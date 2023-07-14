Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

CP High Yield Trend ETF

Active ETF
HYTR
Payout Change
Increase
Price as of:
$21.0452 -0.16 -0.77%
primary theme
High Yield Bond
HYTR (ETF)

CP High Yield Trend ETF

Payout Change
Increase
Price as of:
$21.0452 -0.16 -0.77%
primary theme
High Yield Bond
HYTR (ETF)

CP High Yield Trend ETF

Payout Change
Increase
Price as of:
$21.0452 -0.16 -0.77%
primary theme
High Yield Bond

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

CP High Yield Trend ETF

HYTR | Active ETF

$21.05

$7.9 M

5.83%

$1.24

2.92%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.5%

1 yr return

-2.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

-0.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$7.9 M

Holdings in Top 10

99.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$21.2
$20.52
$22.43

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.92%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 255.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

CP High Yield Trend ETF

HYTR | Active ETF

$21.05

$7.9 M

5.83%

$1.24

2.92%

HYTR - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -6.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 3.28%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 5.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    CP High Yield Trend ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Counterpoint Mutual Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jan 22, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    425000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Joseph Engelberg

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets in securities included in the Index. The rules-based index is comprised of constituents that are a blend of allocations to two asset classes: U.S. high yield corporate bond exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) and U.S. 3-7 year Treasury ETFs. The Index also includes a stop loss mechanism on the U.S. 3-7 year Treasuries that allows the Index to invest in U.S. T-bill ETFs.

The Adviser sponsors and creates the Index using an active trading strategy and Solactive, A.G. (the “Index Provider”), who has contracted with the Adviser, calculates and publishes the Index. The Index’s constituents are weighted using two quantitative models to determine allocations to U.S. high yield corporate bond ETFs and U.S. 3-7 year Treasury ETFs or U.S. T-bill ETFs when the Index is rebalanced, which can occur daily. The Index is composed of U.S. high yield corporate bond ETFs of any maturity or duration in 20% increments with the remainder in U.S. 3-7 year Treasury ETFs or U.S. T-bill ETFs.

The first of the two quantitative models determines a recommended allocation to U.S. high yield corporate bonds ETFs by evaluating(i) the current market price against the average price of the Index’s corporate bond component over time adjusted for dividends (i.e., the moving average price) and (ii) the historical momentum returns of that component for the same periods. The model gives greater weight to the moving average price signals than it does to the historical momentum signals and uses a mathematical formula to

determine a recommended allocation to high yield corporate bonds.

The second quantitative model adjusts the first model’s recommended allocation by rounding the allocation to the nearest 20% increment, but only allows the final allocation to U.S. high yield corporate bonds to move by a 20% increment day-over-day. The final allocation remains unchanged if the rounded allocation from the second model varies by more than 5% from the recommended allocation of the first model.

The Fund generally replicates the Index, but may decline to follow the Index when, in the Adviser’s judgment, it would be advantageous to do so. For example, the Fund may deviate from the Index if the Adviser believes that shifts in the models’ recommended allocations are only temporary, or if the Adviser determines that specific securities are mispriced and identifies U.S. high yield corporate bond ETFs or U.S. 3-7 year Treasury ETFs that the Adviser perceives to have the potential to provide better returns than the Index’s constituents.

Read More

HYTR - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HYTR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.5% -7.2% 10.3% 87.87%
1 Yr -2.5% -9.7% 19.3% 97.08%
3 Yr -0.5%* -11.4% 72.9% 14.95%
5 Yr 0.0%* -14.2% 37.6% 8.90%
10 Yr 0.0%* -9.0% 19.1% 9.64%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HYTR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.3% -33.4% 3.6% 13.48%
2021 1.4% -4.3% 5.4% 14.13%
2020 N/A -8.4% 70.9% N/A
2019 N/A -1.1% 5.1% N/A
2018 N/A -4.0% 0.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HYTR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -6.8% -14.3% 7.5% 95.91%
1 Yr -5.2% -18.1% 22.2% 95.33%
3 Yr N/A* -11.4% 72.9% 25.00%
5 Yr N/A* -14.2% 37.6% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -9.0% 19.1% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HYTR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.3% -33.4% 3.6% 13.48%
2021 1.4% -4.3% 5.4% 14.29%
2020 N/A -8.4% 70.9% N/A
2019 N/A -1.0% 5.1% N/A
2018 N/A -4.0% 0.2% N/A

