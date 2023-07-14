Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
-4.2%
1 yr return
-6.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$46.7 M
Holdings in Top 10
30.4%
Expense Ratio 1.71%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
|Period
|ICAP Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-4.2%
|-21.2%
|27.4%
|91.60%
|1 Yr
|-6.1%
|-61.1%
|51.5%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-22.7%
|64.3%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-17.2%
|29.8%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-16.4%
|14.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|ICAP Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-10.1%
|-65.1%
|38.0%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-25.3%
|29.0%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-24.3%
|10.4%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-9.4%
|21.9%
|N/A
|Period
|ICAP Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-21.2%
|27.4%
|97.15%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-61.1%
|61.5%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-22.7%
|64.3%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.2%
|32.9%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.7%
|21.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|ICAP Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-10.1%
|-65.1%
|38.0%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-25.3%
|29.0%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-24.3%
|10.4%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-8.9%
|21.9%
|N/A
|ICAP
|Category Low
|Category High
|ICAP % Rank
|Net Assets
|46.7 M
|390 K
|151 B
|94.50%
|Number of Holdings
|196
|2
|1727
|15.77%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|9.01 M
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|91.96%
|Weighting of Top 10
|30.43%
|5.0%
|99.2%
|63.83%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ICAP % Rank
|Stocks
|93.69%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|99.07%
|Preferred Stocks
|26.38%
|0.00%
|19.30%
|0.08%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|6.26%
|Cash
|0.00%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|83.22%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|7.89%
|Other
|-0.30%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|1.55%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ICAP % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|25.00%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|98.21%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|0.16%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|99.38%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|30.77%
|98.68%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|26.63%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|2.25%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|7.30%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|91.85%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|98.60%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|26.55%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ICAP % Rank
|US
|93.69%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|96.21%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.02%
|39.21%
|ICAP Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.71%
|0.01%
|4.02%
|50.00%
|Management Fee
|0.01%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|91.39%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|0.77%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|ICAP Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.95%
|5.00%
|N/A
|ICAP Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ICAP Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|488.00%
|N/A
|ICAP
|Category Low
|Category High
|ICAP % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|9.01%
|0.00%
|42.27%
|2.31%
|ICAP
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|ICAP
|Category Low
|Category High
|ICAP % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|N/A
|ICAP
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 30, 2023
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2023
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2023
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2023
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2023
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2023
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 28, 2022
|$0.175
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 28, 2022
|$0.175
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.175
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 26, 2022
|$0.175
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.175
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.175
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 27, 2022
|$0.175
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.175
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.175
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 25, 2022
|$0.175
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 28, 2022
|$0.175
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 28, 2021
0.42
0.4%
Mr. Hatfield is the Chief Executive Officer of Infrastructure Capital Management, LLC (“ICM”), a private investment company that he founded in 2002. Mr. Hatfield also is a co-founder of, and holds a significant interest in the general partner of, NGL Energy Partners, LP, an NYSE-listed master limited partnership (Symbol: NGL). Prior to founding ICM, Mr. Hatfield was a portfolio manager with SAC Capital Advisors. Before joining SAC, Mr. Hatfield was a Managing Director and Head of Fixed Income Research at Zimmer Lucas Partners. Mr. Hatfield began his investment banking career at Morgan Stanley & Co. Inc., where he spent over 10 years as an investment banker advising clients in the utility, power and energy industries. Mr. Hatfield began his career as an auditor and consultant at Arthur Young & Co. (now Ernst & Young), where he was a Certified Public Accountant and consultant, auditing and providing consulting services to companies in the technology, biotechnology and retailing industries. Mr. Hatfield has a Master of Business Administration degree from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, where he specialized in Finance and graduated with distinction and as a member of the Beta Gamma Sigma honor society. Mr. Hatfield also has a Bachelor of Science degree in Managerial Economics from the University of California, Davis.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.9
|16.42
