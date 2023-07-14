Home
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund

HYIN | ETF

$18.82

$11.4 M

10.15%

$1.92

3.19%

Vitals

YTD Return

7.4%

1 yr return

1.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$11.4 M

Holdings in Top 10

35.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$18.9
$16.27
$21.71

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 3.19%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

HYIN - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 10.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    WisdomTree Trust
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Marlene Walker-Smith

Fund Description

The Fund employs a “passive management” – or indexing – investment approach designed to track the performance of the Index. The Fund generally uses a representative sampling strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning it generally will invest in a sample of the securities in the Index whose risk, return and other characteristics resemble the risk, return and other characteristics of the Index as a whole. Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) will be invested in component securities of the Index and investments that have economic characteristics that are substantially identical to the economic characteristics of such component securities.

The Index is provided by Gapstow Capital Partners, L.P. (the “Index Provider”) and is designed to provide diversified exposure to alternative credit sectors. The Index is comprised of registered closed-end investment companies (“CEFs”), including CEFs that have elected to be regulated as “business development companies” (“BDCs” and, together with CEFs, the “Underlying Funds”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as

amended (the “1940 Act”), and real estate investment trusts (“REITs” and, together with Underlying Funds, the “Vehicles”) that are listed and publicly traded on a major U.S. stock exchange.

To be eligible for inclusion in the Index, a Vehicle must: (i) be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), (ii) be listed and publicly traded on a major U.S. stock exchange, (iii) have intra-day pricing provided by such exchange, (iv) have traded for at least the most recent 90 calendar days, (v) have a permanent capital structure (i.e., Vehicles that have a relatively stable number of shares outstanding, such as a CEF that rarely issues new shares or redeems existing shares), (vi) be perpetual (i.e., without set maturity or termination dates such as target or term funds), (vii) not invest primarily in other Vehicles (e.g., not be a CEF that invests primarily in other CEFs), (viii) have a stated objective of investing primarily in public high-yield corporate bonds (“junk bonds”) and broadly-syndicated loans, private middle market corporate loans, collateralized loan obligations, mortgage-backed securities, other asset-backed securities and/or real estate loans, (ix) have a six-month average daily market capitalization of greater than $100 million, and (x) have a six-month average daily trading volume greater than $750,000.

Vehicles meeting the foregoing requirements are classified based on the Vehicle’s investment holdings in the following alternative credit sectors: (i) private corporate lending, (ii) public corporate debt, (iii) commercial real estate lending, (iv) agency real estate debt, (v) non-agency real estate debt, and (vi) multi-sector alternative credit. To meet classification requirements, at least 75% of a Vehicle’s investment holdings must provide exposure to a foregoing sector to be classified within that sector. Within each sector, eligible Vehicles are selected based on market capitalization until approximately thirty-five (35) Vehicles spanning the foregoing sectors are included as constituents. Constituents in the Index are equal-weighted. The Index is rebalanced quarterly and reconstituted semi-annually.

To the extent the Index concentrates (i.e., holds 25% or more of its total assets) in the securities of a particular industry or group of industries, the Fund will concentrate its investments to approximately the same extent as the Index.

Read More

HYIN - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HYIN Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.4% -21.8% 17.7% 95.39%
1 Yr 1.8% -26.4% 18.0% 43.88%
3 Yr 0.0%* -29.6% 52.0% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -33.0% 28.7% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -27.0% 12.7% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HYIN Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.1% -31.8% 18.4% N/A
2021 N/A -14.3% 103.5% N/A
2020 N/A -20.2% 60.6% N/A
2019 N/A -13.4% 10.9% N/A
2018 N/A -12.3% 4.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HYIN Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -21.8% 28.6% 99.86%
1 Yr N/A -26.4% 38.5% 44.25%
3 Yr N/A* -29.6% 52.0% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -33.0% 29.9% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -27.0% 16.1% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HYIN Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.1% -31.8% 18.4% N/A
2021 N/A -14.3% 103.5% N/A
2020 N/A -20.2% 60.6% N/A
2019 N/A -13.4% 10.9% N/A
2018 N/A -12.3% 4.7% N/A

HYIN - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

HYIN Category Low Category High HYIN % Rank
Net Assets 11.4 M 100 124 B 99.29%
Number of Holdings 36 2 8175 88.66%
Net Assets in Top 10 3.67 M -1.57 B 20.5 B 90.59%
Weighting of Top 10 35.78% 4.3% 100.0% 44.95%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. State Street Navigator Securities Lending Government Money Market Portfolio 17.90%
  2. Angel Oak Mortgage Inc 4.27%
  3. Hercules Capital Inc 3.20%
  4. Main Street Capital Corp 3.14%
  5. Owl Rock Capital Corp 3.12%
  6. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund 3.06%
  7. FS KKR Capital Corp 3.04%
  8. Oxford Lane Capital Corp 2.99%
  9. Arbor Realty Trust Inc 2.97%
  10. Ladder Capital Corp 2.94%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High HYIN % Rank
Stocks 		99.53% -38.22% 261.12% 0.28%
Cash 		7.90% -261.12% 258.91% 92.39%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 31.88% 36.10%
Other 		0.00% -25.82% 276.99% 94.74%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 33.50% 74.55%
Bonds 		0.00% -150.81% 188.92% 92.67%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HYIN % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 44.64%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 33.40% 35.66%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 3.74%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 53.12%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 37.41%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 19.20%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 72.07%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 42.64%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 99.97% 38.90%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 89.95% 48.88%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 39.15%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HYIN % Rank
US 		99.53% -40.06% 261.12% 0.28%
Non US 		0.00% -6.04% 17.73% 21.02%

HYIN - Expenses

Operational Fees

HYIN Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 3.19% 0.01% 6.46% 4.03%
Management Fee 0.01% 0.00% 2.29% 22.75%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

HYIN Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

HYIN Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

HYIN Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 496.00% N/A

HYIN - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

HYIN Category Low Category High HYIN % Rank
Dividend Yield 10.15% 0.00% 17.29% 95.05%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

HYIN Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

HYIN Category Low Category High HYIN % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -1.55% 11.51% 8.08%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

HYIN Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

HYIN - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Marlene Walker-Smith

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 04, 2021

1.07

1.1%

Marlene is head of equity index portfolio management. She leads the team of equity index portfolio managers managing US and non-US equity index portfolios and is responsible for the refinement and implementation of the entire equity index portfolio management process. Previously, Marlene served as a senior portfolio manager within the equity index team and prior to joining the equity index team was an equity trader for the firm. Prior to joining the firm in 1995, Marlene was a trader for Banc One Investment Advisors Corporation and a brokerage services manager for Mid Atlantic Capital Corporation. Marlene has been in the investment industry since 1990. Marlene earned an MBA in finance from the University of Pittsburgh and a BA in history and Russian from Washington & Jefferson College.

David France

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2021

0.92

0.9%

Mr. France is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. He has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2009.

Todd Frysinger

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2021

0.92

0.9%

Mr. Frysinger is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. He has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2007.

Vlasta Sheremeta

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2021

0.92

0.9%

Ms. Sheremeta is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. She has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2011.

Michael Stoll

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2021

0.92

0.9%

Mr. Stoll is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. He has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2005.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 28.19 5.64 3.19

