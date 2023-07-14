The Fund employs a “passive management” (or indexing) investment approach designed to track the total return performance, before fees and expenses, of the Index. The Index is based on a proprietary methodology developed and maintained by Index Design Group, an affiliate of Pacer Advisors, Inc., the Fund’s investment adviser (the “Adviser”).

The Index

The Fund of Funds Index uses an objective, rules-based approach to construct a portfolio that, as of each quarterly rebalance, is composed of the ETFs listed in the following table, each advised by the Adviser (collectively, the “Cash Cows ETFs”). Each of the Cash Cows ETFs is an index-based ETF that seeks to track the total return performance, before fees and expenses, of the applicable underlying index listed in the following table (collectively, the “Cash Cows Indexes”). Each Cash Cows Index uses an objective, rules-based methodology to provide exposure to companies with high free cash flow yields (commonly referred to as “cash cows”) selected from the applicable “Equity Universe” as indicated in the following table.

Weight Cash Cows ETF Cash Cows Index Equity Universe 20% Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Pacer US Cash Cows 100 Index Russell 1000 Index 20% Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend Index FTSE Developed Large Cap Index 20% Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Index S&P Small Cap 600 ® Index 20% Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF Pacer US Cash Cows Growth Index S&P 900 ® Pure Growth Index 20% Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 Index FTSE Developed ex US Index

The Cash Cows Indexes

Each Cash Cows Index is derived from the component companies of the applicable Equity Universe. The companies in the applicable Equity Universe are screened based on their average projected free cash flows and earnings (if available) over each of the next two fiscal years. Companies for which information on their projected free cash flows or earnings is not available remain eligible for inclusion in the applicable Cash Cows Index. Companies with negative average projected free cash flows or earnings are not eligible for inclusion in the applicable Cash Cows Index. Additionally, financial companies, other than real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), are not eligible for inclusion in the applicable Cash Cows Index. For the Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF, companies with a market capitalization of less than $3 billion are also excluded. Free Cash Flow (FCF): A company’s cash flow from operations minus capital expenditures. Enterprise Value (EV): A company’s market capitalization plus its debt and minus its cash and cash equivalents. Free Cash Flow Yield: FCF / EV

For each Cash Cows Index, the remaining eligible companies are ranked by their free cash flow yield for the trailing twelve-month period. The equity securities of the 100 applicable companies with the highest free cash flow yield are included in the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 Index, Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 Index, and Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Index. The equity securities of the 50 applicable companies with the highest free cash flow yield are included in the Pacer US Cash Cows Growth Index. For the Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend Index, the equity securities of the 300 applicable companies with the highest free cash flow yield are selected and then narrowed to the 100 companies with the highest dividend yield.

Each of the Pacer US Cash Cows Growth Index, Pacer US Cash Cows 100 Index, and Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Index is rebalanced and reconstituted quarterly, and each of the Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 Index and Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend Index is rebalanced and reconstituted semi-annually.

At the time of each rebalance and reconstitution, companies in the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 Index, Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Index, and Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 Index are weighted in proportion to their trailing twelve month free cash flow, companies in the Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend Index are weighted based on the aggregate amount of dividends distributed by each company for the trailing twelve-month period, and companies in the Pacer US Cash Cows Growth Index are market capitalization weighted. Companies in each Cash Cows Index are limited at the time of each rebalance and reconstitution to a maximum of 2% weight for any individual company (5% with respect to the Pacer US Cash Cows Growth Index).

The Fund’s Investment Strategy

Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) will be invested in (i) the component securities of the Fund of Funds Index ( i.e. , the Cash Cows ETFs) or (ii) the underlying holdings of one or more Cash Cows ETFs in the same approximate weight as such holdings are assigned in the applicable Cash Cows ETF, adjusted to reflect the weight of such Cash Cows ETF in the Fund of Funds Index. The Adviser expects that, over time, the correlation between the Fund’s performance and that of the Fund of Funds Index, before fees and expenses, will be 95% or better.

The Fund will generally use a “replication” strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning it will invest in all of the component securities of the Index in the same approximate proportion as in the Index.