The Fund employs a “passive management” – or indexing – investment approach designed to track the performance of the Index. The Fund generally uses a representative sampling strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning it generally will invest in a sample of the securities in the Index whose risk, return and other characteristics resemble the risk, return and other characteristics of the Index as a whole. Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) will be invested in component securities of the Index and investments that have economic characteristics that are substantially identical to the economic characteristics of such component securities.

The Index is provided by Gapstow Capital Partners, L.P. (the “Index Provider”) and is designed to provide diversified exposure to alternative credit sectors. The Index is comprised of registered closed-end investment companies (“CEFs”), including CEFs that have elected to be regulated as “business development companies” (“BDCs” and, together with CEFs, the “Underlying Funds”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as

amended (the “1940 Act”), and real estate investment trusts (“REITs” and, together with Underlying Funds, the “Vehicles”) that are listed and publicly traded on a major U.S. stock exchange.

To be eligible for inclusion in the Index, a Vehicle must: (i) be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), (ii) be listed and publicly traded on a major U.S. stock exchange, (iii) have intra-day pricing provided by such exchange, (iv) have traded for at least the most recent 90 calendar days, (v) have a permanent capital structure (i.e., Vehicles that have a relatively stable number of shares outstanding, such as a CEF that rarely issues new shares or redeems existing shares), (vi) be perpetual (i.e., without set maturity or termination dates such as target or term funds), (vii) not invest primarily in other Vehicles (e.g., not be a CEF that invests primarily in other CEFs), (viii) have a stated objective of investing primarily in public high-yield corporate bonds (“junk bonds”) and broadly-syndicated loans, private middle market corporate loans, collateralized loan obligations, mortgage-backed securities, other asset-backed securities and/or real estate loans, (ix) have a six-month average daily market capitalization of greater than $100 million, and (x) have a six-month average daily trading volume greater than $750,000.

Vehicles meeting the foregoing requirements are classified based on the Vehicle’s investment holdings in the following alternative credit sectors: (i) private corporate lending, (ii) public corporate debt, (iii) commercial real estate lending, (iv) agency real estate debt, (v) non-agency real estate debt, and (vi) multi-sector alternative credit. To meet classification requirements, at least 75% of a Vehicle’s investment holdings must provide exposure to a foregoing sector to be classified within that sector. Within each sector, eligible Vehicles are selected based on market capitalization until approximately thirty-five (35) Vehicles spanning the foregoing sectors are included as constituents. Constituents in the Index are equal-weighted. The Index is rebalanced quarterly and reconstituted semi-annually.

To the extent the Index concentrates (i.e., holds 25% or more of its total assets) in the securities of a particular industry or group of industries, the Fund will concentrate its investments to approximately the same extent as the Index.