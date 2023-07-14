The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of the Index or in depositary receipts representing securities of the Index. The Index, which was developed and is provided by ROBO Global, LLC® (the “Index Provider”), is designed to measure the performance of companies that have a portion of their business and revenue derived from the field of healthcare technology as described below, and the potential to grow within this space through innovation and market adoption of such companies’ products and services (“Healthcare Technology Companies”). Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in securities of Healthcare Technology Companies. This investment policy may be changed without shareholder approval, upon 60 days’ notice to shareholders.

Companies eligible for inclusion in the Index are those included in the ROBO Global Healthcare Technology Database (the “HTEC Database”), a proprietary database, created and maintained by the Index Provider, of companies that have a portion of their business associated with medical technology and health care innovation. To construct the Index, the Index Provider applies the ROBO Global HealthCare Technology Industry Classification, which classifies Healthcare Technology Companies included in the HTEC Database into the following sub-sectors: (1) diagnostic; (2) lab process automation; (3) regenerative medicine; (4) precision medicine; (5) data and analytics; (6) telehealth; (7) robotics; (8) medical instruments; and (9) genomics.

Each eligible company is individually analyzed and then given a “HTEC Score” ranging from 1 to 100, comprised of factors representing levels of revenue a company receives from innovative healthcare technologies, as well as technology and market leadership within the healthcare technology space. Companies whose HTEC Score is greater than or equal to 50 and that meet the market capitalization and liquidity requirements described below are eligible for inclusion in the Index. The Index is comprised of a minimum of 50 constituents and a maximum of 100 constituents. Companies in the Index are reweighted at each rebalance according to their HTEC Score. Scores are reviewed on an ongoing basis by reevaluating the factors described above.

Eligible Index components are exchange-listed equity securities of Healthcare Technology Companies that have a market capitalization exceeding $200 million at the time of inclusion on the Index and a minimum trailing 3-month composite average daily value of $2 million at the time of inclusion.

The Index consists of securities of both U.S. and foreign issuers, including securities of issuers located in emerging market countries. The Index Provider expects, under normal circumstances, at least 20% of the Index components to represent securities of non-U.S. issuers. The Index may include China A-shares, which are shares of mainland China-based companies that trade on the Chinese stock exchanges. The Index is rebalanced and additions are made quarterly. Deletions from the Index may be made at any time due to changes in business, mergers, acquisitions, bankruptcies, suspensions, de-listings and spin-offs, or for other reasons as determined at the sole discretion of the Index Provider. The Index is unmanaged and cannot be invested in directly.

The Fund employs a “passive management” investment strategy in seeking to achieve its investment objective. The Fund generally will use a replication methodology, meaning it will invest in all of the securities comprising the Index in proportion to the weightings in the Index. However, the Fund may utilize a sampling methodology under various circumstances, including when it may not be possible or practicable to purchase all of the securities in the Index. The Adviser expects that over time, if the Fund has sufficient assets, the correlation between the Fund’s performance, before fees and expenses, and that of the Index will be 95% or better. A figure of 100% would indicate perfect correlation.

The Fund will concentrate its investments (i.e., invest more than 25% of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries to approximately the same extent that the Index concentrates in an industry or group of industries. As of August 1, 2022, the Index was concentrated in the Health Care Equipment & Services Industry Group. In addition, in replicating the Index, the Fund may from time to time invest a significant portion of its assets in the securities of companies in one or more sectors. As of August 1, 2022, the Index had a significant amount of investment exposure in the Health Care Sector.

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in investments that are not included in the Index, but which the Adviser believes will help the Fund track the Index.

The Fund is non-diversified under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”) and may invest a greater percentage of its assets in a particular issuer than a diversified fund.

The Index Provider is not affiliated with the Fund or the Adviser. The Index Provider developed the methodology for determining the securities to be included in the Index and for the ongoing maintenance of the Index. The Index is calculated by Solactive AG, which is not affiliated with the Fund or the Adviser.