Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF

Active ETF
HTAB
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$19.42 -0.06 -0.31%
primary theme
U.S. Intermediate-Term Bond Duration
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF

HTAB | Active ETF

$19.42

$127 M

4.00%

$0.78

0.39%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.8%

1 yr return

1.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.6%

Net Assets

$127 M

Holdings in Top 10

27.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$19.5
$18.07
$19.93

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.39%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 199.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

HTAB - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -6.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.14%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Hartford Mutual Funds
  • Inception Date
    Apr 18, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    4300000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Julio Bonilla

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of fixed income debt instruments of varying maturities. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in U.S. dollar-denominated, investment-grade fixed income debt instruments. Fixed income debt instruments include bonds, debt securities and other similar instruments issued by various U.S. and non-U.S. public or private-sector entities.The fixed income debt instruments in which the Fund may invest include securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government and its agencies, government-sponsored enterprise securities, corporate bonds, mortgage-backed securities (including “to be announced” or “TBA” transactions), asset-backed securities, municipal securities, sovereign debt and debt securities issued by supranational organizations. They may pay fixed, variable, or floating interest rates. “Investment-grade” securities are securities that are rated by at least one major rating agency in one of its top four rating categories, or, if unrated, are determined by the Fund’s sub-advisers to be of similar quality, at the time of purchase. In the case of a split rated security (that is, two or more rating agencies give a security different ratings), the average rating shall apply. The Fund may invest without limit in U.S. dollar denominated foreign securities. The Fund may also invest a portion of its assets in cash and cash equivalents. Schroder Investment Management North America Inc. (“SIMNA”) serves as the Fund’s sub-adviser. SIMNA may use a sub-sub-adviser, Schroder Investment Management North America Limited (“SIMNA Ltd.”), which is an affiliate. References to “Sub-Advisers” include SIMNA Ltd., as applicable, with respect to its role as the Fund’s sub-sub-adviser.The Fund may invest in fixed income securities of any maturity or duration. The Fund’s effective duration may vary over time depending on the Sub-Advisers’ assessment of market and economic conditions and other factors. The Fund may trade securities actively.In seeking to achieve the Fund’s investment objective, the Sub-Advisers’ employ a tax-aware investing strategy that attempts to realize total return for shareholders, primarily in the form of current income and price appreciation, by balancing investment considerations and tax considerations. “Total return” consists of income earned on the Fund’s investments, plus capital appreciation, if any. The Sub-Advisers allocate the Fund’s assets among taxable and tax-exempt investments with no limitation on the amount of assets that may be invested in either category. The Fund is eligible to pay “exempt-interest dividends” only if 50% of the value of its total assets is invested in tax-exempt securities at the end of each quarter of its taxable year. At times, the Fund’s investments in municipal securities may be substantial depending on the Sub-Advisers’ outlook on the market. In particular, the Fund may invest more than 25% of its total assets in municipal securities of issuers in each of California, New York and Texas.It is important to understand that the Fund is not limited to investing solely in assets that generate tax-exempt income and may make both taxable and tax-exempt distributions to shareholders. Among the techniques and strategies used by the Fund in seeking tax-efficient management are the following: investing in municipal securities, the interest from which is exempt from federal income tax (but not necessarily the federal alternative minimum tax (“AMT”) or state income tax); investing in taxable securities where after-tax valuation is favorable; attempting to minimize net realized short-term capital gain; and employing a long-term approach to investing. When making investment decisions for the Fund, the Sub-Advisers take into consideration the maximum federal tax rates.The Fund’s decision to purchase or sell a security or make investments in a particular sector is based on relative value considerations. In analyzing the relative attractiveness of a particular security or sector, the Sub-Advisers assess an issue’s historical relationships to other bonds, technical factors including supply and demand and fundamental risk and reward relationships. As part of this analysis, the Sub-Advisers also consider sector exposures, interest rate duration, yield and the relationship between yields and maturity dates. In addition, the Sub-Advisers integrate financially material environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) characteristics (where available for an issuer) into their investment process. ESG characteristics are one of several factors that contribute to the Sub-Advisers’ overall evaluation of the risk and return potential of an issuer.As part of its tax-aware strategy, the Fund typically sells securities when the anticipated performance benefit justifies the resulting gain. This strategy often includes minimizing the sale of securities with large unrealized gains, holding securities long enough to avoid short-term capital gains taxes, selling securities with a higher cost basis first and offsetting capital gains realized in one security by selling another security at a capital loss.In addition, the Fund may engage in transactions involving derivatives. Derivative transactions may include exchange-traded futures contracts. The Fund will normally use derivatives to supplement the effective management of its duration profile, to gain exposure to particular securities or markets, in connection with hedging transactions, or for purposes of efficient portfolio management, including managing cash flows or as part of the Fund’s risk management process.
Read More

