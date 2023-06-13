Home
Trending ETFs
Vitals

YTD Return

2.5%

1 yr return

2.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$1.3 M

Holdings in Top 10

76.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.6
$7.94
$8.95

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 15.89%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

HOM - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    LifeGoal Home Down Payment Investment ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Lifegoal ETFs
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Taylor Sohns

Fund Description

Principal Investment Strategies. The Home Down Payment Fund is designed to assist investors in saving for a home down payment, mortgage or rent budget or general home-related expenses or costs. Because the time horizon for such expenses can vary, the Home Down Payment Fund pursues an asset allocation strategy that is designed to balance growth and downside market protection through different market environments. While the Home Down Payment Fund may be appropriate for a diverse group of investors with different goals as it is diversified and conservatively managed, there is a component of the Fund that attempts to pace inflation in the home spending area by allocating some of the Fund’s assets to companies in home and housing related industries which may make it attractive to those seeking to invest or save for home-related expenses.

The Home Down Payment Fund invests in a portfolio of fixed income securities, equity securities, commodities and cash and cash equivalents. The Home Down Payment Fund will gain exposure to such equity securities, fixed income securities and commodities indirectly by investing in both actively and passively managed mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (collectively, the “underlying funds”). Equity securities include common stock, preferred stock, or securities convertible into common stock and may be of issuers of any capitalization. Fixed income securities include debt securities of varying maturities, debt securities paying a fixed or fluctuating rate of interest, and fixed income or debt securities of any kind, including, by way of example, securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government or its agencies or instrumentalities, by municipalities, by foreign governments or international agencies or supranational entities, or by domestic or foreign private issuers, including corporate loans, debt securities convertible into equity securities and inflation-indexed bonds. In addition to underlying funds, the Home Down Payment Fund may only invest directly in U.S. large and mid-cap equity securities, U.S. investment grade corporate and municipal bonds, U.S. Treasuries and Treasury inflation-protected securities (TIPS). The Home Down Payment Fund will typically invest 5 –15% of its assets in securities of companies in housing related industries including home furnishing companies, appliance companies, home builders and lumber companies.

Additionally, the Home Down Payment Fund may invest through underlying funds in Real Estate Investment Trusts (“REITs”) and securities related to real assets (like real estate- or precious metals-related securities) such as stock, bonds or convertible bonds issued by REITs or companies that mine precious metals as well as underlying funds holding precious metals.

When selecting underlying funds for investment by the Home Down Payment Fund, the Adviser will consider a variety of factors including, but not limited to, performance, costs and whether an underlying fund discloses that it pursues environmental, social or governance (ESG) objectives or strategies in its prospectus.

Under normal market conditions, the Home Down Payment Fund will invest its assets within the following ranges: 60-95% of its assets in fixed income and cash and cash equivalents, 5-35% of its assets in equities, and 0-35% of its assets in a combination of underlying funds providing exposure to commodities, REITs and high yield debt securities. The Adviser will allocate the Home Down Payment Fund’s assets among fixed income securities (including domestic, international and emerging markets, U.S. inflation-protected debt, and U.S. long-term treasuries) and equity securities (including domestic, international, and emerging markets equities) to manage the Fund’s risk across asset classes over time. The Home Down Payment Fund seeks to emphasize exposure to fixed income, in order to avoid excessive volatility of returns.

The Adviser may also invest indirectly through underlying funds up to 40% of the Home Down Payment Fund’s assets in foreign securities and up to 10% of the Fund’s assets in emerging market securities.

The Home Down Payment Fund is managed in a tax sensitive manner and the Adviser will attempt to minimize capital gains where possible in an effort to minimize shareholder’s tax liability.

