Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF

ETF
HIPS
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$11.875 -0.02 -0.14%
primary theme
U.S. Growth/Balanced Allocation
HIPS (ETF)

GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$11.875 -0.02 -0.14%
primary theme
U.S. Growth/Balanced Allocation
HIPS (ETF)

GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$11.875 -0.02 -0.14%
primary theme
U.S. Growth/Balanced Allocation

Name

As of 10/13/2023

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF

HIPS | ETF

$11.88

$56.3 M

11.05%

$1.29

2.41%

Vitals

YTD Return

11.3%

1 yr return

20.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

15.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

7.3%

Net Assets

$56.3 M

Holdings in Top 10

27.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.9
$11.65
$12.24

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.41%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 65.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

As of 10/13/2023

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF

HIPS | ETF

$11.88

$56.3 M

11.05%

$1.29

2.41%

HIPS - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 11.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 15.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 6.07%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 11.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    GraniteShares ETF Trust
  • Inception Date
    Jan 06, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    5300000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Jeff Klearman

Fund Description

The Fund employs a “passive management”—or indexing—investment approach designed to track the performance of the Index. The rules-based Index measures the performance of up to 40 high income U.S.-listed securities that typically have “pass-through” structures that require them to distribute substantially all of their earnings to shareholders as cash distributions. This “high income, pass-through” strategy is known as HIPS.

The Index

The Index is constructed to capture up to 40 high income securities, typically with pass-through structures, across the following sectors: (i) closed-end funds (“CEFs”), (ii) real estate investment trusts (“REITS”), (iii) asset management and business development companies (“BDCs”), and (iv) energy production and energy transportation and processing companies. Energy-related companies included in the Index are structured as master limited partnerships (“MLPs”).

The Index applies a quantitative screen to the securities in such sectors for minimum market capitalizations and minimum liquidity thresholds. The Index then selects up to 10 securities with the highest yield and lowest volatility over a prescribed time period for each sector with all securities equally weighted. Each sector is weighted at 25% at each index reconstitution/rebalancing. The Index may include small, mid-, and large capitalization companies meeting the screening criteria.

The Index is reconstituted annually and rebalanced quarterly.

The Fund’s Investment Strategy

The Fund attempts to invest all, or substantially all, of its assets in the securities that make up the Index. The Fund will generally use a “replication” strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning it generally will invest in all of the component securities of the Index, but may, when the adviser believes it is in the best interests of the Fund, use a “representative sampling” strategy, meaning it may invest in a sample of the securities in the Index whose risk, return and other characteristics are expected to closely resemble the risk, return and other characteristics of the Index as a whole.

Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) will be invested in the component securities of the Index and investments that have economic characteristics that are substantially identical to the economic characteristics of such component securities. GraniteShares Advisors LLC (“GraniteShares” or the “Adviser”), the Fund’s investment adviser, expects that, over time, the correlation between the Fund’s performance and that of the Index, before fees and expenses, will be 95% or better.

Concentration Policy

To the extent the Index concentrates (i.e., holds 25% or more of its total assets) in the securities of a particular industry or group of related industries, the Fund will concentrate its investments to approximately the same extent as the Index.

Read More

HIPS - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HIPS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.3% -21.1% 20.0% 4.10%
1 Yr 20.3% -26.1% 45.2% 4.75%
3 Yr 15.6%* -6.7% 14.4% 13.15%
5 Yr 7.3%* -8.7% 11.4% 7.97%
10 Yr N/A* -6.6% 10.9% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HIPS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.6% -37.4% 14.2% 15.81%
2021 12.6% -5.0% 24.1% 4.30%
2020 -20.4% -19.3% 21.3% 97.91%
2019 14.5% -18.2% 16.6% 11.87%
2018 -15.9% -6.1% 15.0% 9.67%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HIPS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.3% -21.1% 20.0% 4.10%
1 Yr 20.3% -26.1% 58.7% 9.06%
3 Yr 15.6%* -6.7% 22.1% 16.67%
5 Yr 7.3%* -8.7% 16.4% 13.49%
10 Yr N/A* -2.9% 10.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HIPS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -7.1% -37.4% 14.2% 16.13%
2021 28.8% -5.0% 24.1% 4.30%
2020 -2.4% -19.3% 21.3% 97.91%
2019 21.4% -10.8% 16.6% 11.87%
2018 -9.3% -6.1% 19.3% 35.69%

