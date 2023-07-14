The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets in securities included in the Index. The rules-based index is comprised of constituents that are a blend of allocations to two asset classes: U.S. high yield corporate bond exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) and U.S. 3-7 year Treasury ETFs. The Index also includes a stop loss mechanism on the U.S. 3-7 year Treasuries that allows the Index to invest in U.S. T-bill ETFs.

The Adviser sponsors and creates the Index using an active trading strategy and Solactive, A.G. (the “Index Provider”), who has contracted with the Adviser, calculates and publishes the Index. The Index’s constituents are weighted using two quantitative models to determine allocations to U.S. high yield corporate bond ETFs and U.S. 3-7 year Treasury ETFs or U.S. T-bill ETFs when the Index is rebalanced, which can occur daily. The Index is composed of U.S. high yield corporate bond ETFs of any maturity or duration in 20% increments with the remainder in U.S. 3-7 year Treasury ETFs or U.S. T-bill ETFs.

The first of the two quantitative models determines a recommended allocation to U.S. high yield corporate bonds ETFs by evaluating(i) the current market price against the average price of the Index’s corporate bond component over time adjusted for dividends (i.e., the moving average price) and (ii) the historical momentum returns of that component for the same periods. The model gives greater weight to the moving average price signals than it does to the historical momentum signals and uses a mathematical formula to

determine a recommended allocation to high yield corporate bonds.

The second quantitative model adjusts the first model’s recommended allocation by rounding the allocation to the nearest 20% increment, but only allows the final allocation to U.S. high yield corporate bonds to move by a 20% increment day-over-day. The final allocation remains unchanged if the rounded allocation from the second model varies by more than 5% from the recommended allocation of the first model.

The Fund generally replicates the Index, but may decline to follow the Index when, in the Adviser’s judgment, it would be advantageous to do so. For example, the Fund may deviate from the Index if the Adviser believes that shifts in the models’ recommended allocations are only temporary, or if the Adviser determines that specific securities are mispriced and identifies U.S. high yield corporate bond ETFs or U.S. 3-7 year Treasury ETFs that the Adviser perceives to have the potential to provide better returns than the Index’s constituents.