF

$23.90

$46.7 M

9.01%

$2.16

1.71%

ICAP - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 9.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    Dec 28, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Jay Hatfield

Fund Description

The Fund, under normal conditions, invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of companies that pay dividends during normal market conditions. The Fund’s investments in equity
securities may include common stocks, preferred stocks and convertible securities. The Fund may invest in the equity securities of companies of any market capitalization. To assist the Adviser’s portfolio management process, the Adviser may purchase and write put and call options in an effort to (i) generate additional income and reduce volatility in the portfolio, (ii) remove or add securities from the portfolio (i.e., convertible securities), (iii) facilitate total return opportunities, and (iv) hedge against market risks or other risks in the Fund’s portfolio.
The Fund invests primarily in securities of U.S. companies, but may invest in foreign securities, including securities of companies located in emerging markets. The Fund’s investments in foreign securities may include sponsored and unsponsored American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”), International Depositary Receipts (“IDRs”), U.S. dollar-denominated foreign securities, direct foreign securities (purchased on a foreign exchange), and securities of companies incorporated outside the U.S. but whose securities are publicly traded on a U.S. exchange. The Fund may also invest in real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), companies in the utilities industry, companies whose business is related to commodities, or in registered investment companies or other companies that invest directly or indirectly in commodities, and master limited partnerships (“MLPs”). A REIT is a corporation, trust or association dedicated to owning, operating or financing income-producing real estate. MLPs are businesses organized as limited partnerships that trade their proportionate shares of the partnership (units) on a public exchange. Utilities companies include companies that produce or distribute gas, electricity or water.
The Fund may purchase and write put and call options on equity securities and equity security indices in an effort to generate additional income, reduce volatility or hedge against market or other risks in the Fund’s portfolio. The Fund intends to enter into swap agreements, including total return swaps. The Fund may utilize swap agreements in an attempt to gain exposure to the securities in a market without actually purchasing those securities. The Fund may engage in short sales of securities in its portfolio to hedge against market, interest-rate, commodity, inflation and credit risk and to facilitate total return opportunities. In a short sale transaction, the Fund will borrow a security and sell it at the current market price in the anticipation of buying the security at a lower price prior to the time the Fund is obligated to return the security to the owner. The Fund will not sell a security short if, as a result of such short sale, the aggregate market value of all securities sold short exceeds 20% of the Fund’s net assets.
The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in fixed income securities of varying duration, maturity and credit quality, including debt securities that have been rated below investment grade by a nationally recognized statistical ratings organization (“NRSRO”), commonly referred to as “junk bonds” or “high yield bonds”. The Fund is also authorized to borrow from banks for investment purposes an amount up to 33 1/3% of its total assets (including the amount borrowed), in compliance with the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”). The use of borrowings to purchase additional securities is known as leverage.The Fund’s use of leverage will vary depending on market conditions. However, under normal market conditions, the Fund will employ leverage in an amount of between 15% and 25% of the Fund’s net assets.
The Adviser is a top-down manager, making investment decisions with global macroeconomic factors in mind. The Adviser actively manages the assets of the portfolio pursuant to a variety of quantitative, qualitative, and relative valuation factors. As an example, when selecting securities that are subject to a call provision, the Adviser generally seeks to underweight or eliminate those that trade above the call price and exhibit a low or negative yield-to-call (i.e., the rate of return that an investor would earn if the security was held until its call date). As part of it’s quantitative analysis when selecting securities and constructing the portfolio, the Adviser will evaluate potential investments with respect to key variables, including, without limitation, the competitive position of a company, the perceived ability of the company to earn a high return on capital, the historical and projected stability and reliability of the profits of the company, the anticipated ability of the company to generate cash in excess of its growth needs, and the company’s ability to obtain additional capital. The Adviser will also consider data points such as current yield, market capitalization, financial risk profiles, and relative values based on various time horizons.
To obtain high yield and total return, the Adviser will favor sectors and industries that it currently views are undervalued on a relative basis. For example, the Adviser may overweight issuers in the real estate sector over the financial sector,
when the market has oversold a real estate sector or has overbought a financial sector. In addition, to reduce volatility, the Adviser may add preferred equity securities, which, under normal market conditions, have historically lower volatility than common equity securities. In addition, when constructing and maintaining the portfolio, the Adviser will consider macroeconomic factors and outlook with the goal of achieving diversification and the Fund’s objectives.
Depending on the current market environment, the Adviser may select investments in sectors such as Utilities, REITs, Industrials and Pipelines, when it believes equity securities of these sectors offer high dividends and total return opportunities on a relative basis. The Fund may invest in limited partnership interest through MLP units, securities of companies holding primarily general partner or managing member interests in MLPs, and other investment companies that invest in MLPs.
In addition to quantitative, qualitative, and relative valuation factors, the Adviser aims to achieve an investment philosophy that is: (1) driven by discipline, (2) applied consistently, and (3) centered around risk management. The Adviser will execute a transaction after considering the time horizon for the investment and the portfolio’s positioning. Factors considered as part of the sell discipline include excessive valuation, opportunities to shift to more favorable investments, lack of confidence in the original thesis, changes in the company’s fundamental position, and whether a better opportunity exists to further the Fund’s strategy. The Adviser expects to engage in active trading with high portfolio turnover of the Fund’s portfolio investments to achieve the Fund’s investment objective.
Read More

