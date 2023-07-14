Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
1.6%
1 yr return
0.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
-0.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.9%
Net Assets
$370 M
Holdings in Top 10
12.4%
Expense Ratio 0.29%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 17.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|HMOP Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.6%
|-60.4%
|32.8%
|4.41%
|1 Yr
|0.9%
|-45.5%
|16.0%
|7.18%
|3 Yr
|-0.7%*
|-20.5%
|51.8%
|11.98%
|5 Yr
|1.9%*
|-11.5%
|29.2%
|7.36%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-5.4%
|14.1%
|9.97%
* Annualized
|Period
|HMOP Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-8.4%
|-76.8%
|4.7%
|27.49%
|2021
|0.9%
|-69.5%
|12.4%
|8.66%
|2020
|1.8%
|-66.1%
|60.0%
|2.79%
|2019
|1.9%
|-57.4%
|18.9%
|5.19%
|2018
|0.3%
|-30.0%
|2.1%
|1.89%
|Period
|HMOP Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-7.2%
|-60.4%
|32.8%
|97.71%
|1 Yr
|-6.7%
|-45.5%
|16.0%
|97.94%
|3 Yr
|0.8%*
|-20.5%
|51.8%
|10.66%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.5%
|29.3%
|15.35%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.4%
|14.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|HMOP Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-8.4%
|-76.8%
|4.7%
|27.55%
|2021
|0.9%
|-69.5%
|12.4%
|8.72%
|2020
|1.8%
|-66.1%
|60.0%
|2.79%
|2019
|1.9%
|-57.4%
|18.9%
|5.19%
|2018
|0.3%
|-30.0%
|2.1%
|2.03%
|HMOP
|Category Low
|Category High
|HMOP % Rank
|Net Assets
|370 M
|1.16 M
|73.9 B
|55.60%
|Number of Holdings
|432
|1
|14000
|28.31%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|34.5 M
|-317 M
|8.64 B
|67.39%
|Weighting of Top 10
|12.39%
|2.4%
|101.7%
|72.51%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HMOP % Rank
|Bonds
|94.25%
|65.51%
|150.86%
|87.01%
|Cash
|5.75%
|-50.86%
|33.96%
|12.72%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|4.63%
|50.03%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-1.79%
|0.04%
|48.19%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.03%
|30.01%
|48.25%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.93%
|48.37%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HMOP % Rank
|Municipal
|94.25%
|44.39%
|100.00%
|85.50%
|Cash & Equivalents
|5.75%
|0.00%
|33.95%
|13.41%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.41%
|47.28%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.93%
|48.31%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.99%
|56.39%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|52.02%
|51.81%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HMOP % Rank
|US
|93.94%
|37.86%
|142.23%
|72.84%
|Non US
|0.31%
|0.00%
|62.14%
|65.44%
|HMOP Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.29%
|0.02%
|6.50%
|91.12%
|Management Fee
|0.29%
|0.00%
|1.10%
|13.90%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.44%
|N/A
|HMOP Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|4.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.25%
|5.00%
|N/A
|HMOP Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|HMOP Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|17.00%
|0.00%
|283.00%
|49.86%
|HMOP
|Category Low
|Category High
|HMOP % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.15%
|0.00%
|4.45%
|1.08%
|HMOP
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|HMOP
|Category Low
|Category High
|HMOP % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.92%
|-0.53%
|5.33%
|51.79%
|HMOP
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jul 05, 2023
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 01, 2023
|$0.084
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 02, 2023
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 04, 2023
|$0.084
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 02, 2023
|$0.095
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 01, 2023
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 04, 2023
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 02, 2022
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2022
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 04, 2022
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 02, 2022
|$0.077
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 02, 2022
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 05, 2022
|$0.074
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 02, 2022
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 03, 2022
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 04, 2022
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 02, 2022
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 02, 2022
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 04, 2022
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 02, 2021
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 02, 2021
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 04, 2021
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 02, 2021
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 03, 2021
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 02, 2021
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 02, 2021
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 04, 2021
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 05, 2021
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 02, 2021
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 02, 2021
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 05, 2021
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 02, 2020
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 03, 2020
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 02, 2020
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 02, 2020
|$0.077
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 04, 2020
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 02, 2020
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 02, 2020
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 04, 2020
|$0.094
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 02, 2020
|$0.086
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 03, 2020
|$0.084
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 04, 2020
|$0.082
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 03, 2020
|$0.243
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 03, 2019
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 04, 2019
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 02, 2019
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 04, 2019
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 02, 2019
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 02, 2019
|$0.101
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2019
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2019
|$0.091
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2019
|$0.082
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2019
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2018
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 26, 2018
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 25, 2018
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2018
|$0.084
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 27, 2018
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 27, 2018
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2018
|$0.077
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 24, 2018
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 26, 2018
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2018
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2018
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 25, 2018
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 13, 2017
4.47
4.5%
Timothy D. Haney, CFA, Senior Managing Director, Senior Vice President and Fixed Income Portfolio Manager of Wellington Management，has served as portfolio manager since 2015. Mr. Haney joined Wellington Management as an investment professional in 2005. Tim is a fixed income portfolio manager. He leads the Municipal Bond Strategy Group and is responsible for the development of municipal bond strategies that are utilized in Municipal Bond and Crossover portfolios. He is a member of the Financial Reserves Management Team, which is responsible for managing US Broad Market portfolios for clients with customized risk and return objectives often related to accounting and/or regulatory constraints, such as insurance clients. Prior to joining Wellington Management in 2005, Tim managed mutual funds at the Van Kampen Investments unit of Morgan Stanley (1995 — 2005). During that time, he served as a senior member of the Portfolio Strategy team, focusing on derivative instruments, quantitative analysis, and yield curve strategy. He also served on the Credit team, working closely with the firm's analysts to coordinate credit research with portfolio strategy. Prior to becoming a portfolio manager, Tim served as a buyer for Van Kampen's unit trust product line (1992 —1995) and as a research analyst focusing on the high yield and corporate-backed sectors (1988 —1992). Tim earned his masters of management with a concentration in finance from Northwestern University (Kellogg, 1995) and his BS in business administration and BA in French from Washington University (1988). He is a member of the Investment Analysts Society and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 13, 2017
4.47
4.5%
Brad W. Libby, Managing Director and Fixed Income Portfolio Manager/Credit Analyst of Wellington Management. Mr. Libby joined Wellington Management as an investment professional in 2010. Prior to joining Wellington Management, Mr. Libby is Senior Vice President and Tax Exempt Specialist on the Tax Exempt Fixed Income team. He is a Portfolio Member of Putnam's tax-exempt fixed income funds. He originally joined Putnam in 1996 as an Investment Associate in the Tax Exempt Fixed Income Group before leaving to pursue an M.B.A.; he returned as a Tax Exempt Bond Analyst in 2001.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|35.05
|7.23
|1.58
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...