HTAB - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HTAB Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.8% -4.3% 5.1% 4.29%
1 Yr 1.0% -15.7% 164.5% 0.67%
3 Yr -1.8%* -12.2% 47.9% 3.11%
5 Yr 1.6%* -10.0% 55.6% 4.03%
10 Yr 0.0%* -7.4% 12.7% 6.70%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HTAB Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.3% -34.7% 131.9% 1.07%
2021 -0.1% -6.0% 15.7% 2.14%
2020 1.8% -9.6% 118.7% 26.79%
2019 1.9% -0.4% 5.8% 5.81%
2018 N/A -2.2% 3.3% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HTAB Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -6.7% -15.5% 5.1% 96.57%
1 Yr -6.9% -16.1% 164.5% 90.28%
3 Yr 0.4%* -12.2% 47.9% 3.65%
5 Yr N/A* -10.0% 55.6% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 13.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HTAB Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.3% -34.7% 131.9% 1.07%
2021 -0.1% -6.0% 15.7% 2.24%
2020 1.8% -9.6% 118.7% 26.79%
2019 1.9% -0.4% 5.8% 6.13%
2018 N/A -2.2% 3.3% N/A

HTAB - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

HTAB Category Low Category High HTAB % Rank
Net Assets 127 M 2.88 M 287 B 86.49%
Number of Holdings 181 1 17234 86.94%
Net Assets in Top 10 23.9 M -106 M 27.6 B 87.42%
Weighting of Top 10 27.26% 3.7% 123.9% 47.32%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Bill 6.56%
  2. Morgan Stanley Institutional Liquidity Funds - Treasury Securities Portfolio 6.06%
  3. United States Treasury Note/Bond 4.80%
  4. United States Treasury Bill 4.20%
  5. BROWARD CNTY FL CONVENTION CTR HOTEL REVENUE 2.54%
  6. MORENO VLY CA UNIF SCH DIST 2.16%
  7. DIST OF COLUMBIA WTR SWR AUTH PUBLIC UTILITY REVENUE 1.96%
  8. VISTA CA UNIF SCH DIST 1.77%
  9. NEW YORK CITY NY TRANSITIONAL FIN AUTH REVENUE 1.74%
  10. TRIBOROUGH NY BRIDGE TUNNEL AUTH SALES TAX REVENUE 1.61%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High HTAB % Rank
Bonds 		93.89% 3.97% 268.18% 65.65%
Cash 		3.91% -181.13% 95.99% 40.92%
Convertible Bonds 		2.19% 0.00% 7.93% 24.69%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.55% 24.74% 61.24%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 77.13% 65.99%
Other 		0.00% -13.23% 4.55% 48.22%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HTAB % Rank
Municipal 		81.46% 0.00% 100.00% 0.77%
Corporate 		9.87% 0.00% 100.00% 92.22%
Government 		4.76% 0.00% 86.23% 91.35%
Cash & Equivalents 		3.91% 0.00% 95.99% 56.48%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 25.16% 64.75%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 98.40% 99.23%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HTAB % Rank
US 		90.56% 3.63% 210.09% 30.07%
Non US 		3.33% -6.54% 58.09% 84.05%

