Vitals

YTD Return

3.1%

1 yr return

-0.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$31.8 M

Holdings in Top 10

79.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$14.3
$12.51
$18.70

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.45%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

HJEN - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Direxion Hydrogen ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Direxion Shares ETF Trust
  • Inception Date
    Mar 25, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Paul Brigandi

Fund Description

The Fund, under normal circumstances, invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in the securities that comprise the Index or investments with economic characteristics similar to the securities included in the Index .The Index tracks the performance of companies that provide goods and/or services related to the hydrogen industry, including hydrogen generation and storage, transportation and supply of hydrogen, fuel cells, and hydrogen fueling stations. The Index will include domestic securities as well as securities listed on various foreign markets, including among others, Japan and South Korea.Indxx, LLC (the “Index Provider”) has defined the hydrogen industry to be comprised of the following types of businesses and securities of issuers involved in these business lines are expected to be included in the Index:Fuel Cell and Battery: Companies manufacturing and selling fuel cells and batteries that are run on hydrogen-based technology;Hydrogen Systems and Solutions: Companies that offer equipment, components, or technology used in the hydrogen industry, including those involved in providing solutions and systems for hydrogen generation, storage, and supply;Hydrogen Production and Generation: Companies that are involved in the process of hydrogen generation. This includes production of hydrogen in either liquid or solid form;Membrane and Catalyst: Companies that design and produce membranes, filters, catalyst, or membrane assemblies for hydrogen fuel cells and other hydrogen-related technologies; andHydrogen Storage and Supply: Companies engaged in providing hydrogen storage and transportation services as well as companies that supply hydrogen to various users and operate hydrogen fueling stations domestically or globally.The top 30 “Pure Play” companies by largest market capitalization will be selected for inclusion in the Index. “Pure Play” companies are those that reportedly derive 50% or more of their revenue from the hydrogen industry (i.e., providing goods and/or services to the hydrogen industry, including hydrogen generation, hydrogen storage, hydrogen transport, hydrogen supply, fuel cells, and hydrogen fueling stations). In the event that there are less than 30 “Pure Play” companies, the Index will include companies that derive less than 50% but greater than or equal to 20% of their revenue from the hydrogen industry until 30 companies are selected. To be eligible for inclusion in the Index, securities must have a minimum total market capitalization of $100 million, a 6-month average daily turnover greater than, or equal to, $1 million, and have a minimum free-float equivalent to 10% of shares outstanding. The Index is weighted based on each component’s free-float adjusted market capitalization with a maximum weighting of 8% and a minimum weighting of 1% at each Index rebalance date. The Index will be reconstituted annually and rebalanced quarterly.As of December 30, 2022, the Index was comprised of 30 constituents, which had a median total market capitalization of $1.5 billion, total market capitalizations ranging from $110.5 million to $199.4 billion, and was concentrated in the industrials, materials, and energy sectors.The components of the Index and the percentages represented by various sectors in the Index may change over time. The Fund will concentrate its investment in a particular industry or group of industries (i.e., hold 25% or more of its total assets in the stocks of a particular industry or group of industries) to approximately the same extent as the Index is so concentrated.The Fund uses a “passive” or indexing approach to attempt to achieve its investment objective. Although the Fund intends to fully replicate the Index, at times the Fund may hold a representative sample of the securities in the Index that have aggregate characteristics similar to those of the Index. This means the Fund may not hold all of the securities included in the Index, its weighting of investment exposure to such securities or industries may be different from that of the Index and it may hold securities that are not included in the Index. The Fund will rebalance its portfolio when the Index rebalances. The Fund may lend securities representing up to one-third of the value of the Fund’s total assets (including the value of the collateral received).The Fund is “non-diversified,” meaning that a relatively high percentage of its assets may be invested in a limited number of issuers of securities. Additionally, the Fund’s investment objective is not a fundamental policy and may be changed by the Fund’s Board of Trustees without shareholder approval.
Read More

