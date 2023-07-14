Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
0.7%
1 yr return
0.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
2.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.6%
Net Assets
$37.6 M
Holdings in Top 10
99.9%
Expense Ratio 0.85%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|HISF Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.7%
|-18.5%
|7.5%
|94.21%
|1 Yr
|0.3%
|-23.3%
|41.6%
|4.27%
|3 Yr
|2.6%*
|-8.9%
|9.4%
|5.12%
|5 Yr
|1.6%*
|-6.9%
|5.1%
|5.33%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-4.4%
|5.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|HISF Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-10.0%
|-35.0%
|33.6%
|2.70%
|2021
|5.0%
|-7.0%
|7.1%
|100.00%
|2020
|-1.0%
|-3.6%
|12.1%
|0.73%
|2019
|3.7%
|-11.4%
|5.1%
|99.75%
|2018
|-1.0%
|-4.8%
|7.6%
|2.31%
|Period
|HISF Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-18.5%
|7.5%
|94.88%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-23.3%
|45.8%
|8.37%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.9%
|15.2%
|7.35%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.9%
|12.6%
|6.97%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.4%
|7.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|HISF Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-10.0%
|-35.0%
|33.6%
|2.70%
|2021
|5.0%
|-7.0%
|14.7%
|100.00%
|2020
|-1.0%
|-3.6%
|12.1%
|0.73%
|2019
|3.7%
|-9.5%
|5.1%
|100.00%
|2018
|-1.0%
|-4.8%
|11.8%
|2.57%
|HISF
|Category Low
|Category High
|HISF % Rank
|Net Assets
|37.6 M
|130 K
|62.8 B
|90.33%
|Number of Holdings
|6
|3
|25236
|89.66%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|39.1 M
|3.05 K
|11 B
|79.75%
|Weighting of Top 10
|99.90%
|6.3%
|100.0%
|5.23%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HISF % Rank
|Stocks
|99.90%
|0.00%
|62.91%
|99.79%
|Cash
|0.10%
|-35.68%
|69.40%
|79.32%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|39.31%
|39.45%
|Other
|0.00%
|-9.78%
|21.77%
|52.95%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|71.77%
|11.18%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|11.31%
|94.75%
|0.21%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HISF % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|48.33%
|N/A
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.13%
|N/A
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.41%
|N/A
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|26.64%
|N/A
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.40%
|N/A
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|83.50%
|N/A
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|62.93%
|N/A
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|20.68%
|N/A
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.62%
|N/A
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.36%
|N/A
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|32.82%
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HISF % Rank
|US
|99.90%
|0.00%
|51.08%
|99.79%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|25.18%
|97.89%
|HISF Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.85%
|0.03%
|3.70%
|49.90%
|Management Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.25%
|43.39%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|0.39%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.70%
|N/A
|HISF Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|HISF Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|HISF Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|2.00%
|380.00%
|N/A
|HISF
|Category Low
|Category High
|HISF % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|4.01%
|0.00%
|7.26%
|6.67%
|HISF
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|HISF
|Category Low
|Category High
|HISF % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-1.22%
|6.83%
|17.00%
|HISF
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 30, 2023
|$0.148
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2023
|$0.148
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2023
|$0.148
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2023
|$0.148
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2023
|$0.148
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2023
|$0.152
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2022
|$0.155
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.145
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.137
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.145
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.137
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.137
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.157
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.170
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.145
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.155
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.155
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2021
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.165
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.175
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.170
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.170
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.156
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.154
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.170
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.170
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 13, 2014
7.8
7.8%
Daniel J. Lindquist, CFA, was born in 1970. Mr. Lindquist earned a B.A. in Business Economics from Wheaton College and has an MBA in Finance from the University of Chicago. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2004 and is a Managing Director. Mr. Lindquist is the Chairman of the Investment Committee and is responsible for the overall supervision of the Separate Managed Accounts.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 13, 2014
7.8
7.8%
William A. Housey, CFA, was born in 1973. Mr. Housey earned a B.S. in Finance from Eastern Illinois University and an M.B.A. in Finance and Management & Strategy from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Business. Mr. Housey joined First Trust Advisors L.P. in 2010 as Senior Portfolio Manager for the Leveraged Finance Investment Team and has over 22 years of investment experience having held various positions in portfolio management and research. Mr. Housey is responsible for managing fixed-income portfolios, principally focusing on below investment-grade credit.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 13, 2014
7.8
7.8%
David G. McGarel, CFA, was born in 1966. Mr. McGarel earned a B.S. in Accounting from the University of Notre Dame. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 1997 and he is a Managing Director, Chief Operating Officer and the Chief Investment Officer. As head of FTA’s Strategy Research Group, Mr. McGarel shall be responsible for developing and implementing quantitative investment strategies for those Funds that have investment policies that require them to follow such strategies, on behalf of the Investment Committee.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2016
6.25
6.3%
Chris A. Peterson, CFA was born in 1975. Mr. Peterson earned a B.S in Finance from Bradley University and has an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business with concentrations in Analytic Finance & Accounting. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2000. As head of FTA’s Portfolio Advisor’s Strategy Research Group, Mr. Peterson shall be responsible for developing and implementing quantitative equity strategies on behalf of the Investment Committee.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 20, 2021
0.69
0.7%
Mr. Steven Collins, CFA, is Vice President, Fixed Income Research, and is responsible for selecting and monitoring Unit Investment Trusts (UITs) consisting of both single and multiple fixed income asset types as well as equity UITs. Mr. Collins is a member of the First Trust Strategic Model Investment Committee. He is also a member of a Fixed Income Sub-Committee providing credit analysis for the banking sector including our securities lending and derivatives counterparties. Mr. Collins is also a member of the 22e4 Liquidity Committee and is the Chairman of the UIT 22e-4 Liquidity Committee. Mr. Collins joined FTA in 2007, holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation and is a member of the CFA Society of Chicago. Mr. Collins received a B.S. in Industrial Technology from Illinois State University and an M.B.A from DePaul University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|28.73
|6.4
|2.41
