Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (including investment borrowings) in high yield debt securities that are rated below investment grade at the time of purchase or unrated securities deemed by the Fund’s advisor to be of comparable quality. Below investment grade securities are those that, at the time of purchase, are rated lower than “BBB –” by S& P Global Ratings ( “S&P” ), or lower than “Baa3” by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. ( “Moody’s” ), or comparably rated by another nationally recognized statistical rating organization ( “NRSRO” ). High yield debt securities that are rated below investment grade are commonly referred to as “junk” debt. Such securities may include U.S. and non-U.S. corporate debt obligations, bank loans and convertible bonds. For purposes of determining whether a security is below investment grade, the lowest available rating will be considered. The Fund may invest up to 10% of its net assets (including investment borrowings) in non-U.S. securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies. The Fund may invest in non-income producing securities including Distressed Securities (as defined below) and common stocks. Companies whose financial condition is troubled or uncertain and that may be involved in bankruptcy proceedings, reorganizations or financial restructurings are referred to herein as “Distressed Securities.” The Fund invests no more than 15% of its net assets in Distressed Securities, as determined at the time of the investment. The Fund may receive equity, warrants, corporate bonds and other such securities (i) in conjunction with the restructuring or reorganization, as applicable, of an issuer or any debt issued by an issuer, whether accomplished within or outside of a bankruptcy proceeding (or any other similar statutory restructuring or reorganization proceeding) or (ii) together with ( e.g. , as part of a unit or package that includes) one or more high yield debt securities (or other debt instruments) of an issuer. The Fund may also invest in investment grade corporate debt obligations and U.S. government securities to manage overall credit and duration risk. The Fund does not have any portfolio maturity limitation and may invest its assets in securities with short-term, medium-term or long-term maturities. The Fund may also invest in covenant-lite loans, defaulted securities and companies with various market capitalizations. The Fund may, under normal market conditions, invest up to 40% of its net assets (including investment borrowings) in bank loans; however the Fund will invest no more than 15% of its net assets (including investment borrowings) in loans other than first lien senior secured floating rate bank loans. The Fund may invest in listed and over-the-counter derivatives to the extent permitted by the listing rules of the Exchange. Derivatives with comparable economic characteristics to high yield debt securities may be used to satisfy the Fund’s stated policy to invest at least 80% of its net assets (including investment borrowings) in high yield debt securities. The Fund may use certain credit derivatives to take on additional credit risk and obtain exposure to the high yield debt market, including utilizing credit default swap indices ( “CDX” ). The Fund may use CDX exposure in two ways: when the Fund is a buyer of CDX credit protection, it seeks to hedge its exposure to volatility in the high yield debt market; when the Fund is a seller of CDX credit protection, it seeks to gain exposure to the high yield debt market, similar to investing directly in a basket of high yield debt securities. The CDX investments in which the Fund will invest are cleared on an exchange. When the Fund obtains exposure to the high yield debt market using CDX, it will be considered an investment in a derivative with comparable economic characteristics to high yield debt securities for purposes of the Fund’s stated policy to invest at least 80% of its net assets (including investment borrowings) in high yield debt securities. As part of its investment strategy, the Fund intends to maintain both long and short positions in securities under normal market conditions. The Fund takes long positions in securities that the investment advisor believes in the aggregate to have the potential to outperform the Fund’s benchmark, the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained Index (the “Index” ). The Fund takes short positions in securities that the investment advisor believes will decline or in the aggregate will underperform the Index. The Fund’s long positions may total up to 130% of the Fund’s net assets. The Fund’s short positions will range between 0% and 30% of the Fund’s net assets. Under normal market conditions, the Fund takes short positions in U.S. Treasury securities and/or corporate debt obligations, which may be rated investment grade or rated or deemed to be high yield securities. Short sales are transactions in which the Fund sells a security or other instrument (such as an option, forward, futures or other derivative contract) that it does not own. Short selling allows the Fund to profit from a decline in market price to the extent such decline exceeds the transaction costs and the costs of borrowing the securities. If a security sold short increases in price, the Fund may have to cover its short position at a higher price than the short sale price, resulting in a loss. The proceeds received from the Fund’s short sales of securities will generally be used to purchase all or a portion of the Fund’s additional long positions in securities, particularly high yield debt securities. By investing the proceeds received from selling securities short, the Fund could be deemed to be employing a form of leverage, which creates special risks. The use of leverage may increase the Fund’s exposure to long securities positions and make any change in the Fund’s net asset value greater than it would be without the use of leverage, which could result in increased volatility of returns. There is no guarantee that any leveraging strategy the Fund employs will be successful during any period in which it is employed. The Fund’s investment advisor combines a fundamental credit selection process with relative value analysis and top-down macroeconomic perspectives when selecting investment opportunities. The Fund’s investment advisor believes that an evolving investment environment offers varying degrees of investment risk opportunities in the high yield, bank loan and other fixed income instrument markets. To capitalize on attractive investments and effectively manage potential risk, the Fund’s investment advisor believes that the combination of thorough and continuous credit analysis, market evaluation, diversification and the ability to reallocate investments is critical to achieving higher risk-adjusted returns.