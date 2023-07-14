Principal Investment Strategies: The adviser seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing primarily in equity securities and applying an option overlay known as a “put/spread collar” strategy.

Equity Strategy

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities, primarily by purchasing exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) that seek to track the investment results of the S&P 500 Index. The Fund typically invests at least 80% of the Fund’s portfolio in underlying ETFs. The adviser does not frequently trade ETFs but seeks to maintain consistent exposure to the S&P 500 Index.

Put/Spread Collar Strategy

The Fund also purchases and sells exchange traded put options and sells exchange traded call options in the execution of an option overlay strategy known as a “put/spread collar” strategy. Up to twenty percent of the Fund’s net asset value will be subject to the “put/spread collar” strategy. The options used are based either on the S&P 500 Index itself or ETFs that seek to replicate the S&P 500 Index (“S&P 500 ETFs”). This strategy seeks to provide investors with downside protection from the put options as well as income from the index call options in an effort to reduce the risk and volatility associated with typical long-only equity strategies. If the Fund purchases a call option, the Fund has the right, but not the obligation, to buy a stock or other asset at a specified price (strike price) within a specific time period. If the Fund purchases a put option, the Fund has the right, but not the obligation, to sell a stock or other asset at a specified price (strike price) within a specific time period.

The Fund creates a put/spread collar by buying a put option on the S&P 500 Index or an S&P 500 ETF at a higher strike price and selling a put option on that index or ETF at a relatively lower strike price, resulting in what is known as a put option spread. At the same time, the Fund will sell a call option on the S&P 500 Index or an S&P 500 ETF. The Fund may determine to create more than one put/spread collar as Fund assets increase. The put option spread is generally maintained so that the Fund is protected from a decrease in the market (as measured by the S&P 500 Index) of five to twenty percent. The options are reset on at least a quarterly basis to respond to current market conditions. The adviser utilizes a five to twenty percent range in order to align with other similar low volatility strategies. The put option spread is a strategic, persistent exposure meant to hedge against a portion of market declines. If the market goes down, the Fund’s returns may fall less than the market because the adviser will sell or exercise the put options. The value of the Fund’s put options is expected to decrease in proportion to the decrease in value of the underlying assets, but the amount by which the Fund’s options increase or decrease in value depends on how far the market has moved from the time the options position was initiated and the relative strike prices of the purchased and sold put options. By selling call options in return for the receipt of premiums, the Fund will give up the opportunity to benefit from potential increases in the value of the S&P 500 ETFs above the exercise prices of such options. By purchasing put options in return for the payment of premiums, the Fund may be protected from a significant decline in the price of the S&P 500 ETFs if the put options become in the money (where the put option’s strike price is greater than the market price of the underlying asset), but during periods where the S&P 500 ETFs appreciate, the Fund will underperform due to the cost of the premiums paid and the increased value of call sold.

The put/spread collar seeks to protect the Fund against a decline in value, and its execution tends to be less expensive than a strategy of only purchasing put options. The premiums received from writing index call options are designed to provide income, and those premiums can help offset the cost of the put option spread. Any savings generated between the premiums received from writing index call options and the premiums of the put options are passed on to shareholders. This strategy, however, provides investors less downside risk when there is only a small decline in the price of the stock. This is because the protection offered by the collar is limited to the extent of the difference between the strike prices of the put option purchased and the put option sold. This means that the strategy will not be effective as a strategy of put options only would be in protecting the Fund from steeper declines. On the other hand, the use of call options limits the Fund’s ability to profit from increases in the value of its equity portfolio because when markets are rising, the call option will likely be exercised once the market price rises to the option’s strike price.

Use of Futures. In addition to the use of options in the put/spread collar strategy described above, the Fund may use futures contracts (derivative contracts that obligate the buyer or seller to transact at a set price and predetermined time), primarily futures on indexes, to more effectively gain targeted equity exposure from its cash positions and to hedge the Fund’s portfolio if it is unable to purchase or write the necessary options for its overlay strategy.