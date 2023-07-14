Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities of companies that are relevant to the Fund’s investment theme of genomic advancements. The Fund invests predominantly in common stock.

Companies relevant to the Fund’s investment theme of genomic advancements are those that the investment manager believes are substantially focused on and/or are expected to substantially benefit from extending and enhancing the quality of human and other life (e.g., animals) by incorporating technological and scientific developments, improvements and advancements in the field of genomics into their business, such as by offering new products or services that rely on genetic engineering, gene therapy, genome analysis, DNA sequencing, synthesis or instrumentation. These companies may include those that research, develop, produce, manufacture or significantly rely on or enable bionic devices, bio-inspired computing, bioinformatics, molecular medicine and diagnostics, pharmaceuticals and agricultural applications of genomics, and related equipment, techniques and processes.

In pursuing the Fund’s investment theme, the investment manager may invest in companies in any economic sector or of any market capitalization and may invest in companies both inside and outside of the United States, including those in developing or emerging markets. Although the Fund may invest across economic sectors, the Fund concentrates its investments in health care related industries. The Fund is a “non-diversified” fund, which means it generally invests a greater proportion of its assets in the securities of one or more issuers and invests overall in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund.

In selecting companies that the investment manager believes are relevant to the Fund’s investment theme of genomic advancements, the investment manager seeks to identify, using its own fundamental, “bottom-up” research and analysis, companies positioned to capitalize on disruptive innovation in or that are enabling the further development of the genomic advancements theme in the markets in which they operate. The investment manager’s internal research and analysis leverages insights from diverse sources, including external research, to develop and refine its investment theme and identify and take advantage of trends that have ramifications for individual companies or entire industries. The investment manager also evaluates market segments, products, services and business models positioned to benefit significantly from advancements in genomics relative to broad securities markets, and seeks to identify the primary beneficiaries of new trends or developments in genomics to select investments for the Fund.

The investment manager may seek to sell a security if: (i) the security reaches its valuation target; (ii) the security reaches its position size limit in the Fund’s portfolio; (iii) the security’s fundamentals deteriorate; (iv) there are adverse policy changes that could affect the security’s outlook; or (v) better investment opportunities become available.

The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (ETF) that does not seek to replicate the performance of a specified index.