HJEN - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HJEN Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.1% -17.0% 23.8% 99.15%
1 Yr -0.2% -25.4% 16.2% 99.11%
3 Yr 0.0%* 0.2% 73.7% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -5.9% 14.1% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -10.9% 12.2% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HJEN Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -33.3% -32.2% 34.0% N/A
2021 N/A -10.9% 35.5% N/A
2020 N/A -8.5% 36.3% N/A
2019 N/A -13.9% 8.5% N/A
2018 N/A -11.7% 24.9% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HJEN Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -30.0% 23.8% 98.31%
1 Yr N/A -25.4% 51.5% 99.12%
3 Yr N/A* 0.2% 73.7% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -5.9% 18.1% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -10.9% 13.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HJEN Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -33.3% -32.2% 34.0% N/A
2021 N/A -10.9% 35.5% N/A
2020 N/A -8.5% 36.3% N/A
2019 N/A -13.9% 8.5% N/A
2018 N/A -11.7% 24.9% N/A

HJEN - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

HJEN Category Low Category High HJEN % Rank
Net Assets 31.8 M 1.77 M 8.89 B 90.68%
Number of Holdings 31 23 422 86.44%
Net Assets in Top 10 17.6 M 770 K 4.68 B 85.59%
Weighting of Top 10 79.33% 18.0% 74.6% 10.17%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. DREYFUS GOV'T CASH MGMT -INSTITUTIONAL CUSIP 262006208 DGCXX (#289) 19.62%
  2. Air Liquide S.A.(L') EUR5.50 10.55%
  3. Shell PLC SPON ADS 8.45%
  4. NEL ASA 7.51%
  5. Bloom Energy Corporation COM USD0.0001 CL A 6.00%
  6. BP PLC SPON ADR EACH REP 6 ORD SHS 5.82%
  7. LINDE PLC 5.82%
  8. Eneos Holdings Inc NPV 5.04%
  9. Air Products Chemicals, Inc. COM USD1 4.90%
  10. PLUG POWER INC 4.73%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High HJEN % Rank
Stocks 		98.67% 78.27% 100.48% 25.21%
Cash 		17.65% -1.77% 21.06% 67.80%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.60% 57.63%
Other 		0.00% -1.72% 2.99% 56.78%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.43% 56.78%
Bonds 		0.00% -2.00% 2.96% 58.82%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HJEN % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 46.27% 36.44%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 25.71% 74.58%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 36.20% 18.64%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 63.67% 11.86%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 22.67% 72.03%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 4.52% 63.56%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 89.67% 55.08%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 0.21% 55.93%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 33.96% 78.81%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 43.37% 79.66%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 2.49% 100.00% 61.86%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HJEN % Rank
Non US 		55.00% 0.00% 90.92% 7.63%
US 		43.67% 8.98% 99.93% 93.22%

HJEN - Expenses

Operational Fees

HJEN Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.45% 0.01% 5.06% 83.33%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.25% 11.86%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 13.46%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.25% N/A

Sales Fees

HJEN Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

HJEN Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

HJEN Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 4.00% 169.00% N/A

HJEN - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

HJEN Category Low Category High HJEN % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.05% 0.00% 11.09% 47.50%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

HJEN Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Semi-Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

HJEN Category Low Category High HJEN % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -35.65% 9.06% 61.06%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

HJEN Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

HJEN - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Paul Brigandi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 25, 2021

1.18

1.2%

Paul Brigandi, the Fund’s Portfolio Manager, is primarily responsible for the day-to-day management of the Fund. An investment trading team of Rafferty employees assists Mr. Brigandi in the day-to-day management of the Fund subject to his primary responsibility and oversight. The Portfolio Manager works with the investment trading team to decide the target allocation of the Fund’s investments and on a day-to-day basis, an individual portfolio trader executes transactions for the Fund consistent with its target allocation. The members of the investment trading team rotate among the various series of the Trust, including the Fund periodically so that no single individual is assigned to a specific Fund for extended periods of time. Mr. Brigandi has been a Portfolio Manager at Rafferty since June 2004. Mr. Brigandi was previously involved in the equity trading training program for Fleet Boston Financial Corporation from August 2002 to April 2004. Mr. Brigandi is a 2002 graduate of Fordham University.

Tony Ng

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 25, 2021

1.18

1.2%

Tony Ng is a Portfolio Manager and joined Rafferty Asset Management in April 2006. He was previously a Team Leader in the Trading Assistant Group with Goldman Sachs from 2004 to 2006. Hg was employed with Deutsche Asset Management from 1998 to 2004. Mr. Ng graduated from State University at Buffalo in 1998.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.16 24.18 7.63 0.16

