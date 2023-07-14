Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
2.7%
1 yr return
5.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$125 M
Holdings in Top 10
14.0%
Expense Ratio 0.70%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
|Period
|HYBL Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.7%
|-39.9%
|6.2%
|N/A
|1 Yr
|5.9%
|-22.1%
|21.3%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-14.2%
|66.8%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-13.6%
|37.2%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-9.3%
|16.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|HYBL Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-44.3%
|3.7%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-56.9%
|9.2%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-53.7%
|70.9%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-33.7%
|5.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-9.4%
|12.0%
|N/A
|HYBL
|Category Low
|Category High
|HYBL % Rank
|Net Assets
|125 M
|1.47 M
|26.2 B
|74.42%
|Number of Holdings
|541
|2
|2736
|42.24%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|16.4 M
|-492 M
|2.55 B
|72.37%
|Weighting of Top 10
|14.04%
|3.0%
|100.0%
|43.33%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HYBL % Rank
|Bonds
|97.94%
|0.00%
|154.38%
|11.40%
|Cash
|8.18%
|-52.00%
|100.00%
|80.79%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.60%
|52.82%
|84.93%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|14.10%
|74.87%
|Other
|0.00%
|-63.70%
|32.06%
|67.24%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.89%
|66.05%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HYBL % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|8.18%
|0.00%
|99.98%
|84.19%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.95%
|64.16%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|97.24%
|14.62%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|37.15%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.17%
|56.79%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.07%
|69.17%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HYBL % Rank
|US
|97.94%
|0.00%
|150.64%
|13.16%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|96.17%
|60.79%
|HYBL Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.70%
|0.02%
|3.87%
|63.68%
|Management Fee
|0.01%
|0.00%
|1.84%
|85.68%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.50%
|N/A
|HYBL Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|HYBL Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|HYBL Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|1.00%
|327.00%
|N/A
|HYBL
|Category Low
|Category High
|HYBL % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|7.76%
|0.00%
|39.36%
|95.55%
|HYBL
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|HYBL
|Category Low
|Category High
|HYBL % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-2.39%
|14.30%
|N/A
|HYBL
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jul 10, 2023
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 07, 2023
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 05, 2023
|$0.170
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 10, 2023
|$0.170
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 07, 2023
|$0.170
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 07, 2023
|$0.170
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2022
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2022
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 07, 2022
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 07, 2022
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 08, 2022
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 05, 2022
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 08, 2022
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 07, 2022
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 06, 2022
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 07, 2022
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 16, 2022
0.28
0.3%
Adam is Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager at Blackstone Credit. Adam joined DCI in 2005 and has experience in a variety of roles at DCI including client service, performance analysis, and project management. Adam leads a team responsible for day-to-day management of the systematic credit portfolios with a particular focus on cash corporate bond trading. Prior to joining Blackstone / DCI, Adam spent six years at JP Morgan and predecessor companies as a vice president and senior risk advisor in various risk management and audit capacities - with responsibility for credit and rate markets, and corporate treasury business coverage. Adam graduated from Arizona State University with a B.S. in Finance.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 16, 2022
0.28
0.3%
Bonnie Brookshaw is a Managing Director and a Portfolio Manager for Blackstone Credit's U.S. loan separately managed accounts, commingled funds and exchange-traded funds. Previously, Ms. Brookshaw was responsible for the management and implementation of the day-to-day investment strategy for the U.S. CLOs. Prior to joining Blackstone in 2002, Ms. Brookshaw worked at CIBC World Markets and was responsible for the transaction logistics and settlement functions for the structured investment vehicles managed by Trimaran Advisors, L.L.C. Ms. Brookshaw received a B.A. from the State University of New York at Oswego.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 16, 2022
0.28
0.3%
Daniel T. McMullen is a Senior Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager with GSO Capital Partners LP (“GSO”), and serves as lead Portfolio Manager of the Portfolio. Since joining Blackstone in 2002, Mr. McMullen's responsibilities have included the coordination of the group's capital markets activities for broadly distributed transactions. Mr. McMullen serves as the group's senior representative for a number of financial intermediaries. Before joining Blackstone, Mr. McMullen worked at CIBC World Markets, most recently as a Director and Senior Investment Analyst for the structured investment vehicles managed by Trimaran Advisors, L. L. C. Prior to that, Mr. McMullen was a Director in the Investment Banking Group at CIBC, specializing in the aerospace and defense industries. Before joining CIBC in 1996, Mr. McMullen was employed at The Chase Manhattan Bank where he worked in the Corporate Finance Healthcare Group. Mr. McMullen has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and received a BA from the University of Rochester where he graduated cum laude.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 16, 2022
0.28
0.3%
Daniel H. Smith is a Senior Managing Director of The Blackstone Group and Co-Head of the GSO Debt Funds Group. Mr. Smith Co-Chairs the unit’s Investment and Management Committee where he is involved in the strategic direction of the business as well as oversight of the investment process. Prior to joining Blackstone Credit, then known as GSO Capital Partners in 2005, Mr. Smith was Managing Partner and Co-head of RBC Capital Market’s Alternative Investments Unit at Royal Bank of Canada in New York. This business unit managed structured funds, a portfolio of mezzanine debt investments and the bank’s portfolio of limited partnership interests in various private equity funds. Mr. Smith joined RBC in 2001 from Indosuez Capital, a division of Crédit Agricole Indosuez, where he was a Co-Head and Managing Director overseeing the firm’s debt investments business and merchant banking activities. Prior to Indosuez Capital, Mr. Smith was a Principal at Frye-Louis Capital Management in Chicago. He began his career in investment management in 1987 at Van Kampen American Capital (f/k/a Van Kampen Merritt), a mutual fund company in Chicago where he held a variety of positions including co-head of the firm’s high-yield investment group and head of the firm’s equity fund complex. Mr. Smith received a BS in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Southern California and a Masters in Management from the J.L. Kellogg Graduate School of Management at Northwestern University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 16, 2022
0.28
0.3%
Gordon McKemie is a Principal of The Blackstone Group L.P. and a portfolio manager for CCS. Mr. McKemie is also responsible for the evaluation and ongoing analysis of primary and secondary fixed income investments across multiple industries. Prior to joining GSO, Mr. McKemie was an Associate in Leveraged Finance at Citigroup and an Assistant Vice President in high yield research at Barclays Capital. He began his career at Lehman Brothers. Mr. McKemie received a B.B.A. from Goizueta Business School at Emory University. Mr. McKemie has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 16, 2022
0.28
0.3%
Mr. Paul Harrison serves as Chief Investment Officer at DCI.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.13
|37.79
|7.07
|2.92
