Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF

HERD | ETF

$34.68

$59.3 M

3.08%

$1.07

0.74%

Vitals

YTD Return

8.1%

1 yr return

15.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

16.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$59.3 M

Holdings in Top 10

99.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$35.1
$27.97
$35.08

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.74%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 9.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

HERD - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -1.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 17.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 2.09%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Pacer
  • Inception Date
    May 03, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    250000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Bruce Kavanaugh

Fund Description

The Fund employs a “passive management” (or indexing) investment approach designed to track the total return performance, before fees and expenses, of the Index. The Index is based on a proprietary methodology developed and maintained by Index Design Group, an affiliate of Pacer Advisors, Inc., the Fund’s investment adviser (the “Adviser”).
The Index
The Fund of Funds Index uses an objective, rules-based approach to construct a portfolio that, as of each quarterly rebalance, is composed of the ETFs listed in the following table, each advised by the Adviser (collectively, the “Cash Cows ETFs”). Each of the Cash Cows ETFs is an index-based ETF that seeks to track the total return performance, before fees and expenses, of the applicable underlying index listed in the following table (collectively, the “Cash Cows Indexes”). Each Cash Cows Index uses an objective, rules-based methodology to provide exposure to companies with high free cash flow yields (commonly referred to as “cash cows”) selected from the applicable “Equity Universe” as indicated in the following table.
Weight Cash Cows ETF Cash Cows Index Equity Universe
20% Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Pacer US Cash Cows 100 Index Russell 1000 Index
20% Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend Index FTSE Developed Large Cap Index
20% Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Index
S&P Small Cap 600® Index
20% Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF Pacer US Cash Cows Growth Index
S&P 900® Pure Growth Index
20% Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 Index FTSE Developed ex US Index
The Cash Cows Indexes
Each Cash Cows Index is derived from the component companies of the applicable Equity Universe. The companies in the applicable Equity Universe are screened based on their average projected free cash flows and earnings (if available) over each of the next two fiscal years. Companies for which information on their projected free cash flows or earnings is not available remain eligible for inclusion in the applicable Cash Cows Index. Companies with negative average projected free cash flows or earnings are not eligible for inclusion in the applicable Cash Cows Index. Additionally, financial companies, other than real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), are not eligible for inclusion in the applicable Cash Cows Index. For the Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF, companies with a market capitalization of less than $3 billion are also excluded.
Free Cash Flow (FCF): A company’s cash flow from operations minus capital expenditures.
Enterprise Value (EV): A company’s market capitalization plus its debt and minus its cash and cash equivalents.
Free Cash Flow Yield: FCF / EV
For each Cash Cows Index, the remaining eligible companies are ranked by their free cash flow yield for the trailing twelve-month period. The equity securities of the 100 applicable companies with the highest free cash flow yield are included in the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 Index, Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 Index, and Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Index. The equity securities of the 50 applicable companies with the highest free cash flow yield are included in the Pacer US Cash Cows Growth Index. For the Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend Index, the equity securities of the 300 applicable companies with the highest free cash flow yield are selected and then narrowed to the 100 companies with the highest dividend yield.
Each of the Pacer US Cash Cows Growth Index, Pacer US Cash Cows 100 Index, and Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Index is rebalanced and reconstituted quarterly, and each of the Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 Index and Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend Index is rebalanced and reconstituted semi-annually.
At the time of each rebalance and reconstitution, companies in the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 Index, Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Index, and Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 Index are weighted in proportion to their trailing twelve month free cash flow, companies in the Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend Index are weighted based on the aggregate amount of dividends distributed by each company for the trailing twelve-month period, and companies in the Pacer US Cash Cows Growth Index are market capitalization weighted. Companies in each Cash Cows Index are limited at the time of each rebalance and reconstitution to a maximum of 2% weight for any individual company (5% with respect to the Pacer US Cash Cows Growth Index).
The Fund’s Investment Strategy
Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) will be invested in (i) the component securities of the Fund of Funds Index (i.e., the Cash Cows ETFs) or (ii) the underlying holdings of one or more Cash Cows ETFs in the same approximate weight as such holdings are assigned in the applicable Cash Cows ETF, adjusted to reflect the weight of such Cash Cows ETF in the Fund of Funds Index. The Adviser expects that, over time, the correlation between the Fund’s performance and that of the Fund of Funds Index, before fees and expenses, will be 95% or better.
The Fund will generally use a “replication” strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning it will invest in all of the component securities of the Index in the same approximate proportion as in the Index.
The Fund is considered to be non-diversified, which means that it may invest more of its assets in the securities of a single issuer or a smaller number of issuers than if it were a diversified fund.
Read More

