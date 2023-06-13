Principal Investment Strategies. The Home Down Payment Fund is designed to assist investors in saving for a home down payment, mortgage or rent budget or general home-related expenses or costs. Because the time horizon for such expenses can vary, the Home Down Payment Fund pursues an asset allocation strategy that is designed to balance growth and downside market protection through different market environments. While the Home Down Payment Fund may be appropriate for a diverse group of investors with different goals as it is diversified and conservatively managed, there is a component of the Fund that attempts to pace inflation in the home spending area by allocating some of the Fund’s assets to companies in home and housing related industries which may make it attractive to those seeking to invest or save for home-related expenses.

The Home Down Payment Fund invests in a portfolio of fixed income securities, equity securities, commodities and cash and cash equivalents. The Home Down Payment Fund will gain exposure to such equity securities, fixed income securities and commodities indirectly by investing in both actively and passively managed mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (collectively, the “underlying funds”). Equity securities include common stock, preferred stock, or securities convertible into common stock and may be of issuers of any capitalization. Fixed income securities include debt securities of varying maturities, debt securities paying a fixed or fluctuating rate of interest, and fixed income or debt securities of any kind, including, by way of example, securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government or its agencies or instrumentalities, by municipalities, by foreign governments or international agencies or supranational entities, or by domestic or foreign private issuers, including corporate loans, debt securities convertible into equity securities and inflation-indexed bonds. In addition to underlying funds, the Home Down Payment Fund may only invest directly in U.S. large and mid-cap equity securities, U.S. investment grade corporate and municipal bonds, U.S. Treasuries and Treasury inflation-protected securities (TIPS). The Home Down Payment Fund will typically invest 5 –15% of its assets in securities of companies in housing related industries including home furnishing companies, appliance companies, home builders and lumber companies.

Additionally, the Home Down Payment Fund may invest through underlying funds in Real Estate Investment Trusts (“REITs”) and securities related to real assets (like real estate- or precious metals-related securities) such as stock, bonds or convertible bonds issued by REITs or companies that mine precious metals as well as underlying funds holding precious metals.

When selecting underlying funds for investment by the Home Down Payment Fund, the Adviser will consider a variety of factors including, but not limited to, performance, costs and whether an underlying fund discloses that it pursues environmental, social or governance (ESG) objectives or strategies in its prospectus.

Under normal market conditions, the Home Down Payment Fund will invest its assets within the following ranges: 60-95% of its assets in fixed income and cash and cash equivalents, 5-35% of its assets in equities, and 0-35% of its assets in a combination of underlying funds providing exposure to commodities, REITs and high yield debt securities. The Adviser will allocate the Home Down Payment Fund’s assets among fixed income securities (including domestic, international and emerging markets, U.S. inflation-protected debt, and U.S. long-term treasuries) and equity securities (including domestic, international, and emerging markets equities) to manage the Fund’s risk across asset classes over time. The Home Down Payment Fund seeks to emphasize exposure to fixed income, in order to avoid excessive volatility of returns.

The Adviser may also invest indirectly through underlying funds up to 40% of the Home Down Payment Fund’s assets in foreign securities and up to 10% of the Fund’s assets in emerging market securities.

The Home Down Payment Fund is managed in a tax sensitive manner and the Adviser will attempt to minimize capital gains where possible in an effort to minimize shareholder’s tax liability.