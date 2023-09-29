The Fund seeks to provide capital appreciation through participation in the broad equity markets while hedging overall market exposure relative to traditional long-only equity strategies. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its Assets in equity securities. “Assets” means net assets plus the amount of borrowings for investment purposes. The Fund uses an enhanced index strategy to invest in equity securities similar to those in the S&P 500 Index, which primarily consist of common stocks of large capitalization U.S. companies. The Fund will also purchase and sell exchange-traded put options and sell exchange-traded call options, employing an options overlay strategy designed to provide a continuous market hedge for the portfolio. The options will typically be based on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that replicate the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500 ETFs). The combination of the diversified portfolio of equity securities, combined with the options overlay, is intended to provide the Fund with a significant portion of the returns associated with equity market investments, while exposing investors to less risk than traditional long-only equity strategies. Specifically, the Fund seeks to provide a competitive risk-adjusted return over a full market cycle (defined as three to five years) relative to the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility than traditional long-only equity strategies. The Fund’s investments in equity securities will be primarily in common stocks of U.S. companies with market capitalizations similar to those within the universe of the S&P 500 Index. Because the Fund uses an enhanced index strategy, not all of the stocks in the S&P 500 Index, its primary benchmark, are included in the Fund, and the Fund’s position in an individual stock may be overweighted or underweighted when compared to the index. As of September 30, 2023, the market capitalization of the companies in the S&P 500 Index ranged from $3.6 billion to $3.05 trillion. Sector by sector, the Fund’s weightings are similar to those of the S&P 500 Index. Within each sector, however, the Fund modestly overweights equity securities that it considers undervalued or fairly valued while modestly underweighting or not holding equity securities that appear overvalued. Because each stock’s weighting in the Fund is controlled relative to that stock’s weight in the S&P 500 Index, the Fund’s weighted average market capitalization will be close to that of the S&P 500 Index. In implementing the options overlay strategy, the Fund seeks to provide “laddered” exposure. To do this, the Fund typically holds options for multiple (normally, three) three-month periods (each, a hedge period) staggered a month apart for the purpose of seeking to provide lower volatility in any market cycle. Laddered investing refers to the implementation of the strategy with different hedge periods, with the goal of mitigating potential risks associated with only one hedge period. The portfolio management team will have discretion to determine the amount of exposure related to each hedge period and will have flexibility to allocate the assets to a particular hedge period for various reasons, including reacting opportunistically to market conditions, managing investor flows in or out of the Fund and improving tax management of the Fund. The options overlay strategy is an actively managed process and is designed to provide a continuous market hedge for the portfolio. The options overlay strategy is constructed by buying a put option at a higher strike price while selling a put option at a relatively lower strike price (together, this is referred to as a put option spread) and simultaneously selling a call option that substantially offsets the cost of the put option spread. Each put option spread is generally maintained at a level intended to reduce the Fund’s exposure to a market decline by offsetting losses resulting from a decrease in the market. The Fund’s investment strategies may not always provide greater market protection than other equity investments, particularly in rising equity markets when the Fund is expected to underperform traditional long-only equity strategies. In addition, as a result of selling call options to offset the costs associated with the options overlay strategy, some upside may be foregone in certain market environments. While the Fund will not generally invest directly in ETFs, there may be times when it will purchase shares or receive shares of S&P 500 ETFs in order to settle its options positions. The adviser will not normally maintain such positions for an extended period. In addition to the use of the options overlay strategy, the Fund may use future contracts, primarily futures on indexes, to more effectively gain targeted equity exposure from its cash positions and to hedge the Fund’s portfolio if it is unable to purchase or write the necessary options for the options overlay strategy. Investment Process – Enhanced Index: To implement the enhanced index strategy, the adviser employs a three-step process that combines research, valuation and stock selection. The adviser takes an in-depth look at company prospects over a period as long as five years, which is designed to provide insight into a company’s real growth potential. The research findings allow the adviser to rank the companies in each sector group according to their relative value. As part of its investment process, the adviser seeks to assess the impact of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors on many issuers in the universe in which the Fund invests. The adviser’s assessment is based on an analysis of key opportunities and risks across industries to seek to identify financially material issues with respect to the Fund’s investments in securities and ascertain key issues that merit engagement with issuers. These assessments may not be conclusive and securities of issuers that may be negatively impacted by such factors may be purchased and retained by the Fund while the Fund may divest or not invest in securities of issuers that may be positively impacted by such factors. On behalf of the Fund, the adviser then buys and sells equity securities, using the research and valuation as a basis. In general, the adviser buys securities that are identified as attractive and considers selling them when they appear less attractive based on the Fund’s process. Along with attractive valuation, the adviser often considers a number of other criteria, including: • impact on the overall risk of the portfolio relative to the S&P 500 Index • high perceived potential reward compared to perceived potential risk • possible temporary mispricings caused by apparent market overreactions • catalysts, such as improving company fundamentals, that could trigger a rise in a stock’s price Investment Process – Options Overlay Strategy: The Fund’s options overlay strategy is designed to use options to hedge the Fund’s overall market exposure relative to traditional long-only strategies. Specifically, the options overlay strategy is intended to provide the Fund with downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential. The downside protection comes from the purchase of put options, which give the owner the right, but not the obligation, to sell shares of the underlying reference asset at an agreed upon price (strike price). To implement the strategy, the adviser utilizes exchange-traded equity options that typically have a reference asset of an S&P 500 ETF. These puts generally increase in price as the price of the reference asset falls, offering a measure of protection against falling market prices. To partially offset the initial cost of these purchased put options, the Fund will simultaneously sell put options at a lower strike price. This effectively limits the amount of downside protection offered by the puts, and together is referred to as a “put option spread.” Entering into put option spreads is typically less expensive than a strategy of only purchasing put options, and the Fund may benefit in a flat to upwardly moving market by reducing the cost of the downside protection; the downside protection of the put option spread, however, is limited as compared to just owning a put option. The Fund is not expected to provide market protection when the market is only down slightly; during such periods, the Fund is expected to perform in line with broad equity markets. While put option spreads are less expensive than outright puts, put option spreads still require some upfront costs. To substantially offset this upfront cost, the Fund will sell call options, which give the owner the right, but not the obligation, to buy shares of the underlying reference asset at a specified strike price. While the sale of these call options will substantially offset the remaining cost of the protective put spread, it will potentially reduce the Fund’s ability to profit from increases in the value of its equity portfolio. As the price of call options rise along with the price of the underlying asset, the Fund’s short position in calls will decrease in value as the market rises, potentially offsetting a portion of the equity portfolio gains. The options overlay strategy is an actively managed process and is designed to provide a continuous market hedge for the portfolio. The strategy will own multiple positions that expire at various dates. For each hedge period, a portion of the options overlay strategy may be reset as the applicable options approach expiration.