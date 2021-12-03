Home
Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$7.5 M

Holdings in Top 10

20.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$29.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.45%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

IBBJ - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    ETF Series Solutions Trust - Defiance Nasdaq Junior Biotechnology ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Anand Desai

Fund Description

The Fund uses a “passive management” (or indexing) approach to track the total return performance, before fees and expenses, of the Index.
NASDAQ Junior Biotechnology Index
The Index is a rules-based index that consists of a portfolio of the stock of U.S.-listed small capitalization (“junior”) companies screened from the universe of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (collectively, “Junior Biotech Companies”), which includes companies classified as biotechnology or pharmaceutical according to the Industry Classification Benchmark. To be eligible for inclusion in the Index, a security must meet investibility requirements, including a minimum market capitalization of $200 million and a market capitalization that is less than $5 billion as of the reference date of the annual evaluation (as described below).
The Index is reconstituted (i.e., constituents are removed or added) annually after the close of trading on the third Friday in December and rebalanced (i.e., weights are reset, but no constituents are removed or added) on a quarterly basis on the third Friday in March, June, September and December. At the time of each rebalance and reconstitution of the Index, each constituent is market capitalization-weighted, subject to a maximum individual weight of 8% for each of the five most heavily weighted constituents and 4% for all other constituents.
The Index was established in 2020 and is owned by Nasdaq Global Indexes (the “Index Provider”). The Index Provider may, from time to time, exercise reasonable discretion with respect to the composition or weighting of the Index as it deems appropriate to ensure Index integrity.
The Fund’s Investment Strategy
Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in junior biotechnology companies. For purposes of the foregoing policy, the Fund defines “junior” companies to mean companies with a
market capitalization of less than US$5 billion as of the most recent rebalance or reconstitution of the Index. Additionally, the Fund defines “biotechnology companies” to be those that were in the Biotechnology Subsector according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as of the most recent rebalance or reconstitution of the Index. The foregoing policy may be changed without shareholder approval upon 60 days’ written notice to shareholders.
The Fund will generally use a “replication” strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning the Fund will generally invest in all of the component securities of the Index in the same approximate proportions as in the Index. However, the Fund may use a “representative sampling” strategy, meaning it may invest in a sample of the securities in the Index whose risk, return, and other characteristics closely resemble the risk, return, and other characteristics of the Index as a whole, when the Fund’s sub-adviser believes it is in the best interests of the Fund (e.g., when replicating the Index involves practical difficulties or substantial costs, an Index constituent becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable, or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations that apply to the Fund but not to the Index).
The Fund generally may invest in securities or other investments not included in the Index, but which the Fund’s sub-adviser believes will help the Fund track the Index. For example, the Fund may invest in securities that are not components of the Index to reflect various corporate actions and other changes to the Index (such as reconstitutions, additions, and deletions).
To the extent the Index concentrates (i.e., holds more than 25% of its total assets) in the securities of a particular industry or group of related industries, the Fund will concentrate its investments to approximately the same extent as the Index. As of March 31, 2021, the Index was concentrated in Junior Biotech Companies.
The Fund is considered to be non-diversified, which means that it may invest more of its assets in the securities of a single issuer or a smaller number of issuers than if it were a diversified fund.
Read More

IBBJ - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IBBJ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -25.6% 23.4% 87.85%
1 Yr N/A -35.9% 18.4% 89.95%
3 Yr N/A* -19.1% 19.7% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -14.5% 15.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -6.1% 15.9% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IBBJ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -53.9% 11.7% N/A
2021 N/A -22.3% 18.5% N/A
2020 N/A -4.7% 41.4% N/A
2019 N/A -10.2% 13.1% N/A
2018 N/A -5.7% 26.9% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IBBJ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -41.2% 23.4% 87.85%
1 Yr N/A -35.9% 28.3% 88.29%
3 Yr N/A* -19.1% 19.7% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -14.5% 15.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -6.1% 15.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IBBJ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -53.9% 11.7% N/A
2021 N/A -22.3% 18.5% N/A
2020 N/A -4.7% 41.4% N/A
2019 N/A -10.2% 13.1% N/A
2018 N/A -5.7% 26.9% N/A

