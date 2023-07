The Fund invests in financial instruments that ProShare Advisors believes, in combination, should track the performance of the Index. The Index is comprised of (a) long positions in USD-denominated high yield corporate bonds (“high yield bonds”) and (b) short positions in U.S. Treasury notes or bonds (“Treasury Securities”) of, in aggregate, approximate equivalent duration to the high yield bonds. The Index is constructed and maintained by FTSE International Limited. By taking these short Treasury Securities positions, the Index seeks to mitigate the negative impact of rising Treasury interest rates (“interest rates”) on the performance of high yield bonds (conversely limiting the positive impact of falling interest rates). The short positions are not intended to mitigate other factors influencing the price of high yield bonds, such as credit risk, which may have a greater impact than rising or falling interest rates. The long high yield bond positions included in the Index are designed to represent the more liquid universe of high yield bonds offered within the United States. Currently, the bonds eligible for inclusion in the Index include high yield bonds that are issued by companies domiciled in the U.S. and Canada, and that: are fixed rate and non-convertible (including callable bonds); have a maximum rating of Ba1/BB+ and minimum rating of Ca/C by both Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”) and Standard and Poor’s Financial Services, LLC (“S&P”); and are subject to minimum issue outstanding, minimum time-to-maturity and maximum-time from issuance criteria. Pay-in-kind and zero-coupon bonds are excluded. No more than two issues from each issuer are allowed, and no more than two percent (2%) of the Index is allocated to any single issuer. The Index is reconstituted and rebalanced (including a reset of the interest rate hedge) on a monthly basis. Relative to a long-only investment in the same high yield bonds, the Index is designed to outperform in a rising interest rate environment and underperform in a falling or static interest rate environment. Performance of the Index may be particularly poor in risk-averse, flight-to-quality environments when it is common for high yield bonds to decline in value and for interest rates to fall. In addition, the performance of the Index, and by extension the Fund, depends on many factors beyond rising or falling interest rates, such as the perceived level of credit risk in the high yield bond positions. These factors may be as or more important to the performance of the Index than the impact of interest rates. As such, there is no guarantee that the Index, and accordingly, the Fund, will have positive performance even in environments of sharply rising interest rates. The Index is published under the Bloomberg ticker symbol “CFIIHYHG”. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in high-yield bonds included in the Index. The Fund will invest principally in the financial instruments set forth below. The Fund expects that its cash balances maintained in connection with the use of financial instruments will typically be held in money market instruments. • Debt Instruments — The Fund invests in debt instruments, primarily high yield bonds, that are issued by corporate issuers that are rated below “investment-grade” by both Moody’s and S&P. Credit rating agencies evaluate issuers and assign ratings based on their opinions of the issuer’s ability to pay interest and principal as scheduled. Those issuers with a greater risk of default — not paying interest or principal in a timely manner — are rated below investment grade. Such debt instruments may include Rule 144A securities, which generally are restricted securities that are only available to “qualified” investors. • Derivatives — The Fund invests in derivatives, which are financial instruments whose value is derived from the value of an underlying asset or assets, such as stocks, bonds, funds (including exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”)), interest rates or indexes. The Fund primarily invests in derivatives as a substitute for obtaining short exposure in U.S. Treasury Securities but may also do so to a limited extent to obtain high yield bond exposure. These derivatives principally include: ○ Futures Contracts — Standardized contracts traded on, or subject to the rules of, an exchange that call for the future delivery of a specified quantity and type of asset at a specified time and place or, alternatively, may call for cash settlement. The Fund will use futures contracts to obtain short exposure to U.S. Treasury Securities. ProShare Advisors uses a mathematical approach to investing. Using this approach, ProShare Advisors determines the type, quantity and mix of investment positions that it believes, in combination, the Fund should hold to produce returns consistent with the Fund’s investment objective. The Fund may invest in or gain exposure to only a representative sample of the securities in the Index or to securities not contained in the Index or in financial instruments, with the intent of obtaining exposure with aggregate characteristics similar to those of the Index. In managing the assets of the Fund, ProShare Advisors does not invest the assets of the Fund in securities or financial instruments based on ProShare Advisors’ view of the investment merit of a particular security, instrument, or company, nor does it conduct conventional investment research or analysis or forecast market movement or trends. The Fund seeks to remain fully invested at all times in securities and/or financial instruments that, in combination, provide exposure to the returns of the Index without regard to market conditions, trends or direction. In seeking to match the general credit profile of the Index, ProShare Advisors will rely solely on credit ratings provided by Moody’s and S&P. To the extent the Fund is overweight in a security that is perceived by the markets to have increased credit risk, the Fund’s performance will be adversely affected. The Fund will concentrate (i.e., invest in securities that represent 25 percent or more of the value of the Index) or focus (i.e., invest in securities that represent a substantial portion of its value, but less than 25 percent) its investments in a particular industry or group of industries to approximately the same extent the Index is so concentrated or focused. As of May 31, 2022, the Index’s long exposure was concentrated in the industrials industry group. Please see “Investment Objectives, Principal Investment Strategies and Related Risks” in the Fund’s Prospectus for additional details.