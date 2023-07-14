The Fund invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities of the Solactive Video Games & Esports Index ("Underlying Index") and in American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs") and Global Depositary Receipts ("GDRs") based on the securities in the Underlying Index. The Fund will also invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes (if any), in Video Games & Esports Companies (as defined below), and in ADRs and GDRs based on such securities. The Fund's 80% investment policies are non-fundamental and require 60 days prior written notice to shareholders before they can be changed. The Fund may lend securities representing up to one-third of the value of the Fund’s total assets (including the value of the collateral received).

The Underlying Index is designed to provide exposure to exchange-listed companies that are positioned to benefit from increased consumption related to video games and esports, including companies whose principal business is in video game development/publishing, video game and esports content distribution and streaming, operating/owning esports leagues/teams, and producing video game/esports hardware (collectively, "Video Games & Esports Companies"), as defined by Solactive AG, the provider of the Underlying Index ("Index Provider").

In constructing the Underlying Index, the Index Provider first applies a proprietary natural language processing algorithm to the eligible universe, which screens filings, disclosures and other public information (e.g., regulatory filings, earnings transcripts, etc.) for keywords that describe the index theme, to identify and rank companies with direct exposure to the video games and esports industry. Companies identified by the natural language processing algorithm, as of the selection date, are further reviewed by the Index Provider on the basis of revenue related to video games and esports activities. To be eligible for the Underlying Index, a company is considered by the Index Provider to be a Video Games & Esports Company if the company generates at least 50% of its revenues from video games and esports activities, as determined by the Index Provider. Video Games & Esports Companies are those companies that (i) develop and/or publish video games, (ii) facilitate the streaming or distribution of video gaming and/or esports content, (iii) operate and/or own competitive esports leagues and/or competitive esports teams, and/or (iv) produce hardware used in video games and/or esports, including augmented and virtual reality.

To be a part of the eligible universe of the Underlying Index, certain minimum market capitalization and liquidity criteria, as defined by the Index Provider, must be met. As of January 31, 2023, companies must have a minimum market capitalization of $200 million and a minimum average daily turnover for the last 6 months greater than or equal to $2 million in order to be eligible for inclusion in the Underlying Index. As of January 31, 2023, companies listed in the following countries were eligible for inclusion in the Underlying Index: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, South Korea, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

The Underlying Index is weighted according to a modified capitalization weighting methodology and is reconstituted and re-weighted semi-annually. Modified capitalization weighting seeks to weight constituents primarily based on market capitalization, but subject to caps on the weights of the individual securities. Generally speaking, this approach will limit the amount of concentration in the largest market capitalization companies and increase company-level diversification. The Underlying Index may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies. As of January 31, 2023, the Underlying Index had 50 constituents. The Fund's investment objective and Underlying Index may be changed without shareholder approval.

The Underlying Index is sponsored by the Index Provider, which is an organization that is independent of, and unaffiliated with, the Fund and Global X Management Company LLC, the investment adviser for the Fund ("Adviser"). The Index Provider determines the relative weightings of the securities in the Underlying Index and publishes information regarding the market value of the Underlying Index.

The Adviser uses a "passive" or indexing approach to try to achieve the Fund's investment objective. Unlike many investment companies, the Fund does not try to outperform the Underlying Index and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued.

The Fund generally will use a replication strategy. A replication strategy is an indexing strategy that involves investing in the securities of the Underlying Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Underlying Index. However, the Fund may utilize a representative sampling strategy with respect to the Underlying Index when a replication strategy might be detrimental or disadvantageous to shareholders, such as when there are practical difficulties or substantial costs involved in compiling a portfolio of equity securities to replicate the Underlying Index, in instances in which a security in the Underlying Index becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations (such as tax diversification requirements) that apply to the Fund but not the Underlying Index.

The Adviser expects that, over time, the correlation between the Fund's performance and that of the Underlying Index, before fees and expenses, will exceed 95%. A correlation percentage of 100% would indicate perfect correlation. If the Fund uses a replication strategy, it can be expected to have greater correlation to the Underlying Index than if it uses a representative sampling strategy.