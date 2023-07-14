The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the ICE BofA BB US High Yield Constrained Index (the “Underlying Index”), which measures the performance of the BB (or its equivalent) fixed-rate, U.S. dollar-denominated, corporate bond market. The Underlying Index is a subset of the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained Index that is market capitalization-weighted with a 2% cap on any one issuer and a pro rata distribution of any excess weight across the remaining issuers in the Underlying Index.

The Underlying Index includes U.S. dollar-denominated securities issued by U.S. and non-U.S. industrials, utility and financial corporate issuers, with maturities of one year or more, that have $250 million or more of outstanding face value. Only securities rated BB+ through BB-, based on an average of Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”), Fitch Ratings, Inc. (“Fitch”), and S&P Global Ratings, are eligible for the Underlying Index. Securities rated BB+ and below are generally considered non-investment

grade (commonly referred to as “junk bonds”). The securities in the Underlying Index are updated on the last calendar day of each month.

The Fund will invest in non-U.S. issuers to the extent necessary for it to track the Underlying Index. As of October 31, 2022, a significant portion of the Underlying Index is represented by securities of companies in the energy industry or sector. The components of the Underlying Index, and the degree to which these components represent certain industries, are likely to change over time.

BFA uses a “passive” or indexing approach to try to achieve the Fund’s investment objective. Unlike many investment companies, the Fund does not try to “beat” the index it tracks and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued.

Indexing may eliminate the chance that the Fund will substantially outperform the Underlying Index but also may reduce some of the risks of active management, such as poor security selection. Indexing seeks to achieve lower costs and better after-tax performance by aiming to keep portfolio turnover low in comparison to actively managed investment companies.

BFA uses a representative sampling indexing strategy to manage the Fund. “Representative sampling” is an indexing strategy that involves investing in a representative sample of securities that collectively has an investment profile similar to that of an applicable underlying index. The securities selected are expected to have, in the aggregate, investment characteristics (based on factors such as market value and industry weightings), fundamental

characteristics (such as return variability, duration ( i.e. , a security's price sensitivity to a change in interest rates), maturity or credit ratings and yield) and liquidity measures similar to those of an applicable underlying index. The Fund may or may not hold all of the securities in the Underlying Index.

The Fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the Underlying Index, and the Fund will invest at least 90% of its assets in fixed income securities of the types included in the Underlying Index that BFA believes will help the Fund track the Underlying Index. The Fund will invest no more than 10% of its assets in futures, options and swaps contracts that BFA believes will help the Fund track the Underlying Index as well as in fixed income securities other than the types included in the Underlying Index, but which BFA believes will help the Fund track the Underlying Index. Cash and cash equivalent investments associated with a derivative position will be treated as part of that position for the purposes of calculating the percentage of investments included in the Underlying Index. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Underlying Index before fees and expenses of the Fund.

The Fund will invest in privately-issued securities, including those that are normally purchased pursuant to Rule 144A or Regulation S promulgated under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “1933 Act”).

The Fund may lend securities representing up to one-third of the value of the Fund's total assets (including the value of any collateral received).

The Underlying Index is owned, maintained and administered by ICE

Data Indices, LLC (the “Index Provider” or “IDI”), which is independent of the Fund and BFA. The Index Provider determines the composition and relative weightings of the securities in the Underlying Index and publishes information regarding the market value of the Underlying Index.