Principal Investment Strategies. The Home Down Payment Fund is designed to assist investors in saving for a home down payment, mortgage or rent budget or general home-related expenses or costs. Because the time horizon for such expenses can vary, the Home Down Payment Fund pursues an asset allocation strategy that is designed to balance growth and downside market protection through different market environments. While the Home Down Payment Fund may be appropriate for a diverse group of investors with different goals as it is diversified and conservatively managed, there is a component of the Fund that attempts to pace inflation in the home spending area by allocating some of the Fund’s assets to companies in home and housing related industries which may make it attractive to those seeking to invest or save for home-related expenses.
The Home Down Payment Fund invests in a portfolio of fixed income securities, equity securities, commodities and cash and cash equivalents. The Home Down Payment Fund will gain exposure to such equity securities, fixed income securities and commodities indirectly by investing in both actively and passively managed mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (collectively, the “underlying funds”). Equity securities include common stock, preferred stock, or securities convertible into common stock and may be of issuers of any capitalization. Fixed income securities include debt securities of varying maturities, debt securities paying a fixed or fluctuating rate of interest, and fixed income or debt securities of any kind, including, by way of example, securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government or its agencies or instrumentalities, by municipalities, by foreign governments or international agencies or supranational entities, or by domestic or foreign private issuers, including corporate loans, debt securities convertible into equity securities and inflation-indexed bonds. In addition to underlying funds, the Home Down Payment Fund may only invest directly in U.S. large and mid-cap equity securities, U.S. investment grade corporate and municipal bonds, U.S. Treasuries and Treasury inflation-protected securities (TIPS). The Home Down Payment Fund will typically invest 5 –15% of its assets in securities of companies in housing related industries including home furnishing companies, appliance companies, home builders and lumber companies.
Additionally, the Home Down Payment Fund may invest through underlying funds in Real Estate Investment Trusts (“REITs”) and securities related to real assets (like real estate- or precious metals-related securities) such as stock, bonds or convertible bonds issued by REITs or companies that mine precious metals as well as underlying funds holding precious metals.
When selecting underlying funds for investment by the Home Down Payment Fund, the Adviser will consider a variety of factors including, but not limited to, performance, costs and whether an underlying fund discloses that it pursues environmental, social or governance (ESG) objectives or strategies in its prospectus.
Under normal market conditions, the Home Down Payment Fund will invest its assets within the following ranges: 60-95% of its assets in fixed income and cash and cash equivalents, 5-35% of its assets in equities, and 0-35% of its assets in a combination of underlying funds providing exposure to commodities, REITs and high yield debt securities. The Adviser will allocate the Home Down Payment Fund’s assets among fixed income securities (including domestic, international and emerging markets, U.S. inflation-protected debt, and U.S. long-term treasuries) and equity securities (including domestic, international, and emerging markets equities) to manage the Fund’s risk across asset classes over time. The Home Down Payment Fund seeks to emphasize exposure to fixed income, in order to avoid excessive volatility of returns.
The Adviser may also invest indirectly through underlying funds up to 40% of the Home Down Payment Fund’s assets in foreign securities and up to 10% of the Fund’s assets in emerging market securities.
The Home Down Payment Fund is managed in a tax sensitive manner and the Adviser will attempt to minimize capital gains where possible in an effort to minimize shareholder’s tax liability.
|Period
|HOM Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.5%
|-16.7%
|2.4%
|97.18%
|1 Yr
|2.4%
|-29.8%
|5.2%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-11.2%
|3.1%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-8.5%
|2.9%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-3.1%
|3.7%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|HOM Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-12.2%
|-39.5%
|2.3%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-4.4%
|4.8%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-5.7%
|7.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-7.4%
|4.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-3.1%
|3.6%
|N/A
|HOM
|Category Low
|Category High
|HOM % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.3 M
|1.58 M
|6.08 B
|100.00%
|Number of Holdings
|36
|3
|7774
|22.54%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|825 K
|-56 M
|5.07 B
|97.89%
|Weighting of Top 10
|76.66%
|10.9%
|100.0%
|83.46%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HOM % Rank
|Stocks
|99.73%
|-1.95%
|57.00%
|3.52%
|Cash
|0.27%
|-54.98%
|76.00%
|73.94%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.73%
|71.83%
|Other
|0.00%
|-3.09%
|22.34%
|10.56%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.97%
|59.15%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|130.40%
|84.51%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HOM % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|91.26%
|5.63%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.62%
|95.07%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|78.69%
|31.69%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.86%
|2.11%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|19.76%
|90.14%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|20.10%
|90.14%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.98%
|95.77%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|11.71%
|89.44%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.77%
|61.97%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|19.49%
|0.70%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.77%
|0.70%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HOM % Rank
|US
|99.73%
|-1.96%
|56.43%
|7.75%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-2.14%
|14.08%
|8.45%
|HOM Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|15.89%
|0.11%
|3.16%
|80.99%
|Management Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.25%
|79.58%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.70%
|N/A
|HOM Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|HOM Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|HOM Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|6.00%
|318.00%
|N/A
|HOM
|Category Low
|Category High
|HOM % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.14%
|0.00%
|8.12%
|19.72%
|HOM
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Quarterly
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|HOM
|Category Low
|Category High
|HOM % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-1.30%
|3.99%
|N/A
|HOM
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 15, 2023
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2023
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 03, 2023
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2023
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 01, 2023
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2022
|$0.084
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 02, 2022
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2022
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 03, 2022
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2022
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 01, 2022
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 04, 2022
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2022
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 02, 2022
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 04, 2022
|$0.057
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 20, 2021
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 01, 2021
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 03, 2021
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 04, 2021
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 09, 2021
0.72
0.7%
Taylor Sohns. Mr. Sohns is a portfolio manager of the Funds and the Co-Chief Investment Officer of LifeGoal Investments LLC. Mr. Sohns has over 12 years of experience in the investment and asset management industry, beginning his career in 2009 at Northwestern Mutual. Prior to joining LifeGoal in August 2021, Mr. Sohns was with Legg Mason from 2010 to 2018, joined Lord Abbett in 2018, and then rejoined Legg Mason (which was subsequent acquired by Franklin Templeton) in 2019. Mr. Sohns has a bachelor’s degree in Finance and an MBA with a concentration in Finance from Iona College in New Rochelle, New York. .
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 09, 2021
0.72
0.7%
Brett Sohns. Mr. Sohns is a portfolio manager of the Funds and the Co-Chief Investment Officer of LifeGoal Investments LLC. Mr. Sohns has over 14 years of experience in the investment and asset management industry. Prior to founding LifeGoal in 2021, Mr. Sohns was at Advisors Asset Management and at the Hartford Funds before 2019. Mr. Sohns received his BBA and MBA from Iona College in New Rochelle, New York.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|26.96
|6.1
|1.92