ICAP - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ICAP Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -4.2% -21.2% 27.4% 91.60%
1 Yr -6.1% -61.1% 51.5% N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* -22.7% 64.3% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -17.2% 29.8% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -16.4% 14.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ICAP Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.1% -65.1% 38.0% N/A
2021 N/A -25.3% 29.0% N/A
2020 N/A -8.4% 56.7% N/A
2019 N/A -24.3% 10.4% N/A
2018 N/A -9.4% 21.9% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ICAP Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -21.2% 27.4% 97.15%
1 Yr N/A -61.1% 61.5% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -22.7% 64.3% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -16.2% 32.9% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -3.7% 21.1% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ICAP Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.1% -65.1% 38.0% N/A
2021 N/A -25.3% 29.0% N/A
2020 N/A -8.4% 56.7% N/A
2019 N/A -24.3% 10.4% N/A
2018 N/A -8.9% 21.9% N/A

ICAP - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ICAP Category Low Category High ICAP % Rank
Net Assets 46.7 M 390 K 151 B 94.50%
Number of Holdings 196 2 1727 15.77%
Net Assets in Top 10 9.01 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 91.96%
Weighting of Top 10 30.43% 5.0% 99.2% 63.83%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Dow Inc 4.12%
  2. Chevron Corp 3.35%
  3. Prudential Financial Inc 3.24%
  4. Enbridge Inc 2.74%
  5. Truist Financial Corp 2.71%
  6. Coca-Cola Co/The 2.69%
  7. Simon Property Group Inc 2.66%
  8. Rithm Capital Corp 2.63%
  9. Annaly Capital Management Inc 2.60%
  10. US Bancorp 2.58%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ICAP % Rank
Stocks 		93.69% 28.02% 125.26% 99.07%
Preferred Stocks 		26.38% 0.00% 19.30% 0.08%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 6.26%
Cash 		0.00% -88.20% 71.98% 83.22%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 7.89%
Other 		-0.30% -2.02% 26.80% 1.55%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ICAP % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 27.04% 25.00%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 54.02% 98.21%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 90.54% 0.16%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 42.76% 99.38%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 30.77% 98.68%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 58.05% 26.63%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 54.00% 2.25%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 26.58% 7.30%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 34.10% 91.85%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 22.74% 98.60%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 21.69% 26.55%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ICAP % Rank
US 		93.69% 24.51% 121.23% 96.21%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 45.02% 39.21%

ICAP - Expenses

Operational Fees

ICAP Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.71% 0.01% 4.02% 50.00%
Management Fee 0.01% 0.00% 1.50% 91.39%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 0.77%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

ICAP Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ICAP Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ICAP Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 488.00% N/A

ICAP - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ICAP Category Low Category High ICAP % Rank
Dividend Yield 9.01% 0.00% 42.27% 2.31%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ICAP Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ICAP Category Low Category High ICAP % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -1.51% 4.28% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ICAP Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ICAP - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jay Hatfield

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 28, 2021

0.42

0.4%

Mr. Hatfield is the Chief Executive Officer of Infrastructure Capital Management, LLC (“ICM”), a private investment company that he founded in 2002. Mr. Hatfield also is a co-founder of, and holds a significant interest in the general partner of, NGL Energy Partners, LP, an NYSE-listed master limited partnership (Symbol: NGL). Prior to founding ICM, Mr. Hatfield was a portfolio manager with SAC Capital Advisors. Before joining SAC, Mr. Hatfield was a Managing Director and Head of Fixed Income Research at Zimmer Lucas Partners. Mr. Hatfield began his investment banking career at Morgan Stanley & Co. Inc., where he spent over 10 years as an investment banker advising clients in the utility, power and energy industries. Mr. Hatfield began his career as an auditor and consultant at Arthur Young & Co. (now Ernst & Young), where he was a Certified Public Accountant and consultant, auditing and providing consulting services to companies in the technology, biotechnology and retailing industries. Mr. Hatfield has a Master of Business Administration degree from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, where he specialized in Finance and graduated with distinction and as a member of the Beta Gamma Sigma honor society. Mr. Hatfield also has a Bachelor of Science degree in Managerial Economics from the University of California, Davis.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.9 16.42

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×