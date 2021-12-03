The Fund uses a “passive management” (or indexing) approach to track the total return performance, before fees and expenses, of the Index.

NASDAQ Junior Biotechnology Index

The Index is a rules-based index that consists of a portfolio of the stock of U.S.-listed small capitalization (“junior”) companies screened from the universe of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (collectively, “Junior Biotech Companies”), which includes companies classified as biotechnology or pharmaceutical according to the Industry Classification Benchmark. To be eligible for inclusion in the Index, a security must meet investibility requirements, including a minimum market capitalization of $200 million and a market capitalization that is less than $5 billion as of the reference date of the annual evaluation (as described below).

The Index is reconstituted ( i.e. , constituents are removed or added) annually after the close of trading on the third Friday in December and rebalanced ( i.e. , weights are reset, but no constituents are removed or added) on a quarterly basis on the third Friday in March, June, September and December. At the time of each rebalance and reconstitution of the Index, each constituent is market capitalization-weighted, subject to a maximum individual weight of 8% for each of the five most heavily weighted constituents and 4% for all other constituents.

The Index was established in 2020 and is owned by Nasdaq Global Indexes (the “Index Provider”). The Index Provider may, from time to time, exercise reasonable discretion with respect to the composition or weighting of the Index as it deems appropriate to ensure Index integrity.

The Fund’s Investment Strategy

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in junior biotechnology companies. For purposes of the foregoing policy, the Fund defines “junior” companies to mean companies with a

market capitalization of less than US$5 billion as of the most recent rebalance or reconstitution of the Index. Additionally, the Fund defines “biotechnology companies” to be those that were in the Biotechnology Subsector according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as of the most recent rebalance or reconstitution of the Index. The foregoing policy may be changed without shareholder approval upon 60 days’ written notice to shareholders.

The Fund will generally use a “replication” strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning the Fund will generally invest in all of the component securities of the Index in the same approximate proportions as in the Index. However, the Fund may use a “representative sampling” strategy, meaning it may invest in a sample of the securities in the Index whose risk, return, and other characteristics closely resemble the risk, return, and other characteristics of the Index as a whole, when the Fund’s sub-adviser believes it is in the best interests of the Fund ( e.g. , when replicating the Index involves practical difficulties or substantial costs, an Index constituent becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable, or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations that apply to the Fund but not to the Index).

The Fund generally may invest in securities or other investments not included in the Index, but which the Fund’s sub-adviser believes will help the Fund track the Index. For example, the Fund may invest in securities that are not components of the Index to reflect various corporate actions and other changes to the Index (such as reconstitutions, additions, and deletions).

To the extent the Index concentrates ( i.e. , holds more than 25% of its total assets) in the securities of a particular industry or group of related industries, the Fund will concentrate its investments to approximately the same extent as the Index. As of March 31, 2021, the Index was concentrated in Junior Biotech Companies.