HTAB - Expenses

Operational Fees

HTAB Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.39% 0.01% 20.64% 85.06%
Management Fee 0.39% 0.00% 1.76% 57.87%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

HTAB Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

HTAB Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

HTAB Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 199.00% 2.00% 493.39% 69.39%

HTAB - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

HTAB Category Low Category High HTAB % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.00% 0.00% 10.77% 7.16%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

HTAB Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

HTAB Category Low Category High HTAB % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.14% -1.28% 8.97% 83.10%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

HTAB Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

HTAB - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Julio Bonilla

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 18, 2018

4.12

4.1%

Julio Bonilla is a Portfolio Manager at Schroders, which involves managing all Multi-Sector portfolios including the Value portfolios as a municipal bond specialist. He joined Schroders in 2013 and is based in New York. Julio was a Portfolio Manager at STW Fixed Income Management from 2010 to 2013, which involved managing $11 billion in Multi-Sector portfolios including Core, Long Duration and Tax-Aware strategies. He was a Senior Portfolio Manager at Wells Capital Management from 2000 to 2010, which involved cultivating an expertise in municipal fixed income management and was responsible for account activity from trading to portfolio strategy. He was an Associate at Wells Fargo Institutional Brokerage from 1997 to 2000, which involved sales and trading fixed income securities. Qualifications: CFA Charterholder; MBA in Finance from Pepperdine University; BA in Political Science from University of San Diego.

Neil Sutherland

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 18, 2018

4.12

4.1%

Neil Sutherland is an Investment Manager at Schroders, Neil Sutherland is a Fixed Income portfolio manager and a member of the team responsible for managing all Multi-Sector portfolios including the Value portfolios. •Neil is the lead portfolio manager for US Core Plus portfolios, which includes Schroder Total Return Fixed Income Fund and Schroder ISF USD Bond. •. He joined Schroders in 2013 and is based in New York. Neil was a Principal, Investment Manger at STW Fixed Income Management from 2008 to 2013, Neil joined Schroders in 2013 following the acquisition of STW Fixed Income Management, where he had worked since 2008. At STW, Neil was Principal, Portfolio Manager and a member of the team responsible for managing $11 billion. He was a Senior Fixed Income Manger at AXA investment Managers from 2001 to 2008, which involved here he was the Senior Fixed Income Manager responsible for Credit and Absolute Return strategies. He was a Portfolio Manager at Newton investment Management from 1997 to 2001, which involved Portfolio manager for the Newton Investment Group’s Global Fixed Income team, where he managed a broad range of multicurrency global fixed income portfolios. Qualifications: CFA Charterholder; MA in Politics and Economics from University of Dublin, Trinity College.

Lisa Hornby

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2019

3.25

3.3%

Lisa Hornby is a Portfolio Manager at Schroders, on the US Multi-Sector Fixed Income team. She is involved in managing the following strategies: Short Duration, Core, Core Plus, Long Duration / LDI, as well as Tax-Sensitive. In her role, she focuses on asset selection and allocation across the various fixed income sectors, with a specialty in macro strategies. She joined Schroders in 2010 and is based in New York. Lisa was an Analyst at Barclays Capital from 2007 to 2010, in the Department of Finance. There she was responsible for the accounting, valuation and reporting of various Fixed Income products, primarily within the credit space. Lisa is a frequent contributor to various financial publications, including the Wall Street Journal and Investor's Business Daily, She is also a frequent guest on Bloomberg Television Qualifications: Series 3; CFA Charterholder; BA in Economics with Honors from Rutgers University.

David May

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2020

1.66

1.7%

As of July 2019, David May joined the fixed income investment team as a Portfolio Manager, specializing in municipal bonds. David comes to Schroders with ten years of prior experience in the industry, previously working as a Portfolio Manager with separately managed municipal accounts at Strategic Partners Investment Advisors and Wasmer Schroeder. David’s breadth of knowledge and experience further adds to the diverse perspectives of our Multi Sector Fixed Income Team.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 33.43 6.83 1.16