HERD - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HERD Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.1% -35.6% 29.2% 1.23%
1 Yr 15.5% 17.3% 252.4% 5.45%
3 Yr 16.3%* -3.5% 34.6% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* 0.1% 32.7% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -6.9% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HERD Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -7.0% -24.3% 957.1% 66.90%
2021 13.4% -38.3% 47.1% N/A
2020 3.4% -54.2% 0.6% N/A
2019 N/A -76.0% 54.1% N/A
2018 N/A -26.1% 47.8% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HERD Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -1.7% -35.6% 29.2% 1.23%
1 Yr 3.5% 11.4% 252.4% 5.45%
3 Yr 17.7%* -3.5% 34.6% N/A
5 Yr N/A* 0.1% 32.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -6.9% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HERD Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -7.0% -24.3% 957.1% 66.90%
2021 13.4% -33.1% 47.1% N/A
2020 3.4% -44.4% 1.8% N/A
2019 N/A -6.5% 54.1% N/A
2018 N/A -14.4% 47.8% N/A

HERD - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

HERD Category Low Category High HERD % Rank
Net Assets 59.3 M 199 K 133 B 99.67%
Number of Holdings 6 1 9075 98.90%
Net Assets in Top 10 8.68 M -18 M 37.6 B 97.03%
Weighting of Top 10 99.91% 9.1% 100.0% 1.95%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF 20.32%
  2. Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF 20.28%
  3. Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF 20.09%
  4. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF 19.83%
  5. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF 19.38%
  6. U.S. Bank Money Market Deposit Account 0.13%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High HERD % Rank
Stocks 		99.73% 61.84% 125.47% 14.87%
Cash 		0.27% -174.70% 23.12% 81.06%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.01% 5.28% 47.47%
Other 		0.00% -13.98% 19.14% 53.52%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.46% 41.63%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.50% 161.67% 44.27%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HERD % Rank
Consumer Cyclical 		17.36% 0.00% 40.94% 8.15%
Energy 		14.64% 0.00% 21.15% 22.25%
Basic Materials 		13.81% 0.00% 38.60% 12.33%
Healthcare 		13.18% 0.00% 35.42% 27.42%
Technology 		12.28% 0.00% 49.87% 73.13%
Industrials 		10.48% 0.00% 44.06% 17.18%
Communication Services 		9.57% 0.00% 57.66% 48.13%
Consumer Defense 		6.49% 0.00% 73.28% 21.59%
Real Estate 		1.16% 0.00% 39.48% 60.35%
Utilities 		0.89% 0.00% 29.12% 62.22%
Financial Services 		0.14% 0.00% 38.42% 95.81%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HERD % Rank
US 		65.37% 0.13% 103.82% 4.96%
Non US 		34.36% 0.58% 99.46% 93.83%

HERD - Expenses

Operational Fees

HERD Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.74% 0.01% 44.27% 97.83%
Management Fee 0.15% 0.00% 1.82% 6.46%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.76% N/A

Sales Fees

HERD Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

HERD Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

HERD Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 9.00% 0.00% 395.00% 0.34%

HERD - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

HERD Category Low Category High HERD % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.08% 0.00% 3.26% 1.86%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

HERD Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

HERD Category Low Category High HERD % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.09% -4.27% 12.65% 10.45%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

HERD Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

HERD - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Bruce Kavanaugh

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 03, 2019

3.08

3.1%

Mr. Kavanaugh has been Vice President of the Adviser since it began operations in 2004. He has been a portfolio manager with the Adviser since 2013.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 35.82 6.24 1.25

