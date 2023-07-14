Home
Rating
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Vitals

YTD Return

-1.0%

1 yr return

3.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

8.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

8.6%

Net Assets

$95.4 M

Holdings in Top 10

25.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$32.8
$29.47
$34.40

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.70%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 152.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

HUSV - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -6.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 11.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 10.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.42%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    First Trust
  • Inception Date
    Aug 24, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    2900002
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Michael Dickson

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets (including investment borrowings) in common stocks of domestic companies listed and traded on U.S. national securities exchanges that Horizon Investments, LLC (“Horizon” or the “Sub-Advisor”) believes exhibit low future expected volatility. The goal of this strategy is to capture upside price movements in rising markets and reduce downside risk when markets decline. To implement this strategy, the Sub-Advisor employs volatility forecasting models to forecast future expected volatility. The strategy is largely quantitative and rules-based, but also includes multiple parameters over which the Sub-Advisor may exercise discretion (including, but not limited to, the number of holdings and the weightings of particular holdings) in connection with its active management of the Fund.To begin, the Sub-Advisor gathers pricing and generates return data for the starting universe, which is comprised of common stocks of large cap domestic companies listed and traded on U.S. national securities exchanges. The Sub-Advisor then conducts volatility forecasts for securities comprising the starting universe and ranks them from low to high based on their volatility forecasts. The Sub-Advisor targets 50-200 securities for inclusion in the portfolio based on future expected volatility. Once the final portfolio is selected, the Sub-Advisor gives larger weights to securities with lower future expected volatility and has the ability to adjust how aggressive the weighting scheme is depending on market conditions. The Sub-Advisor periodically rebalances and reallocates the portfolio using this methodology, which may result in higher levels of portfolio turnover.
Read More

HUSV - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HUSV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -1.0% -14.3% 36.7% 98.27%
1 Yr 3.5% -34.8% 38.6% 85.09%
3 Yr 8.9%* -27.6% 93.5% 26.10%
5 Yr 8.6%* -30.4% 97.2% 15.29%
10 Yr 0.0%* -18.7% 37.4% 74.76%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HUSV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -6.3% -56.3% 28.9% 1.29%
2021 12.3% -20.5% 152.6% 11.96%
2020 1.8% -13.9% 183.6% 81.73%
2019 6.2% -8.3% 8.9% 28.54%
2018 -0.4% -13.5% 12.6% 1.86%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HUSV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -6.1% -20.5% 36.7% 89.83%
1 Yr 7.2% -34.8% 40.3% 69.22%
3 Yr 11.5%* -27.6% 93.5% 12.28%
5 Yr 10.5%* -29.7% 97.2% 9.04%
10 Yr N/A* -13.5% 37.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HUSV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -6.3% -56.3% 28.9% 1.29%
2021 12.3% -20.5% 152.6% 12.50%
2020 1.8% -13.9% 183.6% 81.65%
2019 6.2% -8.3% 8.9% 29.13%
2018 -0.4% -10.9% 12.6% 4.42%

HUSV - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

HUSV Category Low Category High HUSV % Rank
Net Assets 95.4 M 1.01 M 1.21 T 85.24%
Number of Holdings 76 2 4154 63.36%
Net Assets in Top 10 24.3 M 288 K 270 B 87.13%
Weighting of Top 10 24.99% 1.8% 106.2% 82.98%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. COCA-COLA CO/THE 2.53%
  2. MCDONALDS CORP 2.44%
  3. JOHNSON JOHNSON 2.35%
  4. YUM! BRANDS INC 2.34%
  5. ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC 2.32%
  6. CISCO SYSTEMS INC 2.31%
  7. INTL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP 2.25%
  8. PROCTER GAMBLE CO/THE 2.15%
  9. PEPSICO INC 2.08%
  10. ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC 1.98%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High HUSV % Rank
Stocks 		99.87% 0.00% 130.24% 15.65%
Cash 		0.13% -102.29% 100.00% 82.84%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 50.87%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 51.02%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 48.64%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 48.76%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HUSV % Rank
Industrials 		17.23% 0.00% 29.90% 4.50%
Consumer Defense 		16.18% 0.00% 47.71% 2.21%
Utilities 		15.25% 0.00% 20.91% 0.31%
Healthcare 		14.42% 0.00% 60.70% 50.61%
Financial Services 		11.98% 0.00% 55.59% 79.31%
Technology 		9.65% 0.00% 48.94% 95.19%
Consumer Cyclical 		6.55% 0.00% 30.33% 89.08%
Real Estate 		5.15% 0.00% 31.91% 6.41%
Communication Services 		1.54% 0.00% 27.94% 96.11%
Energy 		1.10% 0.00% 41.64% 82.06%
Basic Materials 		0.96% 0.00% 25.70% 90.23%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HUSV % Rank
US 		98.75% 0.00% 127.77% 16.48%
Non US 		1.12% 0.00% 32.38% 61.10%

