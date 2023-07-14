The Fund is an actively-managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective by selecting a focused portfolio of high-yield debt securities, which include senior and subordinated corporate debt obligations (such as loans, bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper). High-yield debt securities are rated below investment grade (that is, securities rated below the top four rating categories of a ratings organization or, if unrated, determined to be of comparable credit quality by the Fund’s sub-advisers) and are commonly referred to as “high-yield” or “junk” bonds.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in high-yield debt securities. The Fund may invest in debt securities issued by foreign issuers, including issuers in emerging markets. The Fund does not have any portfolio maturity limitation and may invest its assets in instruments with short-term, medium-term or long-term maturities. In seeking to achieve its investment objective, the Fund may invest in closed-end funds. The Fund also may invest in equity securities that a sub-adviser believes will yield high dividends or are otherwise consistent with the Fund’s investment objective and in repurchase agreements. The Fund’s strategy may involve frequently buying and selling securities, which may lead to relatively high portfolio turnover. In implementing its investment strategies, the Fund may hold cash and cash equivalents, including money market funds.

The Fund employs a “multi-manager” approach whereby portions of the Fund’s assets are allocated among sub-advisers. The Adviser is responsible for the management of the Fund and supervision of the Fund’s sub-advisers, MacKay Shields LLC (“MacKay Shields”) and WhiteStar Asset Management LLC (“WhiteStar”). Each sub-adviser manages its allocated portion of the Fund’s assets to correspond with its distinct investment style and strategy, as described below, in a manner consistent with the Fund’s investment objective, strategies, and restrictions. The Adviser may allocate assets from or towards each sub-adviser from time to time and may reallocate assets between the sub-advisers. MacKay Shields and WhiteStar act independently of each other and each uses its own methodology for selecting investments.

MacKay Shields. In selecting securities for the Fund’s portfolio, MacKay Shields performs an independent investment analysis of each issuer to determine its creditworthiness. MacKay Shields views credit as either of the highest quality or “D” (i.e., it either pays or does not). MacKay Shields takes a deep value contrarian approach to the credit markets, focusing on absolute value. MacKay Shields believes that structural and technical inefficiencies exist in the secondary credit markets, which create attractive investment opportunities, and that, by holding a diversified but limited number of securities, MacKay Shields’ portion of the portfolio will be constructed of securities that provide exposure to industries believed to offer the most value to the Fund. Companies in the energy sector have significant representation in the high-yield debt securities market.

WhiteStar. WhiteStar employs both “top-down” and “bottom-up” analyses to select investments for the Fund. WhiteStar’s top-down analysis involves a macro analysis of relative asset valuations, long-term industry trends, business cycles, interest rate expectations, credit fundamentals, and technical factors to target specific industry sectors and asset classes in which to invest. WhiteStar’s bottom-up analysis includes a rigorous analysis of the credit fundamentals and capital structure of each potential investment and a determination of relative value compared to alternative investments. Potential investments will be analyzed through a thorough review of the fundamentals of the economy in general and then the particular industry and the strengths and weaknesses of each individual credit. Under this approach, the credit performance of each asset will typically be subjected to stress tests to maximize the selection of investments with favorable risk-adjusted returns.