HYTR - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

HYTR Category Low Category High HYTR % Rank
Net Assets 7.9 M 1.47 M 26.2 B 99.12%
Number of Holdings 2 2 2736 100.00%
Net Assets in Top 10 9.4 M -492 M 2.55 B 87.26%
Weighting of Top 10 99.78% 3.0% 100.0% 0.29%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. ISHARES BROAD USD HIGH YI 40.00%
  2. SPDR BLOOMBERG H 29.99%
  3. ISHARES IBOXX HIGH YLD CO 29.97%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High HYTR % Rank
Bonds 		99.51% 0.00% 154.38% 5.10%
Cash 		0.49% -52.00% 100.00% 85.21%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.60% 52.82% 80.90%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 7.09% 68.23%
Other 		0.00% -63.70% 32.06% 62.23%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 17.89% 95.75%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HYTR % Rank
Government 		99.07% 0.00% 99.07% 0.15%
Cash & Equivalents 		0.93% 0.00% 99.98% 87.54%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 45.95% 54.69%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 97.24% 69.35%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 129.69% 99.71%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 4.66% 45.45%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HYTR % Rank
US 		99.51% 0.00% 150.64% 1.17%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 118.12% 99.71%

HYTR - Expenses

Operational Fees

HYTR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.92% 0.03% 18.97% 1.81%
Management Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.84% 34.65%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 8.63%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

HYTR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

HYTR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

HYTR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 255.00% 1.00% 255.00% 100.00%

HYTR - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

HYTR Category Low Category High HYTR % Rank
Dividend Yield 5.83% 0.00% 37.15% 7.71%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

HYTR Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Quarterly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

HYTR Category Low Category High HYTR % Rank
Net Income Ratio 3.28% -2.39% 14.30% 90.00%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

HYTR Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

HYTR - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Joseph Engelberg

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 22, 2020

2.36

2.4%

Joseph Engelberg has served as Chief Research Officer of Counterpoint Mutual Funds, LLC since 2015. Dr. Engelberg has also been an Associate Professor of Finance at University California San Diego, Rady School of Management since 2011. Prior to joining Counterpoint Mutual Funds, LLC, Dr. Engelberg co-founded Counterpoint Asset Management, LLC in 2012. From 2008 to 2011, Dr. Engelberg was an Assistant Professor of Finance at the Kenan-Flagler Business School at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He earned his Ph.D. in Finance from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and earned his B.A. in Mathematics and B.S. in Business Administration from the University of Southern California.

Michael Krause

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 22, 2020

2.36

2.4%

Michael Krause is a co-founder of Counterpoint Mutual Funds, LLC. Prior to founding Counterpoint Mutual Funds, LLC in 2014, Mr. Krause co-founded Counterpoint Asset Management, LLC in 2012 to offer quantitative investment strategies to investment clients. Mr. Krause served as a senior financial risk analyst for San Diego Gas & Electric from 2012 until 2014. Mr. Krause is a CFA® charter holder. He obtained an MBA from the Rady School of Management at the University of California at San Diego in 2012 and a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from San Diego State University. Prior to attending San Diego State University, Mr. Krause worked as a computer and information technology consultant and co-founded Exchange Network Services, Inc., an internet service provider, which earned him the Ernst and Young Entrepreneur of the Year, Northeast Ohio regional award in 1998.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.13 37.79 7.13 8.17

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×