IBBJ - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

IBBJ Category Low Category High IBBJ % Rank
Net Assets 7.5 M 732 K 46.2 B 87.23%
Number of Holdings 232 3 507 100.00%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.48 M 2.18 K 21.6 B 77.55%
Weighting of Top 10 20.48% 12.3% 100.0% 0.51%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Intellia Therapeutics Inc 3.11%
  2. Zai Lab Ltd 2.30%
  3. Bridgebio Pharma Inc 2.21%
  4. Medpace Holdings Inc 2.14%
  5. Beam Therapeutics Inc 1.83%
  6. Halozyme Therapeutics Inc 1.83%
  7. Allakos Inc 1.80%
  8. Vir Biotechnology Inc 1.80%
  9. Fate Therapeutics Inc 1.78%
  10. Twist Bioscience Corp 1.67%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High IBBJ % Rank
Stocks 		99.75% 0.09% 106.13% 100.00%
Cash 		0.29% -0.10% 99.91% 0.51%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 7.86% 13.27%
Other 		0.00% -22.99% 3.38% 26.53%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.37% 12.76%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 12.39% 9.18%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IBBJ % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 1.52% 7.14%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 28.70% 15.31%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 7.13% 12.76%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 7.02% 12.76%
Healthcare 		0.00% 26.56% 100.00% 4.59%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 8.43% 29.59%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 6.63%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 12.28% 11.22%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 25.73% 17.86%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 14.20% 12.76%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 14.83% 35.20%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IBBJ % Rank
US 		99.75% 0.09% 104.41% 100.00%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 45.40% 95.41%

IBBJ - Expenses

Operational Fees

IBBJ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.45% 0.08% 3.13% 79.29%
Management Fee 0.45% 0.00% 1.25% 14.89%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 6.90%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.25% N/A

Sales Fees

IBBJ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

IBBJ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

IBBJ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 238.00% N/A

IBBJ - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

IBBJ Category Low Category High IBBJ % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.44% 27.36%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

IBBJ Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

IBBJ Category Low Category High IBBJ % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -2.54% 1.92% 67.82%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

IBBJ Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Semi-Annually

Distributions History

View More +

IBBJ - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Anand Desai

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 03, 2020

1.33

1.3%

Anand Desai. Mr. Desai has been an Associate with Penserra since 2015. Prior to joining the Penserra Capital Management, LLC, Mr. Desai was a portfolio fund accountant at State Street for five years.

Dustin Lewellyn

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 03, 2020

1.33

1.3%

Dustin Lewellyn, CFA. Mr. Lewellyn has extensive background in institutional investment process with a specific focus on exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). Mr. Lewellyn was a portfolio manager at BGI (now part of Blackrock), and he managed a number of international equity funds. Dustin also was head of ETF product management and product development at Northern Trust where he oversaw the build out and management of all areas of a new ETF business, including primary responsibility for the portfolio management process surrounding the ETFs. Mr. Lewellyn also built and ran a new ETF business for Charles Schwab, including having primary responsibility for the technology and investment process to support portfolio management for the ETFs. Mr. Lewellyn started a consulting business with a focus on ETFs and helped numerous new ETF sponsors, as well as service providers, understand the resource requirements to participate in the industry utilizing current best practices. Mr. Lewellyn holds a B.A. from University of Iowa and is a CFA Charterholder. He also holds security licenses 7, 63, 66 and 24.

Ernesto Tong

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 03, 2020

1.33

1.3%

Mr. Tong has been a managing director with Penserra since 2015. Prior to joining Penserra, Mr. Tong spent seven years as a vice president at Blackrock, where he was a portfolio manager for a number of the iShares ETFs, and prior to that, he spent two years in the firm’s index research group.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.02 24.72 7.17 2.12

