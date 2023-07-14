Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
8.1%
1 yr return
15.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
16.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$59.3 M
Holdings in Top 10
99.9%
Expense Ratio 0.74%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 9.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Weight
|Cash Cows ETF
|Cash Cows Index
|Equity Universe
|20%
|Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF
|Pacer US Cash Cows 100 Index
|Russell 1000 Index
|20%
|Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF
|Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend Index
|FTSE Developed Large Cap Index
|20%
|Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF
|Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Index
|
S&P Small Cap 600® Index
|20%
|Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF
|Pacer US Cash Cows Growth Index
|
S&P 900® Pure Growth Index
|20%
|Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF
|Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 Index
|FTSE Developed ex US Index
|Each Cash Cows Index is derived from the component companies of the applicable Equity Universe. The companies in the applicable Equity Universe are screened based on their average projected free cash flows and earnings (if available) over each of the next two fiscal years. Companies for which information on their projected free cash flows or earnings is not available remain eligible for inclusion in the applicable Cash Cows Index. Companies with negative average projected free cash flows or earnings are not eligible for inclusion in the applicable Cash Cows Index. Additionally, financial companies, other than real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), are not eligible for inclusion in the applicable Cash Cows Index. For the Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF, companies with a market capitalization of less than $3 billion are also excluded.
|
Free Cash Flow (FCF): A company’s cash flow from operations minus capital expenditures.
Enterprise Value (EV): A company’s market capitalization plus its debt and minus its cash and cash equivalents.
Free Cash Flow Yield: FCF / EV
|Period
|HERD Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.1%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|1.23%
|1 Yr
|15.5%
|17.3%
|252.4%
|5.45%
|3 Yr
|16.3%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|HERD Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-7.0%
|-24.3%
|957.1%
|66.90%
|2021
|13.4%
|-38.3%
|47.1%
|N/A
|2020
|3.4%
|-54.2%
|0.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-76.0%
|54.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-26.1%
|47.8%
|N/A
|Period
|HERD Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-1.7%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|1.23%
|1 Yr
|3.5%
|11.4%
|252.4%
|5.45%
|3 Yr
|17.7%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|HERD Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-7.0%
|-24.3%
|957.1%
|66.90%
|2021
|13.4%
|-33.1%
|47.1%
|N/A
|2020
|3.4%
|-44.4%
|1.8%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-6.5%
|54.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-14.4%
|47.8%
|N/A
|HERD
|Category Low
|Category High
|HERD % Rank
|Net Assets
|59.3 M
|199 K
|133 B
|99.67%
|Number of Holdings
|6
|1
|9075
|98.90%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|8.68 M
|-18 M
|37.6 B
|97.03%
|Weighting of Top 10
|99.91%
|9.1%
|100.0%
|1.95%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HERD % Rank
|Stocks
|99.73%
|61.84%
|125.47%
|14.87%
|Cash
|0.27%
|-174.70%
|23.12%
|81.06%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|5.28%
|47.47%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.98%
|19.14%
|53.52%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.46%
|41.63%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.50%
|161.67%
|44.27%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HERD % Rank
|Consumer Cyclical
|17.36%
|0.00%
|40.94%
|8.15%
|Energy
|14.64%
|0.00%
|21.15%
|22.25%
|Basic Materials
|13.81%
|0.00%
|38.60%
|12.33%
|Healthcare
|13.18%
|0.00%
|35.42%
|27.42%
|Technology
|12.28%
|0.00%
|49.87%
|73.13%
|Industrials
|10.48%
|0.00%
|44.06%
|17.18%
|Communication Services
|9.57%
|0.00%
|57.66%
|48.13%
|Consumer Defense
|6.49%
|0.00%
|73.28%
|21.59%
|Real Estate
|1.16%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|60.35%
|Utilities
|0.89%
|0.00%
|29.12%
|62.22%
|Financial Services
|0.14%
|0.00%
|38.42%
|95.81%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HERD % Rank
|US
|65.37%
|0.13%
|103.82%
|4.96%
|Non US
|34.36%
|0.58%
|99.46%
|93.83%
|HERD Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.74%
|0.01%
|44.27%
|97.83%
|Management Fee
|0.15%
|0.00%
|1.82%
|6.46%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.76%
|N/A
|HERD Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|HERD Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|HERD Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|9.00%
|0.00%
|395.00%
|0.34%
|HERD
|Category Low
|Category High
|HERD % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.08%
|0.00%
|3.26%
|1.86%
|HERD
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|HERD
|Category Low
|Category High
|HERD % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.09%
|-4.27%
|12.65%
|10.45%
|HERD
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 29, 2023
|$0.267
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2023
|$0.109
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2022
|$0.242
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2022
|$0.243
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.182
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.138
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.271
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.278
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2021
|$0.101
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2021
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2020
|$0.162
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2020
|$0.203
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2020
|$0.074
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2020
|$0.112
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.137
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2019
|$0.164
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2019
|$0.138
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 03, 2019
3.08
3.1%
Mr. Kavanaugh has been Vice President of the Adviser since it began operations in 2004. He has been a portfolio manager with the Adviser since 2013.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|35.82
|6.24
|1.25
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...