HUSV - Expenses

Operational Fees

HUSV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.70% 0.01% 49.27% 58.77%
Management Fee 0.70% 0.00% 2.00% 81.01%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 10.79%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

HUSV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

HUSV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

HUSV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 152.00% 0.00% 496.00% 95.81%

HUSV - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

HUSV Category Low Category High HUSV % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.36% 0.00% 23.92% 1.58%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

HUSV Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

HUSV Category Low Category High HUSV % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.42% -54.00% 6.06% 7.46%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

HUSV Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

HUSV - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael Dickson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 24, 2016

5.77

5.8%

Dr. Dickson serves as Head of Portfolio Management and in this role oversees all investment strategies managed by Horizon. He also conducts research on the development of quantitative methods and strategies that support Horizon’s investment process and new product development. His research is published in scholarly journals and he frequently speaks on these topics at industry conferences. In previous roles at Horizon, he served as Director of Structured Financial Solutions and as a portfolio manager with an emphasis on retirement income and protection strategies. Dr. Dickson specializes in the areas of empirical asset pricing, portfolio construction, and factor models. Both during and after his Ph.D. studies he taught undergraduate and graduate school coursework in finance and portfolio management at UNC Charlotte. Prior to earning his Ph.D. he worked in financial analysis support roles at Premier, Inc. and Global Compliance. Dr. Dickson received his BS in Chemistry from Winthrop University and both an MS in Economics and Ph.D. in Finance from UNC Charlotte.

Scott Ladner

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 24, 2016

5.77

5.8%

Mr. Ladner serves as Chief Investment Officer and is the Chair of the Investment Committee for Horizon. In these capacities, he oversees all aspects of the Investment Management division for the firm. He also provides the Investment Management division with Macro analysis and interpretation of global derivatives, credit, foreign exchange, equity, and funding markets. His previous roles at Horizon included Head of Risk and Director of Quantitative & Alternative Strategies. Prior to Horizon, Mr. Ladner was a founder of Charlotte Global Advisors and Principal Guard, LLC. Mr. Ladner helped to launch an equity index volatility and dispersion trading unit at PEΔK6 Investments in Chicago, a proprietary listed option and volatility trading firm. Previously at First Union/Wachovia, Mr. Ladner founded and ran the equity swap and forwards portfolio while also managing equity option and volatility portfolios. He also co-founded and managed the Risk Arbitrage and Special Situations portfolio.Mr. Ladner then managed the swaption and cap/floor portion of the bank’s interest rate derivatives portfolio. Mr. Ladner received his BA in Economics and Russian Language & Literature from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Steven Clark

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 24, 2016

5.77

5.8%

Dr. Clark serves as Managing Director of Structured Financial Solutions for Horizon. He is also an Associate Professor of Finance at UNC Charlotte, where he conducts research in the areas of mathematical finance, derivative securities, asset pricing, and financial econometrics. His work at Horizon focuses on volatility forecasting models, dynamic factor models, and other quantitative methods. He has a Ph.D. in Mathematical Sciences (with a concentration in applied probability and stochastic modeling) and a Ph.D. in Applied Economics (with a concentration in financial economics), both from Clemson University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.18 2.42

