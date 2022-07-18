The Fund uses a “passive” or indexing approach to try to achieve the Fund’s investment objective. Unlike many investment companies, the Fund does not try to “beat” the Index and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued.

The Prime Real Estate Technology Index

The Index tracks the performance of the exchange-listed equity securities (or corresponding American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) or Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”)) of companies across the globe that engage in “Real Estate Technology Business.” Real Estate Technology Business is defined as: A) providing services, via the internet and internet-connected devices to the general public regarding: i) listing, advertising, and marketing properties for sale or rent, ii) providing real estate brokerage services, iii) providing property insurance, iv) providing or facilitating property loans, v) facilitating home improvement or repair services, or; B) providing software, data, or other technology services to real estate companies. Companies with products and services that are predominantly tied to any of the categories of Real Estate Technology Business are collectively called “Real Estate Technology Companies.”

Real Estate Technology Companies are identified by Prime Indexes (the “Index Provider”), an independent index provider that is not affiliated with the Fund’s investment adviser. The Index Provider utilizes issuer financial statements and other public filings and reports, as well as third-party industry research, reports, and analyses, to identify Real Estate Technology Companies around the world that meet the Index’s criteria for inclusion.

Companies meeting the above criteria are screened for investibility ( e.g. , their equity securities must not be listed on an exchange in a country which employs restrictions on foreign capital investment deemed to be significant), a minimum market capitalization and liquidity ( i.e. , average trading volume). The composition of the Index and the constituent weights are determined three Thursdays before the third Friday of each March, June, September, and December (or the next business day if this is a non-business day). Component changes are made after the market close on the third Friday of March, June, September, and December (or the next business day if the third Friday is not a business day) and become effective at the market opening on the next trading day.

At the time of each reconstitution, the companies in the Index are weighted according to a modified capitalization weighting methodology. Constituents weightings are “modified” in that the eight largest constituents are each weighted at 5%. The remaining constituents are weighted based on their market capitalization subject to a 4% limit per security.

The Index is developed and owned by the Index Provider, and the Index is calculated and maintained by Solactive AG. The Index Provider is independent of Solactive AG, the Fund, and the Fund’s investment adviser.

As of September 15, 2021 the Index had 35 constituents, and the three largest stocks and their weightings in the Index were Airbnb, Inc. (5.0%), CoStar Group, Inc. (5.0%), and Rocket Companies, Inc. (5.0%).

The Fund’s Principal Investment Strategies

The Fund generally expects to use a replication strategy. A replication strategy is an indexing strategy that involves investing in the securities of the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index. However, the Fund may utilize a representative sampling strategy with respect to the Index when a replication strategy might be detrimental to shareholders, such as when there are practical difficulties or substantial costs involved in compiling a portfolio of equity securities to follow the Index, in instances in which a security in the Index becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations (such as tax diversification requirements) that apply to the Fund but not the Index.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, in companies that derive a majority of their revenues or profits from, or invest a majority of their assets in, Real Estate Technology Business (the “80% Policy”). The Fund may lend its portfolio securities to brokers, dealers and other financial organizations. These loans, if and when made, may not exceed 33 1/3% of the total asset value of the Fund (including the loan collateral). By lending its securities, the Fund may increase its income by receiving payments from the borrower. The Fund rebalances its portfolio in accordance with its Index, and, therefore, any changes to the Index’s rebalance schedule will result in corresponding changes to the Fund’s rebalance schedule.

Correlation: Correlation is the extent to which the values of different types of investments move in tandem with one another in response to changing economic and market conditions. An index is a theoretical financial calculation, while the Fund is an actual investment portfolio. The performance of the Fund and the Index may vary somewhat due to transaction costs, asset valuations, foreign currency valuations, market impact, corporate actions (such as mergers and spin-offs), legal restrictions or limitations, illiquid or unavailable securities, and timing variances.

The Fund’s investment adviser expects that, over time, the correlation between the Fund’s performance and that of the Index, before fees and expenses, will exceed 95%. A correlation percentage of 100% would indicate perfect correlation. If the Fund uses a replication strategy, it can be expected to have greater correlation to the Index than if it uses a representative sampling strategy.