HIPS - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

HIPS Category Low Category High HIPS % Rank
Net Assets 56.3 M 963 K 126 B 87.50%
Number of Holdings 40 4 7731 32.73%
Net Assets in Top 10 15.3 M 2.04 K 28.9 B 89.79%
Weighting of Top 10 27.52% 13.3% 100.0% 71.99%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. EPR 2.99%
  2. CSWC 2.91%
  3. EPD 2.81%
  4. FSK 2.76%
  5. OHI 2.73%
  6. BCSF 2.71%
  7. TSLX 2.69%
  8. ET 2.67%
  9. EFT 2.63%
  10. MPLX 2.63%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High HIPS % Rank
Stocks 		99.09% 0.19% 99.72% 88.59%
Cash 		0.91% -7.71% 88.33% 95.20%
Convertible Bonds 		0.45% 0.00% 26.48% 36.94%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 26.97% 33.03%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.60% 41.14%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 91.12% 2.10%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HIPS % Rank
Financial Services 		28.54% 0.01% 52.80% 4.50%
Energy 		24.98% 0.00% 39.46% 2.10%
Real Estate 		23.70% 0.00% 33.86% 1.80%
Healthcare 		8.76% 0.00% 36.30% 93.69%
Technology 		3.62% 0.00% 52.93% 97.30%
Industrials 		2.83% 0.02% 51.90% 98.20%
Consumer Defense 		2.59% 0.00% 27.24% 92.49%
Communication Services 		1.95% 0.00% 26.62% 93.39%
Consumer Cyclical 		1.75% 0.00% 22.75% 96.40%
Utilities 		0.77% 0.00% 31.67% 91.89%
Basic Materials 		0.52% 0.00% 44.18% 97.90%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HIPS % Rank
US 		99.09% 0.19% 96.85% 34.53%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 38.11% 86.79%

HIPS - Expenses

Operational Fees

HIPS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.41% 0.11% 3.15% 1.49%
Management Fee 0.70% 0.00% 1.25% 85.63%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.28% N/A

Sales Fees

HIPS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

HIPS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

HIPS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 65.00% 4.00% 398.00% 78.52%

HIPS - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

HIPS Category Low Category High HIPS % Rank
Dividend Yield 11.05% 0.00% 8.94% 0.30%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

HIPS Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

HIPS Category Low Category High HIPS % Rank
Net Income Ratio 6.07% -1.12% 6.07% 0.32%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

HIPS Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

HIPS - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jeff Klearman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 18, 2017

4.45

4.5%

Jeff Klearman has been Portfolio Manager at GraniteShares since 2017. Mr. Klearman has many years experience working as a trader, structurer, marketer and researcher. Most recently, Mr. Klearman was the Chief Investment Officer for Rich Investment Services, a company which created, listed and managed ETFs. Prior to Rich Investment Services, Mr. Klearman headed the New York Commodities Structuring desk at Deutsche Bank AG. From 2004 to 2007, Mr. Klearman headed the marketing and structuring effort for rates based structured products at BNP Paribas in New York. Mr. Klearman worked at AIG Financial Products from 1994 to 2004 trading rates-based volatility products as well as marketing and structuring. Mr. Klearman received his MBA in Finance from NYU Stern School of Business and his Bachelors of Science in Chemical Engineering from Purdue University.

Benoit Autier

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 18, 2017

4.45

4.5%

Mr. Autier started his career in 1999 at KPMG Audit in Paris before moving in 2003 to Ricol & Lasteyrie (member of the E&Y Corporate Finance network). He joined ETF Securities in 2005, where he worked for over 10 years in London and New York. While at ETF Securities, Mr. Autier was Head of Product Management, overseeing the operation of more than 300 exchange-traded products. Between 2015 and 2016, Mr. Autier worked at the World Gold Council in New York. Mr. Autier received a Master in Finance from the London Business School in 2005.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 38.44 7.43 2.41

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×