Read More

HOM - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HOM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.5% -16.7% 2.4% 97.18%
1 Yr 2.4% -29.8% 5.2% N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* -11.2% 3.1% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -8.5% 2.9% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -3.1% 3.7% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HOM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.2% -39.5% 2.3% N/A
2021 N/A -4.4% 4.8% N/A
2020 N/A -5.7% 7.6% N/A
2019 N/A -7.4% 4.1% N/A
2018 N/A -3.1% 3.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HOM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -16.7% 2.4% 97.89%
1 Yr N/A -29.8% 5.2% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -11.2% 3.1% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -8.5% 2.9% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -3.1% 3.7% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HOM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.2% -39.5% 2.3% N/A
2021 N/A -4.4% 4.8% N/A
2020 N/A -5.7% 7.6% N/A
2019 N/A -3.5% 4.1% N/A
2018 N/A -3.1% 7.2% N/A

HOM - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

HOM Category Low Category High HOM % Rank
Net Assets 1.3 M 1.58 M 6.08 B 100.00%
Number of Holdings 36 3 7774 22.54%
Net Assets in Top 10 825 K -56 M 5.07 B 97.89%
Weighting of Top 10 76.66% 10.9% 100.0% 83.46%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. VANGUARD INT-TERM CORPORA 17.00%
  2. ISHARES MBS ETF 14.21%
  3. SCHWAB U.S. TIPS ETF 12.37%
  4. VANGUARD EMERG MKTS GOV B 9.56%
  5. VANGUARD INTERMEDIATE-TER 5.97%
  6. ISHARES CORE DIVIDEND GRO 4.92%
  7. ISHARES INTL DIV 3.73%
  8. GRANITESHARES GOLD TRUST 3.08%
  9. VANGUARD LONG-TERM CORP B 2.65%
  10. UTILITIES SELECT SECTOR S 1.82%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High HOM % Rank
Stocks 		99.73% -1.95% 57.00% 3.52%
Cash 		0.27% -54.98% 76.00% 73.94%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.73% 71.83%
Other 		0.00% -3.09% 22.34% 10.56%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.97% 59.15%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 130.40% 84.51%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HOM % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 91.26% 5.63%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 25.62% 95.07%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 78.69% 31.69%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 29.86% 2.11%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 19.76% 90.14%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 20.10% 90.14%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 27.98% 95.77%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 11.71% 89.44%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 22.77% 61.97%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 19.49% 0.70%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 12.77% 0.70%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HOM % Rank
US 		99.73% -1.96% 56.43% 7.75%
Non US 		0.00% -2.14% 14.08% 8.45%

HOM - Expenses

Operational Fees

HOM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 15.89% 0.11% 3.16% 80.99%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.25% 79.58%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

HOM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

HOM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

HOM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 6.00% 318.00% N/A

HOM - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

HOM Category Low Category High HOM % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.14% 0.00% 8.12% 19.72%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

HOM Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Quarterly Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

HOM Category Low Category High HOM % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -1.30% 3.99% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

HOM Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

HOM - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Taylor Sohns

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 09, 2021

0.72

0.7%

Taylor Sohns. Mr. Sohns is a portfolio manager of the Funds and the Co-Chief Investment Officer of LifeGoal Investments LLC. Mr. Sohns has over 12 years of experience in the investment and asset management industry, beginning his career in 2009 at Northwestern Mutual. Prior to joining LifeGoal in August 2021, Mr. Sohns was with Legg Mason from 2010 to 2018, joined Lord Abbett in 2018, and then rejoined Legg Mason (which was subsequent acquired by Franklin Templeton) in 2019. Mr. Sohns has a bachelor’s degree in Finance and an MBA with a concentration in Finance from Iona College in New Rochelle, New York. .

Brett Sohns

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 09, 2021

0.72

0.7%

Brett Sohns. Mr. Sohns is a portfolio manager of the Funds and the Co-Chief Investment Officer of LifeGoal Investments LLC. Mr. Sohns has over 14 years of experience in the investment and asset management industry. Prior to founding LifeGoal in 2021, Mr. Sohns was at Advisors Asset Management and at the Hartford Funds before 2019. Mr. Sohns received his BBA and MBA from Iona College in New Rochelle, New York.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 26.96 6.1 1.92

