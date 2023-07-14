Home
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Vitals

YTD Return

1.2%

1 yr return

0.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$26.2 M

Holdings in Top 10

99.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$25.1
$24.73
$25.34

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.51%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

HIGH - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 9.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Simplify Enhanced Income ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

Principal Investment Strategies: The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”). The Fund’s investment adviser seeks to fulfill the Fund’s investment objective by using two income strategies: (1) an interest income strategy and (2) an income generating option strategy. Enhanced income in the Fund’s name refers to the strategy goal of producing additional income though options that enhances the Fund’s interest income.

Interest Income Strategy

The Fund invests primarily in interest income producing U.S. Treasury securities such as bills, notes, and bonds and fixed income ETFs that invest primarily in U.S. Treasuries. The Fund targets an average securities portfolio duration of two years or less but does not restrict individual security maturity. Duration is a measure of the price sensitivity of a debt instrument when interest rates change. For example, if a note has a duration of 1 year, a 1% rise in rates would result in a 1% decline in price. The adviser selects securities to maximize portfolio yield within the current duration target and the adviser sells securities primarily to adjust portfolio duration.

Income Generating Option Strategy

To generate additional income, the Fund employs an option spread writing strategy on equity ETFs and fixed income ETFs. The adviser focuses on index-based domestically-traded ETFs, for example, such as those linked to the S&P 500® Index or the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond Index. The adviser selects equity ETFs holding stocks of any market capitalization and fixed income ETFs holding securities of any maturity or credit quality. A call option gives the owner the right, but not the obligation, to buy an ETF at a specified price (strike price) within a specific time period. A put option gives the owner the right, but not the obligation, to sell an ETF at a specified price (strike price) within a specific time period. By selling put and call options in return for the receipt of premiums (the purchase price of an option), the adviser attempts to increase Fund income as the passage of time decreases the value of the written options. Gains from written option premiums are capital gains, but commonly referred to as income. The option writing strategy is a form of leveraged investing. The adviser focuses on writing short-term options with less than one-month to maturity because their value erodes faster than long-term options.

Call Spread Sub-Strategy

When the adviser believes an ETF’s price will decrease, remain unchanged, or only increase slightly it employs a call spread strategy. In a call option spread, the Fund writes an out of the money (above current market price) call option while also purchasing a further out of the money call option.

Put Spread Sub-Strategy

When the adviser believes an ETF’s price will increase, remain unchanged, or only decrease slightly it employs a put spread strategy. In a put option spread, the Fund writes an out of the money (below current market price) put option while also purchasing a further out of the money put option.

The adviser expects the written options to expire worthless, but purchases lower-cost further out of the money options to insulate the Fund from large losses if the written options increase in value. The adviser expects options to be held to expiration, but may adjust positions following a large (over 10%) price swing in an option’s reference ETF.

When writing options, the Fund is required to post collateral to assure its performance to the option buyer. The Fund will hold cash and cash-like instruments or high-quality short term fixed income securities (collectively, “Collateral”). The Collateral may consist of (1) U.S. Government securities, such as bills, notes and bonds issued by the U.S. Treasury; (2) money market funds; (3) fixed income ETFs; and/or (4) corporate debt securities, such as commercial paper and other short-term unsecured promissory notes issued by companies that are rated investment grade or of comparable quality. The adviser considers an unrated security to be of comparable quality to a security rated investment grade if it believes it has a similar low risk of default.

HIGH - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HIGH Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.2% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 0.0% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HIGH Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HIGH Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HIGH Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

HIGH - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

HIGH Category Low Category High HIGH % Rank
Net Assets 26.2 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 5 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 2.48 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 99.10% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Bill 80.70%
  2. United States Treasury Bill 19.08%
  3. ISHARES 20+ YEAR TREASURY BOND ETF 0.01%
  4. SP 500 INDEX 0.00%
  5. SP 500 INDEX 0.00%
  6. ISHARES 20+ YEAR TREASURY BOND ETF -0.02%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High HIGH % Rank
Bonds 		99.48% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.90% N/A N/A N/A
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		-0.38% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HIGH % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Securitized 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Corporate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Municipal 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Government 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Derivative 		-0.38% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HIGH % Rank
US 		99.48% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

HIGH - Expenses

Operational Fees

HIGH Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.51% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

HIGH Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

HIGH Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

HIGH Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

HIGH - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

HIGH Category Low Category High HIGH % Rank
Dividend Yield 9.58% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

HIGH Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

HIGH Category Low Category High HIGH % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

HIGH Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

HIGH - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

